Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Launched At Rs 9.09 Lakh, Gets Accessory Packages

The Citroen Aircross SUV is now available with a limited Comfort Edition, priced from Rs 9.09 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The Comfort Edition brings a few cosmetic updates as well as optional accessory packages based on its two lower-spec variants: You and Plus. The Aircross is available in a total of three variants - You, Plus and Turbo Max.

Here’s a detailed look at the prices and offerings of the Aircross Comfort Edition:

Prices

Variant Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Citroen Aircross Standard Difference You NA Petrol MT Rs 9.09 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh +Rs 20,000 Plus NA Petrol MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No difference Plus Turbo-Petrol MT Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh No difference

* NA- naturally aspirated, MT- Manual Transmission

The Comfort Edition is priced Rs 20,000 higher than the regular base variant of Aircross.

The Plus trim has received no price hike for its Comfort Edition across both NA Petrol and Turbo Petrol options.

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition: What’s New?

The variants with the Aircross Comfort Edition have Metropolitan Beige leatherette upholstery for the seats, adjustable front and rear headrests and a soft-touch finish on the dashboard which enhances the look and feel.

Other than that, Citroen has introduced customised accessory packages which include: YOU pack, PLUS pack and MAX pack, which can be opted for these variants:

YOU Pack: This pack includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse camera with guidelines, soft touch instrument panel, fog lamps, door cladding with chrome insert and full wheel covers. This pack is priced at Rs 36,600.

PLUS Pack : It comes with reverse parking camera with guidelines, wireless phone charger, door cladding with chrome inserts at a cost of Rs 8,460.

MAX Pack: This pack offers a JBL sound system with amplifier, dashcam with features such as audio-based front collision warnings, lane change, pedestrian collision and front vehicle departure and distance alert for a price of Rs 40,000.

Other Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Aircross comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, ventilated front seats and automatic climate control.

For safety, it comes with 6 airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX child seat mounts and ABS with EBD.

Powertrain Options

The Aircross Comfort Edition does not have any mechanical upgrades. The specifications of the Aircross SUV are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo petrol Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Power (PS) 82 PS 110 PS Torque (Nm) 115 Nm 190 Nm (MT) / 205 Nm (AT)

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

The Aircross Comfort Edition is offered with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines with manual transmission only.

Rivals

The Citroen Aircross rivals the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.