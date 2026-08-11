2026 Syros EV Base Vs Top: HTK vs X-Line Variants Compared

Kia has launched the electric version of its Syros, known as the Syros EV, which looks very similar to the ICE counterpart and offers multiple battery pack options, along with a tech-loaded cabin and more safety equipment as well. People do get confused whether to opt for the entry spec base trim or the top spec variant with a loaded cabin. So, if you are in the market for the Syros EV and are wondering whether the base HTK variant has all that you need, or if you should stretch for the top-end X-line variant? Let’s have a look:

Price

Variants Kia Syros EV HTK 42 kWh Kia Syros EV X-line 51.4 kWh Price (ex-showroom) Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 20 lakh

The Syros EV for the base starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with the smaller 42 kWh battery pack.

The top X-line trim is priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) with the larger 51.4 kWh, which is Rs 6.50 lakh higher than the base variant.

Design

Front

Kia has done a remarkable job with the Syros EV, ensuring that even the entry-level trim does not feel bare-bones at all. When you compare it with the top-spec trim, you will notice that, in design terms, they look similar with subtle differences. Both trims have the bulky body-coloured nose upfront with a slim grille beneath it, vertical LED headlights with LED DRLs, and body-coloured bumper inserts with LED foglamps in them. The main difference is that the top trim gets front parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS sensors placed at the front.

Side

In profile, you will notice the prominent change where the base trim gets smaller 16-inch black alloys, and the top-end trim gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The flush door handles are also power-operated for the X-line trim.

Rear

At the rear, the Syros EV has the split LED taillamp, body coloured insert in the bumper like at the front, reverse parking sensors, and the Kia logo on the tailgate. The top variant adds a rear wiper with a washer and a defogger as well.

Colour Options

The Syros EV offers a total of 9 monotone shades and is available across the variants lineup. The X-line is available with 2 shades only, which are Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl.

To know more about how the Syros EV looks in each colour, check our story of it.

Interior

Step inside the Syros EV, and you are greeted with a premium and high-quality interior in both variants. The main noticeable difference is that while the base trim gets the steering wheel just like the ICE Syros, the top trim has a double-D cut steering borrowed from the Seltos. You also have a different theme for the cabin: the base variant has blue and grey dual-tone semi-leatherette seats, while the top variant gets exclusive black and hunter green leatherette upholstery, which feels more premium.

If you are also considering the second-top HTX Plus trim as well, here's our comparison with the X-line trim.

Features

The Syros EV does pack in a lot of features, and when compared to its base variant with the top-end X-line, you will be surprised by how much of the equipment Kia is giving at the lowest price. Both the variants get the triple-screen setup, which has a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 5-inch climate control display, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs, as well as USB Type-C charge ports.

The difference we noticed is that the X-line gets an 8-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system instead of a 6-speaker in the base trim, a wireless phone charger, a large panoramic sunroof, connected car-tech, a 4-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, and front and rear ventilated seats.

If you want to know what features do other variants of Syros EV are offering, check our variant-wise features explained story of it.

Safety

In safety terms, the Syros EV packs a lot of equipment as standard, which includes 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill start assist, hill hold control, electronic parking brake, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The top-end trims add front parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS, which is very well calibrated for Indian roads and does not feel unnecessarily intrusive, and is also exclusive to the X-line trim, front and rear dashcam, and auto-dimming IRVM.

If you are also considering the one above the base HTK Plus, here's a comparison of HTK with HTK Plus.

Battery Options

The Syros EV is available with two battery options: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack. With the base HTK variant, you have the option of a smaller 42 kWh battery pack, whereas for the top-spec X-line, you only have the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack option.

Here’s a detailed specification of the battery packs available:

Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 km 526 km

When we drove the Syros EV, we felt that, as a first-time electric car purchase, this would be a very good option, as the ease of driving, suspension comfort, and supportive seats do make the overall experience pleasant. With both battery packs supporting fast charging, you are never worried about the range, and the Syros EV will travel distances with you.

Rivals

The Syros EV’s rivals include the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

As we experienced both the variants, we felt that Kia has done pretty well by equipping the base variant with a lot. With the base variant at Rs 13.50 lakh, it does turn out to be a very good offering. So if you are looking for a premium electric crossover with maximum city runs, office commutes, and occasional weekend outings, the base variant will fulfil most of your needs.

Whereas, with the additional Rs 6.5 lakh, you do get feel-good features like the panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system that elevates your cabin experience, and most importantly, Level-2 ADAS, which works brilliantly over the Indian roads. So, if you are thinking about whether the additional cost justifies itself? We give a green signal to this purchase as it totally enhances your experience with the Syros EV.