Tata Motors To Introduce 10 New Nameplates By FY31, Including 4 EVs And 6 ICE Cars

Tata Motors held its Investor Day Meet on June 23, 2026, during which the brand made several key announcements. The marque has laid out its plans till FY31 of having 25 passenger vehicles in the lineup. In pursuit of this, the carmaker will roll out six new ICE nameplates and four new EV nameplates (out of which two we know are the Sierra EV set to debut on June 30 and the Avinya).

Also, Tata Motors has recently launched the Tiago and Tiago EV facelift and there will be plenty more facelifts and refreshes to look forward to. We detailed the announcement in the next section:

What To Expect?

The upcoming portfolio will comprise 15 internal combustion engine (ICE) models and 10 electric vehicles (EVs). There will be over 30 lifecycle updates, facelifts and new variants of existing models besides the new nameplates.

Among the four new EV nameplates, the Sierra EV is set to debut on June 30 and it has already been teased twice. The Avinya X was also showcased in the Auto Expo 2025 as the concept. The Avinya is expected to become Tata's premium EV sub-brand. The other two EVs could be the Safari EV and an electric MPV, making Tata’s debut in this segment against the likes of Kia Carens Clavis EV, and VinFast VF MPV 7.

Alongside product expansion, Tata Motors is also targeting higher production capacity and stronger sales performance by increasing its annual production capacity from around 9 lakh units to 1.3 million units over the next 2-3 years. This expansion will be supported through new manufacturing facilities and upgrades to key production units at existing plants in Pune, Sanand, Ranjangaon, and Panapakkam.

Tata Motors Current Portfolio

Currently, Tata Motors has nine ICE models in its portfolio:

ICE Models Price (ex-showroom) Tata Tiago Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh Tata Tigor Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh Tata Altroz Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 10.77 lakh Tata Punch Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 10.60 lakh Tata Nexon Rs 7.37 lakh to Rs 14.22 lakh Tata Curvv Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 19.10 lakh Tata Sierra Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh Tata Harrier Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 25.85 lakh Tata Safari Rs 13.29 lakh to Rs 26.40 lakh

Meanwhile, Tata Motors currently leads in the electric vehicle space, thanks to its expansive portfolio of six models across different body styles:

EV Models Price (ex-showrooms) Tata Tiago EV Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh Tata Tigor EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh Tata Punch EV Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh Tata Nexon EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh Tata Curvv EV Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Tata Harrier EV Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 30.23 lakh

CarDekho Says…

Tata Motors is already leading in the electric vehicle space. The brand aims to get a stronghold in its market share by expanding it further in the overall passenger car segment. In fact, with the planned addition of new models, including premium offerings under the Avinya brand, also suggests that Tata wants to tap into buyers across multiple price segments rather than focusing only on the mass market.

What are your opinions on Tata’s plans? Let us know in the comments below!