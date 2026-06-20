Tata Sierra EV TEASED Ahead Of June 30 Debut, Key Powertrain Spec Confirmed!

Tata Motors is set to unveil the Tata Sierra EV on June 30, marking the arrival of one of its most anticipated electric SUVs. Before that, the marque has dropped the first official teaser of the Sierra EV, which gives us a glimpse of the SUV - not for the first time, though! Interestingly, Tata had already given enthusiasts a subtle preview of the electric Sierra while teasing the ICE-powered Sierra, where the EV briefly made an appearance alongside its combustion sibling. The Sierra EV will slot between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in Tata's electric lineup and could also become the second Tata EV to offer an all-wheel-drive setup.

The new teaser confirms an identical silhouette to the ICE Sierra with a few EV-specific styling elements. Here’s everything we found important in the teaser:

What’s Seen In The Teaser?

The latest teaser gives us the clearest look yet at the production-spec Sierra EV, confirming that it will closely mirror the recently launched ICE Sierra while featuring several EV-specific styling tweaks. The biggest differentiator includes the front fascia which has a body colored trim running across the face housing the Tata logo at the center. The connected LED DRLs sit at the top, while the rectangular headlamps are placed on the upper half of the bumper. And the vertically stacked LED fog lamps are positioned lower on the bumper.

Moving to the side, the Sierra EV retains the upright SUV stance and the iconic Alpine window-styled rear quarter glass. The teaser also reveals flush-fitting door handles, blacked-out pillars, squared wheel arches and aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels that appear nearly identical to those seen on the ICE model.

The rear end of the Sierra EV is features a full-width LED light bar, chunky bumper cladding and a silver skid plate, staying similar to its ICE version.

Features & Safety

While the teaser does not reveal the cabin, the Sierra EV is expected to borrow most of its equipment list from the ICE version and the Harrier EV. It is likely to retain the triple-screen dashboard setup comprising a digital driver's display, a touchscreen infotainment system and a passenger display from its ICE version. Other expected amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, connected car technology and a premium 12-speaker JBL sound system.

On the safety front, Tata is expected to equip the Sierra EV with six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Battery Pack & Range

Tata Motors is yet to reveal the Sierra EV's technical specifications, but the eSUV is expected to be based on the brand's Acti.ev plus architecture that also underpins the Harrier EV. It could share the Harrier EV's 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options. Tata has now confirmed an all-wheel-drive dual-motor in the Sierra EV in this teaser.

Here are the detailed specifications of the Harrier EV for reference:

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh Drivetrain Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Dual Motor All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 538 km 627 km 622 km

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV’s prices could start from Rs 15 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and seeing the current trend in the EV space, it could also arrive with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) plans right from launch.

That said, the Sierra EV will stand against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Toyota Ebella and the Maruti e Vitara.