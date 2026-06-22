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    2026 Tata Tigor Facelift Design Patented: Here Are The Changes And Updates To Expect

    The facelifted Tigor appear to share the same design philosophy as the new Tiago, with slim lighting signatures and a more contemporary styling

    Published On Jun 22, 2026 06:32 PM By Bikramjit

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    Tata Tigor Facelift

    Tata Motors has filed a design patent for the upcoming Tata Tigor Facelift. The design suggests that the sub-compact sedan is up for a complete refresh, just like its siblings - the newly facelifted Tiago twins. It looks much more modern and could also bring plenty of notable feature updates, albeit with the same engine options under its hood. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tigor facelift’s design and other things to expect out of it:

    2026 Tata Tigor Facelift: What To Expect?

    This patent image reveals much more than a routine facelift. The influence of the recently updated Tiago on its design language is clearly visible. The most noticeable change is the cleaner and wider-looking nose. This treatment gives the sedan a sharper and more contemporary identity. Tata has also redesigned the bumper with a wider lower air intake and reworked airdams

    Tata Tigor Facelift

    From the side, the Tigor facelift’s silhouette looks sleeker. The patent image does reveal a new alloy wheel design, which will be the most notable addition to its profile. 

    The rear of the Tigor facelift will also carry an updated look, like the Tiago. It will likely feature wraparound taillamps connected by a faux trim, giving it that trendy connected lighting look. 

    What’s There For The Tigor EV?

    The Tigor EV is expected to mirror the overall styling of its petrol-powered counterpart, except that Tata is likely to introduce a few EV-specific touches like a body coloured blanked off face to help it differentiate itself. 

    Tata is also expected to introduce new exterior paint options for the facelifted Tigor, featuring the brand's latest colour-naming strategy. It could share a few shades with the Tiago as well, which you can view here.

    Expected Features & Safety

    Inside the cabin, the facelifted Tigor is expected to sport a new interior theme along with a tweaked dashboard layout. Feature-wise, one can expect updates like a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster - both equipped as freestanding units as seen in the new Tiago. It is also likely to get a wireless phone charger. 

    Tata Tigor Facelift

    *Image of current Tata Tigor for representation

    Other existing features like auto AC, cruise control, push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be retained.

    In safety, the new Tigor is expected to get six airbags as standard, alongside a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    Expected Powertrain

    The Tata Tigor is expected to retain its powertrain configuration, which it shares with the Tiago. Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine 

    1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Transmission 

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    Power 

    86 PS 

    76 PS

    Torque 

    113 Nm

    97 Nm

    AMT- automated manual transmission

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Tata Tigor’s existing version is priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom), but given the changes, you can expect the facelifted version to start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The Tata Tigor will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

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