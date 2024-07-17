Modified On Jul 17, 2024 10:16 AM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

Two of the subcompact SUVs, namely the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, are readily available in some cities in July 2024

The subcompact SUV segment continues to be one of the most popular SUV spaces right now, featuring as many as eight models, including the new Mahindra XUV 3XO. Given their popularity, we decided to check out which sub-4m SUV can be brought home immediately and which models have the maximum wait times in the top 20 Indian cities this July:

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV3XO Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 2 Months 1.5-2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months 2.5 Months 0.5-1 Month No Waiting Bengaluru 1 Month 1-2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1.5 Months 2-5 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month Mumbai 1 Month 1-2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1 Month 4-5 Months 1 Month 2 Months Hyderabad N.A. 1-2 Months 3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 1-2 Months 3-4 Months 1 Month No Waiting Pune 1 Month 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months 2.5 Months 1-2 Month 1 Month Chennai 2-2.5 Months 1-2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 2.5 Months 1 Month No Waiting Jaipur 2 Months 2.5 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 3-5 Months No Waiting 1 Month Ahmedabad 1 Month 1.5-2 Months 3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 1-2 Months 3 Months 0.5 Month 0.5-1 Month Gurugram 1 Month 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 3-5 Months 1 Month 4 Months No Waiting 1 Month Lucknow 2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 1-2 Months 0.5-1 Month 1 Month Kolkata 2 Months 1-2 Months 3 Months 3 Months No Waiting 4-5 Months 1 Month No Waiting Thane 2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 5 Months 1 Month 2 Months Surat 2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 4-5 Months 0.5 Month No Waiting Ghaziabad 1-2 Months 1 Month 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 2-5 Months 0.5 Month 0.5-1 Month Chandigarh 2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months 4.5 Months No Waiting 1 Month Coimbatore 2 Months 1.5-2 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 2-2.5 Months 2 Months 3-4 Months No Waiting No Waiting Patna 2 Months 1 Month 3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 2 Months 4 Months 1 Week No Waiting Faridabad 2 Months 1-2 Months 2-3 Months 3-5 Months 1-2 Months 3-5 Months 0.5 Month No Waiting Indore 2 Months 1-1.5 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months No Waiting 0.5 Month Noida 1-2 Months 3-4 Months 3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 0.5 Month 3-4 Months 0.5 Month 1 Month

Key Takeaways

The average wait time for Tata Nexon is around two months but in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Mumbai, you can have it in around a month.

The Maruti Brezza, which has always been one of the most demanded sub-4m SUVs in India, is witnessing an average waiting time of almost 2.5 months. However if you live in Ghaziabad and Patna, you might get your car delivered in 1 month.

The Hyundai Venue will make you wait for around three months. But buyers in Coimbatore might have to wait for over 3.5 months for the same. Those in Mumbai might get the subcompact SUV in 2 months.

Even the Hyundai Venue N Line’s waiting period averages around three months. In cities like Gurugram and Faridabad, you might face an even longer wait, potentially up to five months.

The Kia Sonet has an average waiting period of around 1.5 months this July. However, buyers in Kolkata can take their cars home without any waiting period.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is experiencing a maximum wait time of up to five months in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. It can be had the quickest in Lucknow.

Both the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have similar waiting periods of up to one month in July 2024. While the Magnite is readily available in Jaipur, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Indore, the Kiger can be driven home immediately in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Coimbatore, Patna, and Faridabad.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Nexon AMT