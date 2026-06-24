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    MG To Debut A New Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle On July 16, Could It Be The Wuling Starlight 560 SUV?

    The Starlight 560 is already sold in international markets under the Wuling brand and was also spied on test in India recently, further confirming reports of its potential launch in India

    Published On Jun 24, 2026 06:37 PM By Rohit

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    MG Starlight

    JSW MG Motor India has long been planning on introducing plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in our market. It now looks like the brand is ready to take the next step, as hinted by one of its latest invites for an event. The event, scheduled for July 16, could mark the debut of the Starlight 560 SUV, which is a PHEV. Like other products in its portfolio, including the Hector and Comet, MG is likely to make some cosmetic changes and badge revisions to the Starlight for the India-spec version. Here’s everything you need to know about the new MG SUV:

    Design

    The Starlight 560’s design is likely to be unchanged from its international-spec version. It was also spied on test in India recently, wherein we could decode some key design elements such as an upright grille with a honeycomb pattern and large rectangular LED headlights with dual DRLs.

    MG Starlight 560 Front View

    From the sides, you will be able to notice its typical SUV look, a long front overhang and an elongated wheelbase. The Starlight 560 also has prominent roof rails, large glass panes for windows, chunky wheel arch cladding, and multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

    MG Starlight 560 Side Profile View (Left)

    Its rear features an upright tailgate, further accentuating the SUV stance and wraparound LED taillights. The Starlight 560 also comes with a chunky bumper in international markets along with a silver-finished skid plate.

    MG Starlight 560 Rear View

    Interior And Features

    If the international-spec Starlight 560 is anything to go buy, we could also get to see a minimalistic theme for the cabin of the India-spec model. Highlights are likely to include a dual-tone cabin theme, a 2-spoke steering wheel, and dual digital displays. Like the version sold in global markets, MG is expected to offer it in a 7-seater layout in India as well.

    MG Starlight 560 Dashboard

    The Starlight 560 – in the global markets – comes with features such as a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch all-digital driver’s display, a powered tailgate, a 6-speaker sound system, and cruise control. It also gets a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats, and automatic climate control.

    In terms of safety tech, the SUV could come with multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake (EPB), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rain-sensing wipers, and various Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    What Could Be Under Its Hood?

    In the overseas markets, it is sold with multiple powertrain options, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

    Turbo-petrol

    Plug-in Hybrid

    EV

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol with plug-in hybrid

    Battery Pack

    69.2 kWh

    Power

    177 PS

    Battery pack

    25 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Torque

    260 Nm

    Power

    197 PS

    Power

    204 PS

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ CVT*

    Torque

    230 Nm

    Torque

    310 Nm
       

    Transmission

    DHT*

    Claimed range (CLTC)

    530 km

    *CVT - continuously variable transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission

    The Starlight 560 PHEV would be first in the segment, and would be amongst the handful of other mass-market PHEVs, with others expected from BYD and some more from JSW Motors. That said, the exact engine and gearbox combinations of the India-spec Starlight 560 are yet to be confirmed.

    Expected Launch, Price And Rivals

    MG is expected to launch the Starlight 560 shortly after its debut and could price it from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Mahindra XEV 9S, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.

    MG Starlight 560 Front Right Quarter View

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    MG To Debut A New Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle On July 16, Could It Be The Wuling Starlight 560 SUV?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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