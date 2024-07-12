All
All
New
Used
Choose your suitable option for better User experience.
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Were The Most Sought-after Subcompact SUVs In June 2024 Sales

Modified On Jul 12, 2024 12:43 PM By Samarth for Maruti Brezza

  • 8.1K Views
  • Write a comment

The overall sales in June nearly touched the 57,000-unit sales mark

Sub-compact SUVs June 2024 Sales

In June 2024, sub-compact SUVs witnessed huge demand, in fact even crossing total sales of May 2024, touching nearly 57,000 units. The Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon took the top two positions, while other models saw a change in their month-on-month (MoM) demand. Let’s have a look at the detailed sales report for each subcompact SUV in the table below. 

 

June 2024

May 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Maruti Brezza

13172

14186

-7.14

23.23

19.87

3.36

14971

Tata Nexon

12066

11457

5.31

21.28

25.97

-4.69

13924

Hyundai Venue

9890

9327

6.03

17.44

21.8

-4.36

9868

Kia Sonet

9816

7433

32.05

17.31

14.5

2.81

7454

Mahindra XUV 3XO

8500

10000

-15

14.99

9.57

5.42

4777

Nissan Magnite

2107

2211

-4.7

3.71

4.79

-1.08

2514

Renault Kiger

1150

850

35.29

2.02

3.46

-1.44

937

Total

56701

55464

          

Also Read: These Were The Most Sought-after Car Brands Of June 2024

Key Takeaways

Maruti Brezza

  • Even with a decline of a little over 7 percent in MoM figure, the Maruti Brezza still managed to cross the 13,000-unit sales mark, making it the best-selling subcompact SUV in June. With this, the SUV’s year-on-year (YoY) market share grew by over 3 percent and stood at more than 23 percent.

Tata Nexon 2023

  • The Tata Nexon maintained its second position with over 12,000 units dispatched in June, holding a market share of more than 21 percent. However, its YoY market share dropped by over 4.5 percent. Do note that these figures include both Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV sales.

  • The Hyundai Venue became the third best-selling subcompact SUV in June, with over 500 more units sold compared to the previous month, taking the cumulative sales close to the 9,900-unit mark. The Venue’s sales crossed its average sales of the last 6 months. These figures include sales of both the Venue and Venue N Line

  • With an MoM growth of over 32 percent, the Kia Sonet rose from 5th to 4th position in June. Kia sold over 2,000 more units of the sub-4m SUV and the Sonet had  more than 17 percent market share in June. 

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s recorded dispatch numbers stood at 8,500 units in June, which came down by 1,500 units MoM. However, the subcompact SUV’s YoY market share grew by over 5 percent, which can be largely attributed to its newly launched facelifted avatar.

  • Nissan registered total sales of 2,000-odd units of its sub-4m SUV in June. That said, the Nissan Magnite witnessed a decline of nearly 5 percent in monthly sales compared to May. 

2022 renault kiger

  • The Renault Kiger attracted just a little over 1,100 buyers in June, yet it experienced a significant 35 percent increase in its MoM figure. However, the Kiger held a market share of only 2 percent last month. 

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Maruti Brezza on road price

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Brezza

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Were The Most Sought-after Subcompact SUVs In June 2024 Sales
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience