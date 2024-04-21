Kia Sonet HTK (O) Variant Explained In 7 Images

Modified On Apr 21, 2024 10:46 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The biggest additions on the HTK (O) over the HTK are the sunroof and auto AC

In April 2024, the Kia Sonet got a couple of new lower variants called the HTE (O) and HTK (O) that are based on the HTE and HTK trims, respectively. For those of you who are planning to pick the HTK (O) variant, check it out in these real-world images:

Exterior

The Sonet HTK (O) comes with halogen headlights and a honeycomb pattern for the grille featuring a silver surround. Lower down, you get a mesh pattern for the big air dam in the bumper and a silver skid plate. Kia is offering the next-in-line HTK+ with LED front fog lamps, a chrome surround for the grille, and LED DRLs.

In profile, you can see the body-coloured door handles and ORVM (outside rearview mirror) housings as well as the front fender-mounted turn indicators. The Sonet HTK (O) is equipped with roof rails and 16-inch wheels with stylised covers.

At the back, the HTK (O) variant gets LED connected taillights and defogger, both of which are not available on the regular HTK trim. Apart from that, you can notice the ‘Kia’ and ‘Sonet’ monikers along with a chunky silver skid plate.

Interior

The Sonet HTK (O) has an all-black cabin theme with silver accents around the AC vents, centre console, and on the steering wheel.

Kia is offering the HTK (O) variant with a sunroof and auto AC, both of which are not provided on the HTK trim. Other features on board the Sonet HTK (O) include an 8-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker sound system, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, and all-four power windows.

Its safety net comprises six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front parking sensors.

Kia Sonet HTK (O) Powertrain Options

The new variant is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains as mentioned below:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT

Kia also offers the higher-spec diesel variants of the sub-4m SUV with 6-speed iMT (manual without the clutch pedal) and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. A few higher variants of the Sonet also get the choice of a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Price And Rivals

The Kia Sonet HTK (O) is priced between Rs 9.25 lakh and Rs 10.85 lakh, while the SUV’s prices range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Kia’s sub-4m SUV takes on the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossover SUVs such as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

