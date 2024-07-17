All
Mahindra XUV 3XO Commands The Highest Wait Times Among Sub-4m SUVs This July

Modified On Jul 17, 2024 10:16 AM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

Two of the subcompact SUVs, namely the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, are readily available in some cities in July 2024

Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet

The subcompact SUV segment continues to be one of the most popular SUV spaces right now, featuring as many as eight models, including the new Mahindra XUV 3XO. Given their popularity, we decided to check out which sub-4m SUV can be brought home immediately and which models have the maximum wait times in the top 20 Indian cities this July:

City

Tata Nexon

Maruti Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue N Line

Kia Sonet

Mahindra XUV3XO

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

New Delhi

2 Months

1.5-2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

2.5 Months

0.5-1 Month

No Waiting

Bengaluru

1 Month

1-2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1.5 Months

2-5 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

Mumbai

1 Month

1-2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1 Month

4-5 Months

1 Month

2 Months

Hyderabad

N.A.

1-2 Months

3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

1-2 Months

3-4 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

Pune

1 Month

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

2.5 Months

1-2 Month

1 Month

Chennai

2-2.5 Months

1-2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

2.5 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

Jaipur

2 Months

2.5 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2-3 Months

3-5 Months

No Waiting

1 Month

Ahmedabad

1 Month

1.5-2 Months

3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

1-2 Months

3 Months

0.5 Month

0.5-1 Month

Gurugram

1 Month

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

3-5 Months

1 Month

4 Months

No Waiting

1 Month

Lucknow

2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

1-2 Months

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

Kolkata

2 Months

1-2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

No Waiting

4-5 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

Thane

2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

5 Months

1 Month

2 Months

Surat

2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

4-5 Months

0.5 Month

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

1-2 Months

1 Month

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

2-5 Months

0.5 Month

0.5-1 Month

Chandigarh

2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

4.5 Months

No Waiting

1 Month

Coimbatore

2 Months

1.5-2 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

2-2.5 Months

2 Months

3-4 Months

No Waiting

No Waiting

Patna

2 Months

1 Month

3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

2 Months

4 Months

1 Week

No Waiting

Faridabad

2 Months

1-2 Months

2-3 Months

3-5 Months

1-2 Months

3-5 Months

0.5 Month

No Waiting

Indore

2 Months

1-1.5 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

3-4 Months

No Waiting

0.5 Month

Noida

1-2 Months

3-4 Months

3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

0.5 Month

3-4 Months

0.5 Month

1 Month

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon 2023 Front

  • The average wait time for Tata Nexon is around two months but in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Mumbai, you can have it in around a month.

Maruti Brezza

  • The Maruti Brezza, which has always been one of the most demanded sub-4m SUVs in India, is witnessing an average waiting time of almost 2.5 months. However if you live in Ghaziabad and Patna, you might get your car delivered in 1 month.

  • The Hyundai Venue will make you wait for around three months. But buyers in Coimbatore might have to wait for over 3.5 months for the same. Those in Mumbai might get the subcompact SUV in 2 months. 

  • Even the Hyundai Venue N Line’s waiting period averages around three months. In cities like Gurugram and Faridabad, you might face an even longer wait, potentially up to five months.

2024 Kia Sonet

  • The Kia Sonet has an average waiting period of around 1.5 months this July. However, buyers in Kolkata can take their cars home without any waiting period.

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO is experiencing a maximum wait time of up to five months in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. It can be had the quickest in Lucknow.

Nissan Magnite Front

  • Both the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have similar waiting periods of up to one month in July 2024. While the Magnite is readily available in Jaipur, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Indore, the Kiger can be driven home immediately in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Coimbatore, Patna, and Faridabad.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

Y
Published by
Yashika
