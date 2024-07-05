Toyota Taisor Turbo-petrol Automatic vs Kia Sonet Turbo-petrol Automatic: Real World Performance Comparison

Modified On Jul 05, 2024 03:14 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Taisor

The Sonet is more powerful than the Taisor on paper, but which one is quicker in the real world? Let’s find out

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched recently as a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx. Just like the Fronx, the Taisor also comes with the option of a turbo-petrol engine which also makes it a direct competitor to the turbo-petrol variants of the Kia Sonet. Let’s see how they fare against each other in terms of real world performance.

Powertrains

Model Toyota Taisor Kia Sonet Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 120 PS Torque 148 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT

The Kia Sonet’s turbocharged powertrain clearly makes more power and torque than that of the Toyota Taisor. Also, the Taisor here uses a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, whereas the Sonet comes paired to a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Acceleration Test

Model Toyota Taisor Kia Sonet 0-100 kmph 10.98 seconds 11.94 seconds 20-80 kmph (Kickdown) 6.64 seconds 7.13 seconds Quarter Mile 17.67 seconds at 127.17kmph 18.53 seconds at 124.96kmph

In the 0-100 kmph sprint, the Toyota Taisor outpaces the Kia Sonet by nearly 1 second. However, the gap narrows to less than 1 second in the kickdown from 20-80 kmph, where the Taisor remains quicker. Moreover, during the quarter-mile, the Taisor maintains its lead over the Sonet in both time and speed. Despite being more powerful than the Toyota Taisor, the Kia Sonet was slower in all acceleration tests. This might be due to the difference in their kerb weights and tyre profile.

Disclaimer: The real world performance may vary depending on the driver, road conditions, and vehicle’s health.

Price

Toyota Taisor Turbo-petrol AT Kia Sonet Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 11.96 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 14.92 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Both of these cars can also be regarded as an alternative to some subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

