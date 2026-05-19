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    New Skoda Kushaq Accessories Listed With Prices

    Skoda is offering a wide range of accessories to personalise the Kushaq, ranging from a trunk organiser to a 12-litre storage capacity thermo box

    Published On May 19, 2026 05:23 PM By Rohit

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    Skoda Kushaq

    We recently got the facelifted Skoda Kushaq that came with a revised exterior look along with small changes on the inside and to its equipment set. Although it is surely an eye-catcher, there might be some buyers who may wish to customise the XUV 7XO to their taste. So, in this story, we have listed out some key accessory items along with their prices to help you spruce up the SUV:

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Accessories

    Accessory Item

    Price

    Floor mats

    Rs 3,000

    3D floor mats

    Rs 3,249

    Boot mat

    Rs 3,300

    Cushion

    Rs 1,799

    Sporty pedals

    Rs 899 to Rs 1,149

    Perfume kit

    Rs 1,399

    Car perfume

    Rs 349

    Front window sunblind

    Rs 1,200

    Rear window sunblind

    Rs 2,000

    Trash bag

    Rs 1,299

    Air purifier

    Rs 5,499

    12-litre storage capacity thermo box

    Rs 13,999

    Mud flaps (4 units)

    Rs 1,799

    Dual-tone horn (with fitment)

    Rs 1,799

    Door edge guard

    Rs 999

    Body cover

    Rs 1,700

    Drive video recorder (with fitment)

    Rs 11,000

    Puddle lamp (with fitment)

    Rs 4,999

    Car care starter kit

    Rs 699

    Tissue box

    Rs 85

    USB charger

    Rs 999

    Trunk organiser

    Rs 1,299

    Type-C to Type-C cable

    Rs 449

    Tyre inflator kit

    Rs 2,499

    Umbrella

    Rs 699

    Micro fibre cloth

    Rs 99

    All purpose cleaner

    Rs 210

    7D mats

    Rs 7,099

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard

    Apart from the above mentioned items, Skoda also sells plenty of other accessories. These include underbody lights, a vacuum cleaner, seat covers, a roof rack, and plenty of styling garnishes for the exterior. To know the exact prices of all accessory items of interest, we request you to get in touch with the nearest Skoda dealership. Also if you want to check the design of the new Kushaq, you’ll find it here.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Features And Safety

    Skoda offers it with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, rear seats with massage function, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustment, and cruise control.

    Top safety features on board include six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and rain-sensing wipers.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Powertrain Options

    The facelifted Kushaq is available with the following engine and gearbox configurations:

    Specification

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission^

    6-speed MT, 8-speed AT (new)

    7-speed DCT

    ^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

    2026 Skoda Kushaq driving

    Price And Competition

    The 2026 Skoda Kushaq costs in the range of Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, and MG Astor. It also serves as an alternative to SUV-coupes such as the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

    If you’re in the market for the new Kushaq, here’s an ultimate buying guide to help you make an informed decision.

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