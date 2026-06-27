Most Important Car News Over The Past Week: New Latest Spy Shots, Variants Added and Future Plans Discussed

This week for the Indian automotive industry was an interesting time, with multiple brands launching new variants of their products, spy shots of upcoming vehicles and new patents getting filed. So if you missed out on the latest updates in the industry, here’s a quick look at the biggest automotive headlines from the past week:

Tata Sierra EV Teased

Tata Motors, earlier this week, teased the upcoming Sierra EV, which is slated to debut on June 30. We got a clearer look at the exterior of production-spec Sierra EV through this teaser which showcased EV-specific styling changes. Later in the week, the carmaker also teased the SUV again with the video showing the complete design, which remains similar to its ICE version.

Tata Tigor Facelift Patented

Tata Motors recently filed the patent for the facelifted Tigor, suggesting that it is planning an update along the lines of the recently-launched Tiago facelift to rejuvenate the compact sedan. This patent shows that the facelift of Tigor could be getting similar treatment as its hatchback sibling with a new front fascia and updated rear-end which could have the connected taillamp setup, to keep it in line with other recent Tata designs,. To know more about it, here’s our article which dives deep into what this patent tells us about it.

Renault Kiger New Variant Launched

Renault India added a new Evolution Plus trim for the Kiger SUV, which brings in some features down from the higher variants and also makes the turbo-petrol engine more affordable. Furthermore, the second-from-top Techno variant can also now be had with a manual transmission mated to the turbo-petrol engine, making it a more attractive choice for enthusiasts. Take a look at this story to know more about what makes the Evolution Plus a value-for-money offering.

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Launched

Citroen India also launched a limited-run Comfort Edition of Aircross SUV at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom ) which brings cosmetic and feature updates to make it more competitive in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment. This Comfort Edition is based on the lower trims of Aircross, with three distinct accessory packs to opt for. Here are more details about the Aircross’ Comfort Edition.

Tata Motors Future Plans

Tata Motors recently held an Investors Day Meet on June 23, 2026, in which it made some key announcements, including the introduction of 15 ICE and 10 EV models by FY31. These will include six new ICE nameplates and four new EV nameplates (including Sierra EV and the upcoming luxury sub-brand Avinya). The current portfolio of Tata Motors comprises nine ICE models and six EV models. To know in detail about this event, head out to our article which explains Tata’s plan till financial year 2031.

MG Starlight 560 Spied

JSW MG Motors India is likely to soon introduce their newest model, which is globally called as the Wuling Starlight 560. This new SUV, expected to be positioned between the Hector and Majestor in its lineup could become the first mass-market PHEV in India. The latest spyshots further suggest it's in the last testing phase, which could indicate a market launch in the coming few months. For more details on the Starlight 560, head out to this article.

Skoda Kodiaq RS Bookings Opened

The long-awaited Skoda Kodiaq RS is all set to hit Indian roads soon as the brand has started pre-bookings of the SUV for a booking amount of Rs 3 lakh, before shortly selling out all 50 units allocated! Combining its powerful engine and slick driving dynamics with the family-friendliness of the standard Kodiaq, the Kodiaq RS sure does make a tempting proposition for buyers in the premium SUV segment. To know more about the Indian specification of the SUV, click here.