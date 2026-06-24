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    Renault Kiger Gets A New Mid-spec Variant, Makes Turbo Petrol-Manual Option More Accessible By Up To Rs 1.46 Lakh

    The one-below-top Techno variant of the Kiger also gets a manual gearbox with the turbo-petrol engine option now

    Published On Jun 24, 2026 02:13 PM By Bikramjit

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    Renault Kiger

    The Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV has been updated with a new mid-spec variant - Evolution Plus. The Kiger is now available in a total of five variants: Authentic, Evolution, Evolution Plus, Techno, and Emotion. 

    Besides the new trim making some features and powertrain options more accessible, the Techno variant can also now be had with a manual gearbox with its turbo-petrol engine, giving buyers more diversification. That said, here’s a detailed overview of all the updates to the Kiger:

    Variants And Prices

    The full price list of the Renault Kiger, including its new trims, is given below:

    Variants

    1-litre NA Petrol MT

    1-litre NA Petrol AMT

    1-litre Turbo Petrol MT

    1-litre Turbo Petrol CVT

    Authentic

    Rs 5.81 lakh

    Evolution

    Rs 6.55 lakh

    Rs 6.99 lakh

    Evolution Plus (NEW)

    Rs 6.99 lakh

    Rs 7.45 lakh

    Rs 7.89 lakh

    Techno

    Rs 7.55 lakh

    Rs 8.05 lakh

    Rs 8.45 lakh (NEW)

    Rs 9.35 lakh

    Emotion

    Rs 8.45 lakh

    Rs 9.35 lakh

    Rs 10.35 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The new Evolution Plus variant commands a premium of up to Rs 46,000 over the Evolution variant. It is also the most affordable trim in the Kiger’s lineup with the turbo-petrol manual powertrain option. Let’s check out the other updates.

    What’s New?

    The new Evolution Plus trim is available with both the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. It carries forward the features offered with the Evolution trim like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 4-speaker sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a PM2.5 air filter, and keyless entry. On top of this, it gets features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a card key with push-button start/stop and auto AC with rear vents, which were previously offered from the Techno trim. 

    Renault Kiger*Image used is of the top-spec variant for representation

    Meanwhile, the Techno variant now gets a manual transmission option with the turbo-petrol engine. The turbo-petrol manual option is hence more accessible, making it up to Rs 1.46 lakh more affordable for buyers.

    Powertrain Options

    There are no mechanical changes under the hood. So, the Kiger continues with its two engine options. The detailed specifications are given below:

    Engine Option

    1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

    1-litre Turbo-petrol

    Power

    72 PS

    100 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    160 Nm, 152 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT, CVT^
    *AMT - Automated manual transmission, ^CVT - Continuously variable transmission   Renault Kiger

    Rivals

    The Renault Kiger is one of the most affordable sub-compact SUVs, and it stays an alternative to the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Syros, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite as well as crossovers like Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

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    Renault Kiger Gets A New Mid-spec Variant, Makes Turbo Petrol-Manual Option More Accessible By Up To Rs 1.46 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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