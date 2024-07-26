Modified On Jul 26, 2024 02:37 PM By Rohit for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

The carmaker had introduced a naming contest and has then shortlisted 10 names, from which one will be chosen for the production-spec model

The new model will become the entry-level SUV offering in Skoda’s India lineup.

Shortlisted names include Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq, and Kwiq.

The SUV will have design similarities with the Kushaq but with differences such as a split headlight setup.

Expected to get a 10-inch touchscreen, 6 airbags, and ventilated front seats.

To likely come with the Kushaq’s 1-litre turbo-petrol unit only.

Skoda is expected to launch it by March 2025; prices could start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

In early 2024, we got to know that there’s a Skoda sub-4m SUV being developed for our market. Following the announcements, we got a couple of teaser sketches giving us a glimpse of the front and rear profiles of the SUV. Now, it has been confirmed that the new SUV’s name will be revealed on August 21, following the results of the contest that was introduced by Skoda soon after the announcement of this model. Skoda has finalized 10 names and some of the final names include Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq, and Kwiq.

More Details Of Skoda’s Subcompact Offering

The new sub-4m offering will be Skoda’s entry-level SUV model in India, positioned below the Kushaq compact SUV. Based on teasers and spy shots, it is also likely to have a similar design language as the Kushaq, while featuring an LED headlight setup and LED tail lights with an L-shaped internal lighting element.

What Features Is It Expected To Get?

We expect the Czech carmaker to equip it with the same 10-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. Expect its safety net to comprise up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC).

Expected Engine And Transmissions

Skoda is expected to offer the sub-4m SUV with only the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/178 Nm) from the Kushaq. It is believed to get both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

When Will It Be Launched?

The new Skoda sub-4m SUV is expected to go on sale by March 2025, with prices likely to start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and sub-4m crossovers as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

