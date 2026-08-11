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    Kia Syros EV: Booking Details And Delivery Timeline Explained

    While the bookings have been open for a while now, deliveries are yet to commence.

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Aug 11, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Published OnAug 11, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 11, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Kia Syros EV

    Kia launched the Syros EV last month and carries all the flair that the Syros is known for: premium interior, advanced safety credentials, and a rich feature list. The SUV is offered in 5 variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and X-Line

    The Syros EV sits just below the Kia Carens Clavis EV in its lineup, and if you are planning to buy the Syros EV, this story will help you to get a clear idea of the booking process of the SUV. Let’s take a look at the process in detail: 

    How To Book The Kia Syros EV?

    If you are booking through the Kia India website, here is the in-depth method to book your Syros EV:

    • Open the Kia India official website

    • Go to the cars section on the top left and choose the Kia Syros EV

    • After that, you will be able to see the Kia Syros EV page with more details on the SUV. 

    • On the top-left side of the screen, you can see the ‘Book Now’ button. Click it. 

    • After clicking the button, you will be directed to the registration page where you can sign up with the required details as a new user. If you have already signed up, then you can log in directly with your mobile number. 

    • Choose the Kia car you are looking for. In this case, it is the Kia Syros EV. 

    • Customise the car to your needs, choosing the right variant, drivetrain, and colour options. 

    • Then choose the nearest dealership, where you can arrange a test drive.

    • The token amount of Rs 25,000 can be paid through the website, and your Kia Syros EV will be booked!

    Dealership Booking Process

    This is the most traditional method for booking the car. 

    • Locate the nearest Kia dealership. 

    • Get in touch with the sales representative, who will guide you through the entire vehicle booking process and give you a walkthrough, giving an overview of the Kia Syros EV. If you want to know how the Kia Syros EV look in detail, take a look at our Syros EV gallery story.

    • You will have to provide all the personal details for the process. 

    • Then you can select the variant, drivetrain and colour option.

    • Proceed to the payment of the booking amount of Rs 25,000 

    Delivery Timeline

    Bookings for the Syros EV are open, and deliveries are expected to commence by the end of this month, as verified by dealer sources. 

    Kia Syros EV: Overview

    As the Syros EV is based on the Syros ICE, in our test, we observed that the SUVs possess similar dimensions and overall design language. The funky yet serious-looking fascia features pulled-up bumper styling. The vertically placed headlamps can be seen positioned on either end of the bulbous face. Body-coloured inserts can be seen in the bumper, within which we can see the neatly integrated horizontally placed fog lamps.

    Kia Syros EV

    In profile, the silhouette is identical to the Syros ICE. Blacked-out roof rails, ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors) with integrated turn signals, a 17-inch wheel setup, thick wheel cladding, and auto-popping flush door handles are offered, giving the SUV a sporty look.

    Kia Syros EV

    At the rear, the Syros EV features a flat tailgate, a low-set tail lamp, and the secondary tail lamps placed on the outer edges of the rear windshield. Body-coloured elements can be seen on the rear bumpers as well. A small integrated spoiler can also be seen on the top of the tailgate, giving a sporty look to the SUV. 

    Kia Syros EV

    Step inside and the Kia Syros EV welcomes us with its premium interior layout! The cabin features a layered dashboard design with leatherette inserts on the door pads, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and leather seats that we felt comfortable in during our long test runs. 

    It features a triple-screen layout with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5-inch climate control screen, and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster that gives a crisp visual experience. Other convenience features we liked include a panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats, a 4-way powered driver seat, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature, digital key feature and puddle lamps. 

    Kia Syros EV

    Safety features onboard include 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS with 16 features, a built-in front and rear dashcam, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear-view mirror), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    The Syros EV is offered in two drivetrain options: a 42 kWh standard range battery pack option and a 51.4 kWh extended range battery pack option. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Battery

    42 kWh (Standard Range)

    51.4 kWh (Extended Range)

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    443 kms

    526 kms

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque 

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Price & Rivals

    The Kia Syros EV was launched for Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant you choose. It rivals the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

    Kia Syros EV

    CarDekho Says…

    If you are in the market for an electric SUV that can fulfil all your needs in terms of safety, tech and comfort features, then the Syros EV is the one to go for. With this story, we have simplified the booking process for the Kia Syros EV for you. The EV can be booked with Rs 21,000, which is fully refundable if you cancel the booking process. As verified by the dealer sources, the Syros EV production has started, and you can get one home by the end of this month!

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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