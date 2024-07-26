Published On Jul 26, 2024 03:26 PM By Ansh for Tata Curvv

Details from dealer sources have revealed the advantages the Tata Curvv will hold over its key Hyundai rival

The Tata Curvv is ready to be launched in September and while it is a coupe-SUV, it will compete in the now crowded compact SUV segment, the most popular model of which is the Hyundai Creta. Tata has not revealed much about the upcoming Curvv, but we have got our hands on some important details from dealer sources, which give us an idea of what the Curvv will offer over the Creta.

Better Exterior Styling

The Curvv, apart from its smooth flowing coupe styling, will offer more in terms of design. While both the Curvv and Creta get connected LED DRLs and connected LED tail lamps, the ones in the Curvv will come with a welcome and goodbye function (similar to new Harrier & Safari), which show different animations when the car is locked or unlocked.

The Curvv will also get segment-first flush-fitting door handles for a sleeker look, and it will come with bigger 18-inch alloy wheels with a petal flower-like design.

Extra Features

While the Creta is very feature rich, the Curvv will get some features which will set it apart from its compact SUV rivals. Firstly, it will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is not only bigger than Creta’s 10.25-inch unit, but also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Secondly, it will get a touch-based climate control panel, front and rear 45W type C fast chargers, powered tailgate with gesture control, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system. The Cruvv will also have navigation support on the digital driver’s display.

Safer Choice

The Hyundai Creta comes with a lot of safety features including Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), but the Curvv will offer even more safety equipment in the segment. Over the Creta, the Curvv will get hill ascent and descent control, and traffic sign recognition. It is also expected to have a better score in the safety assessments as part of the crash tests, based on how the other Tata cars have performed in the past.

The Tata Curvv is expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and apart from the Hyundai Creta, it will also be a rival to the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Citroen Basalt. Which of these features of the upcoming Tata Curvv do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

