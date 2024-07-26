Modified On Jul 26, 2024 05:38 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai Creta

Hyundai India has announced that the new Creta has crossed the one lakh sales milestone in India since its launch in January 2024. Over 550 units of the model are being sold daily.

The Creta is Hyundai’s best-selling SUV, with over 10 lakh units sold till date.

Hyundai launched the facelifted Creta in January 2024.

The Creta also comes in a sportier avatar called the Creta N Line.

Top features include 10.25-inch infotainment, panoramic sunroof and ADAS.

Comes with a choice of three engines - NA petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel.

Prices of the compact SUV range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hyundai Creta has been the carmaker’s best-selling SUV in India, and the carmaker has now clocked more than 1 lakh sales of the SUV since the facelifted model was launched in January 2024. It took the Hyundai Creta a bit over six months to achieve this milestone. Hyundai also added that over 550 Cretas are being sold every day since its launch. Back in April 2024, the Korean marque announced that the Creta achieved one lakh bookings in India.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Overview

The Hyundai Creta received a facelift back in January 2024, where it came packing an overhauled exterior, a brand new dashboard layout with plentiful features and a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option.

In March 2024, Hyundai introduced the Creta N Line, which is basically a more driver-focussed variant of the compact SUV. It came with a sportier design, all-black cabin with red highlights and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in this version can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox. You can check out our impressions of both the cars by tapping the links below to head to our review.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Features Onboard

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most feature-loaded SUVs available in the market. It comes packing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, powered driver’s seat and ambient lighting.

Safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system and most importantly, some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2024 Hyundai Creta: Engine Options

The 2024 Hyundai Creta can be had with three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Detailed specifications of all three engines have been detailed in this table below:

1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT* / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*Limited to N Line variants only

2024 Hyundai Creta: Price And Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross, as well as upcoming SUV-coupes such as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

