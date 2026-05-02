All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Honda Elevate: German Power Vs Japanese Reliability

    Both SUVs provide top-notch engineering, but lack some segment standard features

    Published On May 02, 2026 03:02 PM By Yashein

    3.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    Skoda Kushaq Vs Honda Elevate

    The newly launched Skoda Kushaq facelift comes with a tweaked exterior, an enhanced interior with new features, and minor tweaks in the powertrain section. The European SUV sticks to its strengths of excellent driving dynamics, solid build quality, and a timeless design. On the other hand, we have the Honda Elevate, which has been in the market for some time now and is one of the reliable, no-nonsense choices in the segment. 

    In this report, we compare the Skoda Kushaq facelift with the Honda Elevate, taking you through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

    Price

    Model

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Honda Elevate 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

    Rs 11.60 lakh to Rs 16.57 lakh

    • The entry-level variant of the Kushaq is more affordable than the Elevate by nearly Rs 90,000, which is quite significant.

    • On the other hand, the Honda SUV’s top variant is priced at Rs 16.57 lakh, which is more than Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the top-spec Kushaq. 

    • It is important to note that Elevate is also likely to carry heavy discounts given its low sales volumes and the fact that it is a slightly older SUV now. You can check with your local dealership for the offers.

    Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Honda Elevate

    Difference

    Length

    4229 mm

    4312 mm

    -83 mm

    Width

    1760 mm

    1790 mm

    -30 mm

    Height 

    1612 mm 

    1650 mm

    -38 mm

    Wheelbase

    2651 mm 

    2650 mm

    +1 mm

    Boot space

    385 litres

    458 litres

    -73 litres

    • The Elevate is quite clearly the longer SUV, and the extra length also leads to a better road presence. 

    Skoda Kushaq
    Honda Elevate
     

    • In terms of width and height, the Elevate is slightly wider and taller.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Honda Elevate
     

    • The wheelbase is where there is a tie between both these SUVs, with the Kushaq offering just 1 mm extra. 

    • The Elevate offers a much larger boot space, making it more practical for airport runs and road trips. 

    Colour Options

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Honda Elevate

    Shimla Green* 

    Golden Brown Metallic

    Cherry Red* 

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Steel Grey*

    Radiant Red Metallic*

    Brilliant Silver* 

    Platinum White Pearl*

    Candy White*

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Carbon Steel 

    Lunar Silver Metallic*

    Deep Black 

    Meteoroid Grey Metallic*

    Lava Blue 

    -

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • Both SUVs come with most of the colour options that you would expect or were looking for. However, the Kushaq gets one extra hue. 

    • The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer shades offered with the Kushaq, which you can take a closer look at here.

    • The green, grey, silver, and white shades of the Kushaq come with a dual-tone option on select variants. 

    • The Elevate also gets a dual-tone option with the red, white, grey and silver options. 

    Sporty Variants:

    For buyers a sportier look, the Kushaq comes with Sportline and Monte Carlo variants. Both these variants get blacked-out elements inside and outside to make the SUV feel more special. 

    On the other hand, Honda offers a special Black Edition with the Elevate, featuring blacked-out elements and a sportier black-themed interior. There is also a Bold ADV Edition on offer with exclusive decals, orange inserts inside and outside and blacked-out alloy wheels.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Honda Elevate 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    121 PS 

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    145 Nm 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW)

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT           /7-step CVT

    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission (automatic)

    • Both Kushaq and Elevate come with petrol engine options, with the former taking the turbocharged route and the latter offering a naturally aspirated unit. 

    • In terms of output, the Elevate’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is comparable to the Kushaq’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre turbo engine is in a league of its own and provides significantly more output.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Honda Elevate engine bay

    • You get a 6-speed manual with the Kushaq’s 1-litre engine and the Elevate’s 1.5-litre NA petrol.

    • While the Kushaq 1-litre’s automatic is an 8-speed AT, the Elevate gets a 7-step CVT transmission option.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Honda Elevate
     

    • The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre engine only gets an automatic option. 

    Thrill vs balance: 

    The Kushaq’s turbo engines offer punchy performance, especially from its 1.5-litre engine. 

    On the other hand, the Elevate’s engine, when paired with a manual gearbox, provides a fun, high-revving experience that you would expect from a Honda engine. It provides the right balance between performance, smoothness, refinement and efficiency. However, it is not as exciting as the Kushaq. 

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Honda Elevate 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Illuminated rear logo 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    7-inch semi-digital with MID

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker sound system 

    8-speaker sound system 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    6-way Driver and Co-driver

    Rear seat massage function 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Single-pane

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ❌ (Reverse only)

    ❌(Reverse only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Parking sensors 

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ✅(Via Honda Connect app)

    ADAS

    ✅(Level-2)

    • As seen above, the Kushaq gets a lot more features than the Elevate. It gets an illuminated logo, powered and ventilated seats, a rear seat massager, front parking sensors and even a panoramic sunroof over the Elevate.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Honda Elevate
     

    • On the other hand, the Elevate gets a suite of ADAS features over the Kushaq. 

    Both SUVs need more features: 

    The compact SUV segment has progressed to a very high level and is full of SUVs loaded with premium features. While the Elevate misses out on many features, the Kushaq also needs a few more features to make its package feel complete. 

    Both SUVs miss out on a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and a branded audio system all of which have become a norm for this segment.

    CarDekho Says

    Both the Skoda Kushaq Facelift and the Honda Elevate are strong contenders in the compact SUV space, mainly due to their excellent engineering. However, they cater to slightly different buyers. The Kushaq facelift is the clear winner in terms of features and driving excitement. Its extra features and punchy 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine make it feel like a premium package, and justify the higher price you pay over the Elevate. If you love a feature-loaded cabin and spirited performance, the Kushaq is hard to beat.

    Skoda Kushaq

    The Elevate, however, makes its case with a more spacious cabin, Level-2 ADAS, a larger boot, Honda's reliability, and a more accessible top-variant price. It's the sensible, no-fuss choice for buyers who prioritise space and long-term peace of mind.

    Honda Elevate

    At the end of the day, if features and performance are your priority, go with the Skoda Kushaq Facelift. But if peace of mind and long-term ownership matters more to you, the Honda Elevate won't disappoint. Either way, you're getting a well-rounded SUV. Just make sure to take both for a test drive before you make your final call.

    Here are some other options you can consider apart from the Kushaq and Elevate:

    Hyundai Creta: The most popular SUV in the segment. One of the most feature-loaded cabins, comfortable ride quality, and plenty of engine and variant options to suit different buyers.

    Tata Sierra: Best for those looking for a strong road presence, a spacious cabin, and all the premium features that you can ask for under Rs 25 lakh. It also provides top-notch safety. 

    Maruti Grand Vitara: A sensible option with fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain choices. It gets a comfortable suspension setup and a decent set of features. 

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A more modern and slightly more premium version of the Grand Vitara. Follows a similar recipe with a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency. It comes with many modern features.  

    Renault Duster: A rugged and modern SUV that offers strong performance, a comfortable suspension, and balanced ride and handling.

    Kia Seltos: One of the largest, newest, and most premium offerings in the segment, with a modern design, feature-rich interior, and multiple powertrain choices.

    Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq in nature, but differentiated by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

    You can also check out how the Kushaq facelift compares with the outgoing model in this report. 

    Which SUV are you picking? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Kushaq

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Honda Elevate: German Power Vs Japanese Reliability
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience