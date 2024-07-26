MG Cloud EV Teased For The First Time, Launch Expected Soon

Modified On Jul 26, 2024 05:33 PM By Samarth for MG Cloud EV

The Cloud EV will be MG's third electric vehicle, which is likely to be positioned between the Comet EV and the ZS EV

The Cloud EV will be the third offering from the MG Motor in its EV lineup.

Teaser reveals details like connected LED DRLs, panoramic sunroof, and alloy wheel design.

Internationally, it gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen system, 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and 4 airbags.

In global markets, it is powered by a single motor and a 50.6 kWh battery pack, offering a CLTC-claimed range of 460 km.

Prices expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Cloud EV, the brand’s new electric vehicle for India, has been teased for the first time. It is currently on sale in global markets under the Wuling brand name. MG has now started hinting at the Indian-spec model’s arrival as it has released the first teaser giving us some hints of what to expect from the Tata Nexon rival:

What Was Seen?

Although MG has not shown the Cloud EV in the video, the first teaser reveals some of the key exterior design bits. Its front profile will get connected LED DRLs with headlights on either sides as available on the global-spec model, with the MG logo placed in the center below the DRLs.

Next, the teaser provided a closer look at the aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels, which looks similar to the international spec model, although with the MG logo in the centre.

Other details observed include a two spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof.

Expected Features and Safety

The cabin could carry forward the black theme with bronze inserts as the global-spec model, and could get black-leatherette upholstery. In the international market, it gets features like a 15.6-inch free floating type infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, 6-way powered driver seat, automatic climate control with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, it is expected to get 6 airbags (as opposed to 4 seen on the international model), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. MG could also equip it with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

Expected Powertrain and Charging

The Cloud EV is available in the Indonesian market with the following powertrain specifications:

Specifications Battery Capacity 50.6 kWh No of Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range (CLTC) 460 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

CLTC: China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

However, the Indian version is expected to have a different range as it will be tested as per ARAI standards.

The upcoming crossover-SUV from MG Motor can be charged by a DC fast charging from 30-100 percent in around 30 minutes and by using a home AC charger, the battery pack can be charged from 20-100 percent in around 7 hours.

Price and Rivals

The MG Cloud EV is expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will act as a premium alternative to Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, while being an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV.

