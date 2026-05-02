2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Honda Elevate: German Power Vs Japanese Reliability

The newly launched Skoda Kushaq facelift comes with a tweaked exterior, an enhanced interior with new features, and minor tweaks in the powertrain section. The European SUV sticks to its strengths of excellent driving dynamics, solid build quality, and a timeless design. On the other hand, we have the Honda Elevate, which has been in the market for some time now and is one of the reliable, no-nonsense choices in the segment.

In this report, we compare the Skoda Kushaq facelift with the Honda Elevate, taking you through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

Price

Model Skoda Kushaq facelift Honda Elevate Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 11.60 lakh to Rs 16.57 lakh

The entry-level variant of the Kushaq is more affordable than the Elevate by nearly Rs 90,000, which is quite significant.

On the other hand, the Honda SUV’s top variant is priced at Rs 16.57 lakh, which is more than Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the top-spec Kushaq.

It is important to note that Elevate is also likely to carry heavy discounts given its low sales volumes and the fact that it is a slightly older SUV now. You can check with your local dealership for the offers.

Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

Dimensions

Parameter Skoda Kushaq facelift Honda Elevate Difference Length 4229 mm 4312 mm -83 mm Width 1760 mm 1790 mm -30 mm Height 1612 mm 1650 mm -38 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2650 mm +1 mm Boot space 385 litres 458 litres -73 litres

The Elevate is quite clearly the longer SUV, and the extra length also leads to a better road presence.

In terms of width and height, the Elevate is slightly wider and taller.

The wheelbase is where there is a tie between both these SUVs, with the Kushaq offering just 1 mm extra.

The Elevate offers a much larger boot space, making it more practical for airport runs and road trips.

Colour Options

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Honda Elevate Shimla Green* Golden Brown Metallic Cherry Red* Obsidian Blue Pearl Steel Grey* Radiant Red Metallic* Brilliant Silver* Platinum White Pearl* Candy White* Crystal Black Pearl Carbon Steel Lunar Silver Metallic* Deep Black Meteoroid Grey Metallic* Lava Blue -

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

Both SUVs come with most of the colour options that you would expect or were looking for. However, the Kushaq gets one extra hue.

The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer shades offered with the Kushaq, which you can take a closer look at here.

The green, grey, silver, and white shades of the Kushaq come with a dual-tone option on select variants.

The Elevate also gets a dual-tone option with the red, white, grey and silver options.

Sporty Variants: For buyers a sportier look, the Kushaq comes with Sportline and Monte Carlo variants. Both these variants get blacked-out elements inside and outside to make the SUV feel more special. On the other hand, Honda offers a special Black Edition with the Elevate, featuring blacked-out elements and a sportier black-themed interior. There is also a Bold ADV Edition on offer with exclusive decals, orange inserts inside and outside and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Powertrain

Specification Skoda Kushaq Facelift Honda Elevate Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS 121 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT /7-step CVT

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission (automatic)

Both Kushaq and Elevate come with petrol engine options, with the former taking the turbocharged route and the latter offering a naturally aspirated unit.

In terms of output, the Elevate’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is comparable to the Kushaq’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre turbo engine is in a league of its own and provides significantly more output.

You get a 6-speed manual with the Kushaq’s 1-litre engine and the Elevate’s 1.5-litre NA petrol.

While the Kushaq 1-litre’s automatic is an 8-speed AT, the Elevate gets a 7-step CVT transmission option.

The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre engine only gets an automatic option.

Thrill vs balance: The Kushaq’s turbo engines offer punchy performance, especially from its 1.5-litre engine. On the other hand, the Elevate’s engine, when paired with a manual gearbox, provides a fun, high-revving experience that you would expect from a Honda engine. It provides the right balance between performance, smoothness, refinement and efficiency. However, it is not as exciting as the Kushaq.

Features

Feature 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Honda Elevate Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Illuminated rear logo ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 7-inch semi-digital with MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker sound system 8-speaker sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Single-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Powered seats 6-way Driver and Co-driver ❌ Rear seat massage function ✅ ❌ Sunroof Panoramic Single-pane Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ❌ (Reverse only) ❌(Reverse only) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Parking sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Rear) Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅(Via Honda Connect app) ADAS ❌ ✅(Level-2)

As seen above, the Kushaq gets a lot more features than the Elevate. It gets an illuminated logo, powered and ventilated seats, a rear seat massager, front parking sensors and even a panoramic sunroof over the Elevate.

On the other hand, the Elevate gets a suite of ADAS features over the Kushaq.

Both SUVs need more features: The compact SUV segment has progressed to a very high level and is full of SUVs loaded with premium features. While the Elevate misses out on many features, the Kushaq also needs a few more features to make its package feel complete. Both SUVs miss out on a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and a branded audio system all of which have become a norm for this segment.

CarDekho Says

Both the Skoda Kushaq Facelift and the Honda Elevate are strong contenders in the compact SUV space, mainly due to their excellent engineering. However, they cater to slightly different buyers. The Kushaq facelift is the clear winner in terms of features and driving excitement. Its extra features and punchy 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine make it feel like a premium package, and justify the higher price you pay over the Elevate. If you love a feature-loaded cabin and spirited performance, the Kushaq is hard to beat.

The Elevate, however, makes its case with a more spacious cabin, Level-2 ADAS, a larger boot, Honda's reliability, and a more accessible top-variant price. It's the sensible, no-fuss choice for buyers who prioritise space and long-term peace of mind.

At the end of the day, if features and performance are your priority, go with the Skoda Kushaq Facelift. But if peace of mind and long-term ownership matters more to you, the Honda Elevate won't disappoint. Either way, you're getting a well-rounded SUV. Just make sure to take both for a test drive before you make your final call.

Here are some other options you can consider apart from the Kushaq and Elevate:

Hyundai Creta: The most popular SUV in the segment. One of the most feature-loaded cabins, comfortable ride quality, and plenty of engine and variant options to suit different buyers.

Tata Sierra: Best for those looking for a strong road presence, a spacious cabin, and all the premium features that you can ask for under Rs 25 lakh. It also provides top-notch safety.

Maruti Grand Vitara: A sensible option with fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain choices. It gets a comfortable suspension setup and a decent set of features.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A more modern and slightly more premium version of the Grand Vitara. Follows a similar recipe with a strong emphasis on fuel efficiency. It comes with many modern features.

Renault Duster: A rugged and modern SUV that offers strong performance, a comfortable suspension, and balanced ride and handling.

Kia Seltos: One of the largest, newest, and most premium offerings in the segment, with a modern design, feature-rich interior, and multiple powertrain choices.

Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq in nature, but differentiated by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

You can also check out how the Kushaq facelift compares with the outgoing model in this report.

Which SUV are you picking? Let us know in the comments section below.