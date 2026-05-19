New Skoda Kushaq Accessories Listed With Prices

We recently got the facelifted Skoda Kushaq that came with a revised exterior look along with small changes on the inside and to its equipment set. Although it is surely an eye-catcher, there might be some buyers who may wish to customise the XUV 7XO to their taste. So, in this story, we have listed out some key accessory items along with their prices to help you spruce up the SUV:

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Accessories

Accessory Item Price Floor mats Rs 3,000 3D floor mats Rs 3,249 Boot mat Rs 3,300 Cushion Rs 1,799 Sporty pedals Rs 899 to Rs 1,149 Perfume kit Rs 1,399 Car perfume Rs 349 Front window sunblind Rs 1,200 Rear window sunblind Rs 2,000 Trash bag Rs 1,299 Air purifier Rs 5,499 12-litre storage capacity thermo box Rs 13,999 Mud flaps (4 units) Rs 1,799 Dual-tone horn (with fitment) Rs 1,799 Door edge guard Rs 999 Body cover Rs 1,700 Drive video recorder (with fitment) Rs 11,000 Puddle lamp (with fitment) Rs 4,999 Car care starter kit Rs 699 Tissue box Rs 85 USB charger Rs 999 Trunk organiser Rs 1,299 Type-C to Type-C cable Rs 449 Tyre inflator kit Rs 2,499 Umbrella Rs 699 Micro fibre cloth Rs 99 All purpose cleaner Rs 210 7D mats Rs 7,099

Apart from the above mentioned items, Skoda also sells plenty of other accessories. These include underbody lights, a vacuum cleaner, seat covers, a roof rack, and plenty of styling garnishes for the exterior. To know the exact prices of all accessory items of interest, we request you to get in touch with the nearest Skoda dealership. Also if you want to check the design of the new Kushaq, you’ll find it here.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Features And Safety

Skoda offers it with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, rear seats with massage function, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustment, and cruise control.

Top safety features on board include six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and rain-sensing wipers.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Powertrain Options

The facelifted Kushaq is available with the following engine and gearbox configurations:

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission^ 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT (new) 7-speed DCT

^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price And Competition

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq costs in the range of Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, and MG Astor. It also serves as an alternative to SUV-coupes such as the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

If you’re in the market for the new Kushaq, here’s an ultimate buying guide to help you make an informed decision.