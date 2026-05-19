New Skoda Kushaq Accessories Listed With Prices
Skoda is offering a wide range of accessories to personalise the Kushaq, ranging from a trunk organiser to a 12-litre storage capacity thermo box
Published On May 19, 2026 05:23 PM By Rohit
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We recently got the facelifted Skoda Kushaq that came with a revised exterior look along with small changes on the inside and to its equipment set. Although it is surely an eye-catcher, there might be some buyers who may wish to customise the XUV 7XO to their taste. So, in this story, we have listed out some key accessory items along with their prices to help you spruce up the SUV:
2026 Skoda Kushaq: Accessories
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Accessory Item
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Price
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Floor mats
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Rs 3,000
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3D floor mats
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Rs 3,249
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Boot mat
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Rs 3,300
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Cushion
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Rs 1,799
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Sporty pedals
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Rs 899 to Rs 1,149
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Perfume kit
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Rs 1,399
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Car perfume
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Rs 349
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Front window sunblind
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Rs 1,200
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Rear window sunblind
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Rs 2,000
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Trash bag
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Rs 1,299
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Air purifier
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Rs 5,499
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12-litre storage capacity thermo box
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Rs 13,999
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Mud flaps (4 units)
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Rs 1,799
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Dual-tone horn (with fitment)
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Rs 1,799
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Door edge guard
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Rs 999
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Body cover
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Rs 1,700
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Drive video recorder (with fitment)
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Rs 11,000
|
Puddle lamp (with fitment)
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Rs 4,999
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Car care starter kit
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Rs 699
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Tissue box
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Rs 85
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USB charger
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Rs 999
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Trunk organiser
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Rs 1,299
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Type-C to Type-C cable
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Rs 449
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Tyre inflator kit
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Rs 2,499
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Umbrella
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Rs 699
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Micro fibre cloth
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Rs 99
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All purpose cleaner
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Rs 210
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7D mats
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Rs 7,099
Apart from the above mentioned items, Skoda also sells plenty of other accessories. These include underbody lights, a vacuum cleaner, seat covers, a roof rack, and plenty of styling garnishes for the exterior. To know the exact prices of all accessory items of interest, we request you to get in touch with the nearest Skoda dealership. Also if you want to check the design of the new Kushaq, you’ll find it here.
2026 Skoda Kushaq: Features And Safety
Skoda offers it with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, rear seats with massage function, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustment, and cruise control.
Top safety features on board include six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and rain-sensing wipers.
2026 Skoda Kushaq: Powertrain Options
The facelifted Kushaq is available with the following engine and gearbox configurations:
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Specification
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine
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Power
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115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission^
|
6-speed MT, 8-speed AT (new)
|
7-speed DCT
^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission
Price And Competition
The 2026 Skoda Kushaq costs in the range of Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, and MG Astor. It also serves as an alternative to SUV-coupes such as the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.
If you’re in the market for the new Kushaq, here’s an ultimate buying guide to help you make an informed decision.