Skoda Kodiaq RS Bookings Open; FULL India-spec Details Revealed!

The long awaited Skoda Kodiaq RS is soon hitting Indian roads, and you can now book the SUV on the brand’s website. Alongside the opening of the order books, the carmaker has also revealed the Indian specification of the SUV which will sit at the top of its line-up in the country.

Now, being a full import, the car comes with an extensive list of features, sporty styling to accompany its RS credentials and a whole lot more. Here is a detailed look at what the Kodiaq RS will be like:

Exterior

Starting off with the design, the Kodiaq RS for India looks identical to the global-spec model. The front fascia is similar to the standard Kodiaq but with a few sporty enhancements like a blacked out grille and more aggressive bumper besides the RS badge. However, elements like the slim LED headlamps with DRLs, an illuminated light bar and the sculpted bonnet are shared with the non-RS sibling.

The side profile of the Kodiaq still has a hunkered-down SUV stance just like the standard version. Some exclusive touches include blacked-out ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, roof rails and a shark fin antenna. Furthermore, unlike the standard Kodiaq which gets a silver insert on the D-pillar, this area is blacked-out as well in the RS version. You also have new 20-inch 5-spoke dual-tone alloys with red-brake calipers that remind you of its athletic intentions.

Coming to the rear end of the Kodiaq RS, the highlight is the prominent sporty dual exhausts. While the rest of the rear is largely similar to the regular Kodiaq, the badges are blacked out and the bumper has a sportier theme matching the rest of the car.

Colour Options: The Kodiaq RS is available with 4 colour options called Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red and Steel Grey.

Interior

Step into the Kodiaq RS and you will immediately be reminded of the RS badges you saw outside. The all-black interior with the red pin striping and stitching give it a serious and sporty vibe. However, the other elephant in the room is the large 12.9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system which sits at the center of the dashboard.

Below this you have the slim AC vents and the rotary dials for the climate controls. Another notable highlight is the sporty RS branded steering as opposed to the regular Kodiaq variants.

The Kodiaq RS also gets leather-clad sports seats with RS branding on the headrests. The interior has a good amount of space with roomy second row seats. The third row of the Kodiaq also enhances its practicality, and can accommodate children and shorter adults for small runs.

Features & Safety

The Kodiaq RS comes with a host of goodies including panoramic sunroof, acoustic windows for sound insulation, three-zone climate control, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, USB type-C fast charging ports, rear sunshades and an electric tailgate. The Kodiaq RS also gets a 13-speaker Canton sound system, 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 2 wireless phone chargers.

The Kodiaq RS’ safety features include 9 airbags, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic differential lock (EDL), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-start assist (HSA), hill-descent control (HDC), tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. Notably, the Kodiaq has also scored 5-stars in the Euro NCAP testing program.

Powertrain

The Skoda Kodiaq RS comes with the same powertrain as in the Octavia RS. That is, a 2-litre turbo-petrol mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 265 PS Torque 400 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain All-wheel drive

DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

The Kodiaq RS also comes with an all-wheel drive system which helps it to accelerate faster than its lighter and lower sibling, the Octavia RS.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq RS: Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The launch of the new Kodiaq RS is expected to take place next month. Skoda has already opened pre-bookings on its website for an amount of Rs 3 lakh and we expect the Kodiaq RS to be priced around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kodiaq RS will not have direct rivals as such, but is an alternative to the regular Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.