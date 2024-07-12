Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Were The Most Sought-after Subcompact SUVs In June 2024 Sales
Modified On Jul 12, 2024
The overall sales in June nearly touched the 57,000-unit sales mark
In June 2024, sub-compact SUVs witnessed huge demand, in fact even crossing total sales of May 2024, touching nearly 57,000 units. The Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon took the top two positions, while other models saw a change in their month-on-month (MoM) demand. Let’s have a look at the detailed sales report for each subcompact SUV in the table below.
|
June 2024
|
May 2024
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Maruti Brezza
|
13172
|
14186
|
-7.14
|
23.23
|
19.87
|
3.36
|
14971
|
Tata Nexon
|
12066
|
11457
|
5.31
|
21.28
|
25.97
|
-4.69
|
13924
|
Hyundai Venue
|
9890
|
9327
|
6.03
|
17.44
|
21.8
|
-4.36
|
9868
|
Kia Sonet
|
9816
|
7433
|
32.05
|
17.31
|
14.5
|
2.81
|
7454
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
8500
|
10000
|
-15
|
14.99
|
9.57
|
5.42
|
4777
|
Nissan Magnite
|
2107
|
2211
|
-4.7
|
3.71
|
4.79
|
-1.08
|
2514
|
Renault Kiger
|
1150
|
850
|
35.29
|
2.02
|
3.46
|
-1.44
|
937
|
Total
|
56701
|
55464
Also Read: These Were The Most Sought-after Car Brands Of June 2024
Key Takeaways
-
Even with a decline of a little over 7 percent in MoM figure, the Maruti Brezza still managed to cross the 13,000-unit sales mark, making it the best-selling subcompact SUV in June. With this, the SUV’s year-on-year (YoY) market share grew by over 3 percent and stood at more than 23 percent.
-
The Tata Nexon maintained its second position with over 12,000 units dispatched in June, holding a market share of more than 21 percent. However, its YoY market share dropped by over 4.5 percent. Do note that these figures include both Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV sales.
-
The Hyundai Venue became the third best-selling subcompact SUV in June, with over 500 more units sold compared to the previous month, taking the cumulative sales close to the 9,900-unit mark. The Venue’s sales crossed its average sales of the last 6 months. These figures include sales of both the Venue and Venue N Line.
-
With an MoM growth of over 32 percent, the Kia Sonet rose from 5th to 4th position in June. Kia sold over 2,000 more units of the sub-4m SUV and the Sonet had more than 17 percent market share in June.
-
The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s recorded dispatch numbers stood at 8,500 units in June, which came down by 1,500 units MoM. However, the subcompact SUV’s YoY market share grew by over 5 percent, which can be largely attributed to its newly launched facelifted avatar.
-
Nissan registered total sales of 2,000-odd units of its sub-4m SUV in June. That said, the Nissan Magnite witnessed a decline of nearly 5 percent in monthly sales compared to May.
-
The Renault Kiger attracted just a little over 1,100 buyers in June, yet it experienced a significant 35 percent increase in its MoM figure. However, the Kiger held a market share of only 2 percent last month.
