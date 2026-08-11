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    2026 Maruti Victoris LXI vs Maruti Brezza LXI: Base Variants Compared

    In this comparison, it’s the smaller and more affordable car that is also more powerful!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 11, 2026 18:31 IST
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    Published OnAug 11, 2026 18:31 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 11, 2026 18:31 IST
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    Maruti Victoris LXI vs Maruti Brezza LXI

    The Maruti Victoris has quickly become one of the most popular SUVs in the compact SUV segment, giving tough competition to established players with its spacious and high-quality cabin, premium features and proven safety credentials. 

    However, while it does have regular five-digit monthly sales figures, you now also have the updated Maruti Brezza in the fray, which, albeit a size smaller, is still based on the same platform and now shares a few features with its larger sibling. It is also competitively priced, and just like the Victoris, has also proven to be a value-for-money package in the segment. 

    The question is then, which entry-level Maruti SUV to go for, and that is what we find out in this story.

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Victoris LXI

    Maruti Brezza LXI

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh

    Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh

    • Starting prices for the SUV’s vary by Rs 3.10 lakh, with the Brezza turning out to be a lot more affordable thanks to its smaller turbo engine and length that keeps it in a lower GST slab. 

    • However, the blow to the pocket in the case of the Victoris can be softened with some discounts.

    • You can opt for a factory-fitted underbody CNG option with both cars, which is priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over their respective 1.5-litre NA petrol variants.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Maruti Victoris LXI

    Maruti Brezza LXI

    Difference

    Length

    4360 mm

    3995 mm

    +365 mm

    Width

    1795 mm

    1790 mm

    +5 mm

    Height

    1655 mm

    1685 mm

    (-30 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2500 mm

    +100 mm

    • When it comes to dimensions, the Victoris is a whopping 365mm longer than the Brezza, with a 100 mm longer wheelbase too, which results in better cabin space, as observed during our road test.

    Maruti Victoris LXI
    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Side

    • However, when it comes to width, both SUVs are almost equally matched, and the Brezza is taller in terms of its height, which gives it a more conventional SUV stance.

    Maruti Victoris LXI
    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXi Front

    Colour Options

    Maruti Victoris LXI

    Maruti Brezza LXI

    Pearl Arctic White

    Pearl Arctic White

    Splendid Silver

    Splendid Silver

    Magma Grey

    Magma Grey

    -

    Sizzling Red

    The base variants of the Brezza and Victoris cannot be configured in the entire range of shades. However, the Brezza LXI does have a bright and interesting Sizzling Red option, which is a colour that the Victoris LXI misses out on. 

    This Is The Shade We Like:

    In our opinion, the Victoris LXI’s Splendid Silver shade is the best option, offering a classic finish, while the Brezza’s LXI’s Sizzling Red hue delivers on its punchier personality the best.

    For a closer look at the Brezza’s colours, check out this story.

    Features

    Feature

    Maruti Victoris LXI

    Maruti Brezza LXI

    Projector Headlamps

    ✅ (Halogen)

    ✅(Halogen) 

    Skid Plates

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Black)

    Sharkfin Antenna

    Wheel Arch Cladding

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    B- and C-pillars

    Body-coloured

    Black

    ORVMs

    Matte black

    Body-coloured

    Roof rails

    Wheels

    17-inch steel with covers

    16-inch steel with covers

    Body-coloured Door Handles

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    LED Taillamps

    ❌ 

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    60:40 split folding rear seats

    Flat-bottom steering wheel

    Rear adjustable headrests

    ✅(Turbo only)

    Steering-mounted controls

    Cabin air filter

    Infotainment system

    ✅(7-inch touchscreen)

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Automatic climate control

    ❌(Manual AC)

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with TFT MID

    Analogue with monochrome MID

    Push-button start/stop

    6 airbags

    Electronic stability control

    Hill hold assist 

    Rear parking sensors

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    Rear defogger

    ✅(Turbo only)

    Rear wiper and washer

     

    • When it comes to the equipment list, neither the Victoris LXI nor the Brezza LXI feel particularly well-loaded, and you will have to upgrade to higher variants for more than just the bare minimum.

    • The Victoris, being more expensive, does justify its price to an extent with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, silver skid plates, steering-mounted controls and a coloured multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

    Maruti Victoris LXI
    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Interior

    • Safety features remain common across both cars, with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist and electronic stability control remaining standard. For better safety features like ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), front parking sensors and a parking camera, you’d have to upgrade to higher trims in both SUVs.

    Bharat NCAP Ratings:

    The Victoris and Brezza both have a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, which gives them proven credentials. Check out the Victoris’ rating in detail here, and for the Brezza here.

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    Maruti Victoris LXI

    Maruti Brezza LXI

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS

    103 PS

    88 PS

    110 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    21.18 kmpl

    27.02 km/kg

    21.09 kmpl

    26.90 km/kg

    20.47 kmpl

    MT- Manual Transmission

    • Uniquely, the Brezza, which is the smaller car here, has identical figures as the Victoris for its 1.5-litre variants, while the turbo-petrol actually makes it the more powerful car here.

    • The Victoris also loses out on a 6th gear, which helps you when cruising on the highway.

    • The Victoris’ lower height and estate-ish stance does help give it a slight edge when it comes to fuel efficiency. 

    Our Choice:

    For enthusiasts, our choice is quite clearly the Brezza LXI’s turbo-petrol engine, which is the most affordable and most powerful in this comparison, as we’ve said previously in our review.

    Rivals

    The Victoris rivals compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and Tata Sierra

    On the other hand, the Brezza goes up against smaller crossovers such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor and the Kia Syros 

    CarDekho Says…

    When it comes to offering the bare essentials, the Victoris LXI and Brezza LXI both do well. For users who do longer road trips, have larger families or require more boot space, the Victoris’ larger overall proportions are ideal. 

    Maruti Victoris LXI

    That said, the Brezza just offers a lot more value with similar equipment levels, a far lower price tag and the option for a more powerful and enjoyable driving experience with its turbo-petrol engine. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Rear Quarter

    However, if you were considering these SUVs, we would highly recommend upgrading to at least the VXI trims, which offer a far better rounded package and bring in some feel-good features that would play a big factor in making your long-term ownership experience more satisfying.

    Out of the two SUVs, which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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