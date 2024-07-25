Published On Jul 25, 2024 06:55 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

From a larger touchscreen system to a 360-degree camera, the list includes many comfort and convenience features as well as a crucial safety tech

The Mahindra Thar Roxx (Thar 5-door) is one of the most anticipated SUVs from the Indian marque, which will not only be more practical than the 3-door Thar, but will also pack a lot more features. Given how feature-loaded the XUV 3XO was, we are expecting Mahindra to pass on some of its features over to its larger SUV sibling as well. Here are the top 10 features it could borrow from its feature-loaded sub-4m SUV sibling, the Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Panoramic Sunroof

One of the key features that created a buzz when Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO was the segment-first panoramic sunroof. Being a highly sought-after feature among Indian car buyers today, it only strengthens our belief of seeing one on the extended Thar, as was also seen on one of its latest spy shots.

Front Parking Sensors

One of the most useful safety features that proves to be the most helpful while parking, specially in tight spaces is front parking sensors. We can expect the upcoming Thar Roxx to have front parking sensors as seen on the top-end variants of XUV 3XO. A few test mules of the elongated Thar were also seen with this safety amenity.

360-degree Camera

Another notable safety feature is a 360-degree camera, which provides the driver with an all-around view of the car and its immediate surroundings. This helps eliminate blind spots, particularly while parking in tight spots or commuting in heavy traffic. This feature has also been spotted multiple times during the Thar Roxx’s testing mule, and is already present on the smallest SUV offering from Mahindra.

Dual-zone AC

A useful comfort and convenience feature on board the XUV 3XO is dual-zone climate control, which allows both front passengers to adjust the temperature individually. We expect Mahindra to pass it on from the sub-4m SUV to the Thar Roxx.

10.25-inch Infotainment System

In terms of infotainment system, Mahindra is expected to provide the same 10.25-inch infotainment system available on its sub-compact SUV, to the Thar Roxx. This will be a big upgrade from the Thar 3-door model, which features a 7-inch infotainment unit, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

The Thar Roxx is also expected to arrive with a fully digital driver's display along with the larger infotainment system. The screen size could be 10.25 inches, similar to the one already seen on the XUV 3XO.

All Disc Brakes

The Thar Roxx is expected to feature all-disc brakes, thus enhancing its safety suite. In comparison, the standard 3-door Thar only gets disc brakes on the front wheels. Mahindra’s latest model, the XUV 3XO, offers all-wheel disc brakes as standard , which could also be adopted for the Thar Roxx by Mahindra.

ADAS

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which is seen on the XUV 3XO, is one of those features that could make its way to the Thar 5-door version. Some of the key ADAS features expected in the Thar Roxx are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and lane change assist.

Wireless Phone Charger

For the convenience of the passenger, Mahindra could offer wireless phone charger on its upcoming off-roader, which is already seen on the XUV 3XO.

6 Airbags

The Thar 5-door is likely to come with six airbags as standard, expected to borrow from XUV 3XO. In contrast, the current 3-door Thar offers only dual front airbags as standard.

Bonus

TPMS

Although the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) feature is already available on the Thar 3-door model and the XUV 3XO, it is also expected to be available on the upcoming Thar Roxx.

These are some of the key features that we expect the Thar Roxx to share with the Mahindra XUV 3XO. What else do you think could be common between the two SUV offerings? Let us know in the comments.

