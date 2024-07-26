Modified On Jul 26, 2024 01:12 PM By Samarth for Nissan X-Trail

The new X-Trail will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology onboard

Nissan X-Trail is returning to India after a decade, now in its fourth generation avatar.

The 2024 X-Trail can be reserved for Rs 1 lakh.

On the outside, it features split-headlights, LED DRLs, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Features onboard include a fully digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, and an 8-inch touchscreen system.

It will be powered by a single 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (163 PS/ 300 Nm) mated to a CVT gearbox.

The SUV is likely to be launched on August 1, with prices expected to start from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail is returning to India after a decade as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is expected to be launched on August 1. The Japanese automaker has now started accepting bookings for the three-row SUV through both online and offline mode. Customers can reserve the SUV for Rs 1 lakh. If you’re considering purchasing one, here’s what the fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail offers:

Exterior

The Indian-spec new-gen X-Trail looks similar to its global-spec model in terms of its design. It features a split-headlight, LED DRLs, and a "V" shaped grille with a chrome surround. On the sides, the X-Trail is equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels and thick body cladding. The rear profile gets wraparound LED tail lights and a chunky skid plate.

Cabin and Features

Inside the cabin, Nissan has given the new India-spec X-Trail an all-black cabin theme and fabric upholstery. Features wise, it gets a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety is taken care of by seven airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Also See: 2024 Nissan X-Trail To Be Offered In Three Colours

Powertrain

The 2024 India-spec Nissan X-Trail will be offered with a single engine option featuring 12V mild-hybrid technology and will come in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration only. Here are the detailed specifications of the powertrain available:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 163 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission CVT

Price and Rivals

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.

