In June 2024, sub-compact SUVs witnessed huge demand, in fact even crossing total sales of May 2024, touching nearly 57,000 units. The Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon took the top two positions, while other models saw a change in their month-on-month (MoM) demand. Let’s have a look at the detailed sales report for each subcompact SUV in the table below.

Even with a decline of a little over 7 percent in MoM figure, the Maruti Brezza still managed to cross the 13,000-unit sales mark, making it the best-selling subcompact SUV in June. With this, the SUV’s year-on-year (YoY) market share grew by over 3 percent and stood at more than 23 percent.

The Tata Nexon maintained its second position with over 12,000 units dispatched in June, holding a market share of more than 21 percent. However, its YoY market share dropped by over 4.5 percent. Do note that these figures include both Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV sales.

The Hyundai Venue became the third best-selling subcompact SUV in June, with over 500 more units sold compared to the previous month, taking the cumulative sales close to the 9,900-unit mark. The Venue’s sales crossed its average sales of the last 6 months. These figures include sales of both the Venue and Venue N Line.