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    2026 Syros EV Base Vs Top: HTK vs X-Line Variants Compared

    The Syros EV base trims offer quite an extensive list as standard features, but the top trim does justify the price with multiple luxury features

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 11, 2026 14:01 IST
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    Published OnAug 11, 2026 14:01 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 11, 2026 14:01 IST
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    Kia Syros EV Base Vs Top

    Kia has launched the electric version of its Syros, known as the Syros EV, which looks very similar to the ICE counterpart and offers multiple battery pack options, along with a tech-loaded cabin and more safety equipment as well. People do get confused whether to opt for the entry spec base trim or the top spec variant with a loaded cabin. So, if you are in the market for the Syros EV and are wondering whether the base HTK variant has all that you need, or if you should stretch for the top-end X-line variant? Let’s have a look:

    Price

    Variants

    Kia Syros EV HTK 42 kWh

    Kia Syros EV X-line 51.4 kWh

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 13.50 lakh

    Rs 20 lakh

    • The Syros EV for the base starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with the smaller 42 kWh battery pack. 

    • The top X-line trim is priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) with the larger 51.4 kWh, which is Rs 6.50 lakh higher than the base variant.  

    Design

    Front

    Kia has done a remarkable job with the Syros EV, ensuring that even the entry-level trim does not feel bare-bones at all. When you compare it with the top-spec trim, you will notice that, in design terms, they look similar with subtle differences. Both trims have the bulky body-coloured nose upfront with a slim grille beneath it, vertical LED headlights with LED DRLs, and body-coloured bumper inserts with LED foglamps in them. The main difference is that the top trim gets front parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS sensors placed at the front. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV X-Line Variant Explained

    Side

    In profile, you will notice the prominent change where the base trim gets smaller 16-inch black alloys, and the top-end trim gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The flush door handles are also power-operated for the X-line trim. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV X-Line Variant Explained

    Rear

    At the rear, the Syros EV has the split LED taillamp, body coloured insert in the bumper like at the front, reverse parking sensors, and the Kia logo on the tailgate. The top variant adds a rear wiper with a washer and a defogger as well. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV X-Line Variant Explained

    Colour Options

    The Syros EV offers a total of 9 monotone shades and is available across the variants lineup. The X-line is available with 2 shades only, which are Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl. 

    To know more about how the Syros EV looks in each colour, check our story of it

    Interior

    Step inside the Syros EV, and you are greeted with a premium and high-quality interior in both variants. The main noticeable difference is that while the base trim gets the steering wheel just like the ICE Syros, the top trim has a double-D cut steering borrowed from the Seltos. You also have a different theme for the cabin: the base variant has blue and grey dual-tone semi-leatherette seats, while the top variant gets exclusive black and hunter green leatherette upholstery, which feels more premium.

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV X-Line Variant Explained

    If you are also considering the second-top HTX Plus trim as well, here's our comparison with the X-line trim

    Features

    The Syros EV does pack in a lot of features, and when compared to its base variant with the top-end X-line, you will be surprised by how much of the equipment Kia is giving at the lowest price. Both the variants get the triple-screen setup, which has a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 5-inch climate control display, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs, as well as USB Type-C charge ports. 

    Kia Syros EV Triple-screen Setup

    The difference we noticed is that the X-line gets an 8-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system instead of a 6-speaker in the base trim, a wireless phone charger, a large panoramic sunroof, connected car-tech, a 4-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, and front and rear ventilated seats. 

    If you want to know what features do other variants of Syros EV are offering, check our variant-wise features explained story of it.

    Safety

    In safety terms, the Syros EV packs a lot of equipment as standard, which includes 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill start assist, hill hold control, electronic parking brake, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Kia Syros EV 360-degree camera

    The top-end trims add front parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS, which is very well calibrated for Indian roads and does not feel unnecessarily intrusive, and is also exclusive to the X-line trim, front and rear dashcam, and auto-dimming IRVM. 

    If you are also considering the one above the base HTK Plus, here's a comparison of HTK with HTK Plus.

    Battery Options

    The Syros EV is available with two battery options: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack. With the base HTK variant, you have the option of a smaller 42 kWh battery pack, whereas for the top-spec X-line, you only have the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack option.

    Here’s a detailed specification of the battery packs available: 

    Battery

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque 

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    443 km

    526 km

    When we drove the Syros EV, we felt that, as a first-time electric car purchase, this would be a very good option, as the ease of driving, suspension comfort, and supportive seats do make the overall experience pleasant. With both battery packs supporting fast charging, you are never worried about the range, and the Syros EV will travel distances with you.

    Rivals

    The Syros EV’s rivals include the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV

    CarDekho Says…

    As we experienced both the variants, we felt that Kia has done pretty well by equipping the base variant with a lot. With the base variant at Rs 13.50 lakh, it does turn out to be a very good offering. So if you are looking for a premium electric crossover with maximum city runs, office commutes, and occasional weekend outings, the base variant will fulfil most of your needs. 

    Kia Syros EV HTK
    Kia Syros EV X-Line Variant Explained

    Whereas, with the additional Rs 6.5 lakh, you do get feel-good features like the panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system that elevates your cabin experience, and most importantly, Level-2 ADAS, which works brilliantly over the Indian roads. So, if you are thinking about whether the additional cost justifies itself? We give a green signal to this purchase as it totally enhances your experience with the Syros EV.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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