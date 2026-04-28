2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: More Differences Than Similarities

Skoda recently introduced the Kushaq facelift, giving it an exterior makeover, updated interior, more features and minor changes in the powertrain department. On the other hand, we have the tried and tested Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is one of the most sought-after SUVs in the segment and has also proven its mettle in the past few years.

On paper, both SUVs are priced similarly and belong to the same segment. However, they are very different in styling and even in the powertrain department. So how do they compare, and which one is for you? Let’s understand this better by taking a closer look at their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

Price

Model Skoda Kushaq facelift Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh

Base variants of both SUVs are priced very similarly, with a difference of just about Rs 8,000.

The top-spec variant of the Grand Vitara is more expensive by around Rs 72,000.

However, the Grand Vitara being an older model could have significant discounts on offer.

Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

Dimensions

Parameter Skoda Kushaq facelift Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Difference Length 4229 mm 4345 mm -116 mm Width 1760 mm 1795 mm -35 mm Height 1612 mm 1645 mm -33 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2600 mm +51 mm Boot space 385 litres 373 litres* +12 litres

*For NA Petrol variants

The Grand Vitara is quite clearly the longer SUV, and the extra length also leads to a better road presence.

In terms of width and height, the Grand Vitara is wider and taller, but by a small margin.

Despite the shorter length, it is the Kushaq that boasts the larger wheelbase of the two, and also has a slightly larger boot compared to the Grand Vitara.

Colour Options

Skoda Kushaq facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Shimla Green* Arctic White* Cherry Red* Grandeur Grey Steel Grey* Splendid Silver* Brilliant Silver* Opulent Red* Candy White* Chestnut Brown Carbon Steel Midnight Black Deep Black Nexa Blue Lava Blue -

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

Both SUVs come with a wide range of colours. The Kushaq gets one extra colour option.

The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer hues with the Kushaq.

The green, grey, silver, and white shades of the Kushaq come with a dual-tone option.

The Grand Vitara also gets a dual-tone option with the red, white, and silver options.

Sporty Variants: For buyers looking for something unique and sporty, the Kushaq comes with Sportline and Monte Carlo variants. Both these trims feature blacked-out elements inside and outside to make the SUV feel more performance-oriented.

Powertrain

Specification Skoda Kushaq Facelift Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol with CNG Power 115 PS 150 PS 103 PS 116 PS 88 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 139 Nm 144 Nm 122 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT 5-speed manual / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed manual Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD/AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic) , AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter),

CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The Kushaq offers powerful turbo-petrol engine options, while the Grand Vitara focuses on efficiency with its mild and strong-hybrid options.

Those who prioritize performance and like driving enthusiastically can opt for the Kushaq’s more powerful 1.5-litre engine.

Those who seek efficiency can go with the Grand Vitara.

Additionally, you also get a CNG option with the Grand Vitara, which is ideal for those who want even lower running costs.

Rough Roading: The Grand Vitara also offers an optional all-wheel drive (AWD) setup with its Petrol AT powertrain that enhances its off-road ability, and could be a useful addition if your usage involves venturing into remote areas or broken roads frequently.

Features

Feature Skoda Kushaq Maruti Grand Vitara Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Illuminated rear logo ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 7-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker sound system 6-speaker Clarion branded Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Single-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats 6-way Driver and Co-driver 8-way Driver only Rear seat massage function ✅ ❌ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ❌ (Reverse only) ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ Rear only Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto hold ❌ ✅

As seen above, the Kushaq gets an illuminated logo, a powered co-driver seat and even a rear seat massager over the Grand Vitara.

On the other hand, the Grand Vitara comes with a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake and a heads-up display, which the Kushaq doesn’t get.

Both these SUVs miss out on an ADAS suite, which most SUVs in this segment offer.

CarDekho Says

If you’re someone who enjoys driving and wants a punchy, engaging experience behind the wheel, the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift makes a strong case for itself. Its turbo-petrol engines, especially the 1.5-litre unit, offer significantly better performance, and it also feels more modern with its updated design and rich feature list in certain areas.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the more sensible and efficiency-focused choice. With its strong-hybrid option and even a CNG variant, it’s ideal for buyers who prioritise low running costs and have high urban usage. It also brings some feel-good features like a 360-degree camera and head-up display, making it a well-rounded family SUV.

Ultimately, your choice boils down to what you value more. Do you enjoy driving or prefer being chauffeured around? How much does efficiency matter to you? And which design language appeals more to you? If you can answer these questions, then we are certain that you know which SUV to pick. Also, you can’t go wrong with either of these SUVs.

Here are some other options you can look at besides the Kushaq and Grand Vitara:

Hyundai Creta: A trustworthy SUV that offers a feature-loaded cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a wide range of engine and variant options to suit different buyers.

Tata Sierra: Best for those who want strong road presence, a spacious cabin, and a modern feature set with a focus on comfort and safety.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A more modern version of the Grand Vitara. Follows a similar recipe with a focus on fuel efficiency. However, gets more features and fresher design elements.

Renault Duster: A rugged and modern SUV that stands out with its strong performance, capable suspension, and balanced ride and handling.

Kia Seltos: One of the more premium and larger offerings in the segment, with a modern design, feature-rich interior, and multiple powertrain choices.

Honda Elevate: Appeals to those who value reliability and simplicity, offering a roomy cabin and a refined naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq in character, but differentiated by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

You can also check out how the Kushaq facelift compares with the outgoing model in this report.

Which SUV are you picking? Let us know in the comments section below.