2026 Maruti Victoris LXI vs Maruti Brezza LXI: Base Variants Compared

The Maruti Victoris has quickly become one of the most popular SUVs in the compact SUV segment, giving tough competition to established players with its spacious and high-quality cabin, premium features and proven safety credentials.

However, while it does have regular five-digit monthly sales figures, you now also have the updated Maruti Brezza in the fray, which, albeit a size smaller, is still based on the same platform and now shares a few features with its larger sibling. It is also competitively priced, and just like the Victoris, has also proven to be a value-for-money package in the segment.

The question is then, which entry-level Maruti SUV to go for, and that is what we find out in this story.

Price

Model Maruti Victoris LXI Maruti Brezza LXI Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh

Starting prices for the SUV’s vary by Rs 3.10 lakh, with the Brezza turning out to be a lot more affordable thanks to its smaller turbo engine and length that keeps it in a lower GST slab.

However, the blow to the pocket in the case of the Victoris can be softened with some discounts.

You can opt for a factory-fitted underbody CNG option with both cars, which is priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over their respective 1.5-litre NA petrol variants.

Dimensions

Parameter Maruti Victoris LXI Maruti Brezza LXI Difference Length 4360 mm 3995 mm +365 mm Width 1795 mm 1790 mm +5 mm Height 1655 mm 1685 mm (-30 mm) Wheelbase 2600 mm 2500 mm +100 mm

When it comes to dimensions, the Victoris is a whopping 365mm longer than the Brezza, with a 100 mm longer wheelbase too, which results in better cabin space, as observed during our road test.

However, when it comes to width, both SUVs are almost equally matched, and the Brezza is taller in terms of its height, which gives it a more conventional SUV stance.

Colour Options

Maruti Victoris LXI Maruti Brezza LXI Pearl Arctic White Pearl Arctic White Splendid Silver Splendid Silver Magma Grey Magma Grey - Sizzling Red

The base variants of the Brezza and Victoris cannot be configured in the entire range of shades. However, the Brezza LXI does have a bright and interesting Sizzling Red option, which is a colour that the Victoris LXI misses out on.

This Is The Shade We Like: In our opinion, the Victoris LXI’s Splendid Silver shade is the best option, offering a classic finish, while the Brezza’s LXI’s Sizzling Red hue delivers on its punchier personality the best.

For a closer look at the Brezza’s colours, check out this story.

Features

Feature Maruti Victoris LXI Maruti Brezza LXI Projector Headlamps ✅ (Halogen) ✅(Halogen) Skid Plates ✅(Silver) ✅(Black) Sharkfin Antenna ✅ ✅ Wheel Arch Cladding ✅ ✅ B- and C-pillars Body-coloured Black ORVMs Matte black Body-coloured Roof rails ❌ ❌ Wheels 17-inch steel with covers 16-inch steel with covers Body-coloured Door Handles ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ❌ ✅ Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ✅ ✅ 60:40 split folding rear seats ✅ ❌ Flat-bottom steering wheel ❌ ✅ Rear adjustable headrests ✅ ✅(Turbo only) Steering-mounted controls ✅ ❌ Cabin air filter ✅ ✅ Infotainment system ✅(7-inch touchscreen) ❌ Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ ❌ Automatic climate control ✅ ❌(Manual AC) Instrument Cluster Analogue with TFT MID Analogue with monochrome MID Push-button start/stop ✅ ❌ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅(Turbo only) Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌

When it comes to the equipment list, neither the Victoris LXI nor the Brezza LXI feel particularly well-loaded, and you will have to upgrade to higher variants for more than just the bare minimum.

The Victoris, being more expensive, does justify its price to an extent with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, silver skid plates, steering-mounted controls and a coloured multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

Safety features remain common across both cars, with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist and electronic stability control remaining standard. For better safety features like ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), front parking sensors and a parking camera, you’d have to upgrade to higher trims in both SUVs.

Bharat NCAP Ratings: The Victoris and Brezza both have a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, which gives them proven credentials. Check out the Victoris’ rating in detail here, and for the Brezza here.

Powertrain Options

Model Maruti Victoris LXI Maruti Brezza LXI Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Power 103 PS 88 PS 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 21.18 kmpl 27.02 km/kg 21.09 kmpl 26.90 km/kg 20.47 kmpl

MT- Manual Transmission

Uniquely, the Brezza, which is the smaller car here, has identical figures as the Victoris for its 1.5-litre variants, while the turbo-petrol actually makes it the more powerful car here.

The Victoris also loses out on a 6th gear, which helps you when cruising on the highway.

The Victoris’ lower height and estate-ish stance does help give it a slight edge when it comes to fuel efficiency.

Our Choice: For enthusiasts, our choice is quite clearly the Brezza LXI’s turbo-petrol engine, which is the most affordable and most powerful in this comparison, as we’ve said previously in our review.

Rivals

The Victoris rivals compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and Tata Sierra.

On the other hand, the Brezza goes up against smaller crossovers such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor and the Kia Syros

CarDekho Says…

When it comes to offering the bare essentials, the Victoris LXI and Brezza LXI both do well. For users who do longer road trips, have larger families or require more boot space, the Victoris’ larger overall proportions are ideal.

That said, the Brezza just offers a lot more value with similar equipment levels, a far lower price tag and the option for a more powerful and enjoyable driving experience with its turbo-petrol engine.

However, if you were considering these SUVs, we would highly recommend upgrading to at least the VXI trims, which offer a far better rounded package and bring in some feel-good features that would play a big factor in making your long-term ownership experience more satisfying.

Out of the two SUVs, which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments below!