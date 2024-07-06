Published On Jul 06, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Maruti Brezza

The Mahindra Scorpio N’s feature suite has been upgraded with three new features too

The month of July 2024 began with a lot of spy shots, with the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar, Creta EV and the Vietnamese VinFast’s first EV being spotted in camouflage. New information about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQA and the Mahindra Scorpio N’s features update was also revealed. While Nissan teased the fourth-gen X-Trail SUV, Kia hiked the prices of the Carens, Sonet and Seltos, after introducing a new variant for the latter two models. Here’s a quick summary of the top news from this past week:

Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition Launched

The Maruti Brezza now has a new special edition called the Urbano Edition, which gets a few functional and cosmetic accessories. This edition is offered with the SUV’s base-spec LXi and one-above-base VXi trim. However, both variants get different sets of accessories.

Kia Sonet and Seltos Get A New Higher-spec Variant

Kia has revised the variant lineup of the Sonet and Seltos, by adding a new higher-spec variant in the SUV duo’s lineup. The special edition variant of both these SUVs is now also available in a new exterior colour scheme.

Kia Sonet, Seltos And Carens Prices Hiked

The prices of the Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carens have recently shot up by a considerable amount. However, not all variants of these Kia offerings have been affected by the hike.

2024 Nissan X-Trail Teased Again

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail has been teased again, this time showcasing the exterior design elements of this upcoming full-size SUV. The X-Trail nameplate is set to return to India after a gap of almost a decade.

Mahindra Scorpio N Features Update

The Mahindra Scorpio N has become more feature-rich with the introduction of three new features to the higher-spec Z8 variants of the SUV, the updated prices of which are likely to be announced soon.

Facelifted Hyundai Alcazar Spied

Another test mule of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar was spotted testing recently, which showcased a new colour and alloy wheel design. The facelifted 3-row Hyundai SUV is expected to be launched soon.

Hyundai Creta EV Interior Spied

The Hyundai Creta EV has been spied testing again, this time giving a clearer look at its interior. These spy shots confirm the Creta EV borrowing a premium feature from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.

2024 Porsche Taycan Launched

Porsche has launched the 2024 Taycan EV in India in two broad variants. It gets a larger battery pack and new and more powerful electric motors, with an improved claimed range figure as well.

Mercedes-Benz EQA Details Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz will have a new entry-level EV in its Indian lineup this 8th July. Ahead of its launch, we have now got our hands on some exclusive details of the Mercedes-Benz EQA, which is essentially the EV derivative of the GLA SUV.

Volvo EX30 India Launch Confirmed

In 2023, Volvo showcased its smallest EV offering yet, the EX30. At a recent media interaction in India, one of Volvo’s top personnel confirmed the EV’s possibility of heading to our shores.

Land Rover Defender Octa Unveiled

Land Rover Defender Octa has been unveiled with a new twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine, that the carmaker claims to be the most powerful production-spec Defender ever made. Prices of this SUV have also been revealed ahead of launch, with bookings set to commence soon.

Vinfast VF e34 Spied

The Vietnamese carmaker Vinfast is about to debut in India soon and has been testing the VF e34 EV again. The latest spy shot confirmed the presence of one useful safety and convenient feature.

Mahindra Marazzo Discontinued

Mahindra’s only MPV offering in recent times, the Marazzo has been removed from the carmaker's website, hinting towards its silent discontinuation. The MPV was introduced in 2018 and wasn’t given any major updates ever since its launch.

Jaguar I-Pace Bookings Paused

The Jaguar I-Pace, one of the first luxury electric SUVs offered in India, has been removed from Jaguar’s Indian website. Jaguar has even stopped accepting bookings of this EV in India.

Want instant updates from the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Brezza on road price