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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Variant-wise Colour Options Explained

    With this facelift, the new Taigun brings two new shades. Not all variants get all colours, so choose wisely!

    Published On Apr 09, 2026 03:38 PM By CarDekho

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    VW Taigun Facelift Colours

    Volkswagen has officially unveiled the updated Taigun facelift in India, revealing its full variant lineup along with a fresh set of colour options. The compact SUV continues to be offered in seven variants (Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport), each with a slightly different set of available shades.

    As is usually the case, not all colours are available across all variants. So if you are planning to buy the new Taigun, we’ll take a detailed look at the variant-wise colour options. Before that, let’s check out the colours on offer: 

    • Avocado Pearl (New)

    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options

    • Steel Grey (New)

    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options

    • Wild Cherry Red

    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options

    • Lava Blue

    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options

    • Candy White

    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options

    • Deep Black

    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options

    • Reflex Silver

    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options

    • Carbon Steel (also available in a matte finish)

    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options
    VW Taigun Facelift Colour Options

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Variant-Wise Colours

    The Taigun facelift is offered in multiple variants:

    Colour

    Comfortline

    Highline

    Highline Plus

    Topline

    GT Line

    GT Plus Chrome

    GT Plus Sport

    Avocado Pearl

    Steel Grey

    Wild Cherry Red

    ✅*

    ✅*

    Lava Blue

    Deep Black

    Candy White

    ✅*

    ✅*

    Reflex Silver

    ✅*

    ✅*

    Carbon Steel Metallic

    Carbon Steel Matte

    *The following colours can also be had with a black roof for a dual tone

    • Volkswagen has added two new colour options with this facelift.

    • The lower-spec Comfortline, Highline, and Highline Plus variants don’t get the Deep Black colour option. 

    • The Highline Plus variant, in fact, gets the least number of colour options (five).

    • The matte finished Carbon Steel hue can be had with the two top-spec GT Plus Chrome and GT Plush Sport, respectively.

    • The Chrome and Sport trims of the GT Line Taigun get all the colour options. Also, these are the only two variants that get dual-tone colours.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Overview

    The Taigun facelift brings a subtle update with refreshed styling and added features.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    It gets updated LED headlamps, connected lighting elements, new alloy wheels and revised bumpers. Inside, it offers a larger digital display, updated infotainment system and more comfort features.

    Engine And Gearbox

    Volkswagen continues with the same turbo-petrol engines but introduces an important update. The facelift adds a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the older unit. This should improve smoothness and overall driving comfort.

    Let’s take a quick look at the numbers:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic

    7-speed DCT

    Power (PS)

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    178 Nm

    250 Nm
    DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

    Expected Price And Rivals

    The Taigun facelift is likely to be priced from Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and the new Skoda Kushaq.

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