2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Teased With Tan Interiors And Three Screens

Mahindra has released the first teaser of its upcoming BE 6 SPORTEQ, previewing some key updates that the carmaker is set to give its eSUV. Slated to launch on August 15, coinciding with India’s 79th Independence Day, here’s what the teaser shows:

What Can Be Seen?

The teaser released by Mahindra shows that this version of the BE 6 will feature exterior upgrades such as a new matte grey shade that amplifies its sporty and space-age personality.

Furthermore, we can also see that it will get a three-screen setup, a feature that is offered with every other Mahindra Born Electric SUV except the BE 6. While the current version of the eSUV also gets the same twin 12.3-inch displays as its siblings, you can now expect a similarly-sized passenger entertainment display too.

The interior ambience of the BE 6 SPORTEQ will also feel more premium with its new tan interior scheme, while the seat upholstery will be finished in a brown shade for a premium feel.

Features & Safety

One of the most well-equipped SUVs in its segment, the BE 6’s feature-list is extensive and includes a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and connected car technology.

It has also been rated 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and for safety also gets features like 6 airbags, level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold control (HHC), front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrains

The BE 6 is powered by a choice of 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options, with a single-motor setup. Here are its specifications:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+Part 2) 548 km 683 km Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drivetrain RWD RWD

RWD- Rear-wheel drive

Price & Rivals

The BE 6 is priced from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals cars like the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says…

The BE 6 is not a particularly old car that needed an update, but it feels encouraging to see Mahindra keeping the eSUV fresh with regular updates and limited editions that keep the buzz going. This new version of the eSUV will surely add a more premium feel and uplift the interior ambience by a huge margin. All that remains to be seen now, is if it will get a longer feature list and its pricing, which will be revealed this weekend.

What are your thoughts on the BE 6 SPORTEQ? Let us know in the comments below!