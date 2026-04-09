Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Variant-wise Colour Options Explained

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the updated Taigun facelift in India, revealing its full variant lineup along with a fresh set of colour options. The compact SUV continues to be offered in seven variants (Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport), each with a slightly different set of available shades.

As is usually the case, not all colours are available across all variants. So if you are planning to buy the new Taigun, we’ll take a detailed look at the variant-wise colour options. Before that, let’s check out the colours on offer:

Avocado Pearl (New)

Steel Grey (New)

Wild Cherry Red

Lava Blue

Candy White

Deep Black

Reflex Silver

Carbon Steel (also available in a matte finish)

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Variant-Wise Colours

The Taigun facelift is offered in multiple variants:

Colour Comfortline Highline Highline Plus Topline GT Line GT Plus Chrome GT Plus Sport Avocado Pearl ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steel Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wild Cherry Red ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ✅* Lava Blue ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Black ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Candy White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ✅* Reflex Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ✅* Carbon Steel Metallic ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Carbon Steel Matte ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

Volkswagen has added two new colour options with this facelift.

The lower-spec Comfortline, Highline, and Highline Plus variants don’t get the Deep Black colour option.

The Highline Plus variant, in fact, gets the least number of colour options (five).

The matte finished Carbon Steel hue can be had with the two top-spec GT Plus Chrome and GT Plush Sport, respectively.

The Chrome and Sport trims of the GT Line Taigun get all the colour options. Also, these are the only two variants that get dual-tone colours.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Overview

*The following colours can also be had with a black roof for a dual tone

The Taigun facelift brings a subtle update with refreshed styling and added features.

It gets updated LED headlamps, connected lighting elements, new alloy wheels and revised bumpers. Inside, it offers a larger digital display, updated infotainment system and more comfort features.

Engine And Gearbox

Volkswagen continues with the same turbo-petrol engines but introduces an important update. The facelift adds a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the older unit. This should improve smoothness and overall driving comfort.

Let’s take a quick look at the numbers:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic 7-speed DCT Power (PS) 115 PS 150 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm 250 Nm

Expected Price And Rivals

DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

The Taigun facelift is likely to be priced from Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and the new Skoda Kushaq.