Kia Sonet Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000
Jul 04, 2024
Prices of the base-spec HTE variants across the engine options are unaffected by the price increment
The Kia Sonet gets three engine options and four different gearbox options.
New prices range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Prices of the base-spec HTE variants across all engine options remain unchanged.
The 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual gearbox has received the most hike of Rs 27,000.
After the introduction of a new GTX variant, the prices of most of the variants of the Kia Sonet have increased significantly. However, there are some variants, especially the base-spec ones with every engine option, that are unaffected by this hike. Here is a detailed list of the revised prices of the Sonet’s variants:
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
The Kia Sonet with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm), gets only a 6-speed manual transmission option. The prices are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Price Difference
|
6-speed manual gearbox
|
HTE
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
No Difference
|
HTE (O)
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
Rs 8.29 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
Rs 11,000
|
HTK (O)
|
Rs 9.25 lakh
|
Rs 9.37 lakh
|
Rs 12,000
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.12 lakh
|
Rs 12,000
- The price of the base HTE variant is unchanged at Rs 8 lakh.
-
The HTK Plus and HTK(O) variants have the highest price hike of Rs 12,000 for the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
1-litre turbocharged petrol
The Kia Sonet’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) is paired to either a 6-speed iMT (automated manual) or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) option. Prices are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Price Difference
|
6-speed iMT gearbox
|
HTK
|
Rs 9.60 lakh
|
Rs 9.60 lakh
|
No Difference
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 10.56 lakh
|
Rs 10.72 lakh
|
Rs 16,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 11.56 lakh
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
Rs 13,000
|
HTX Plus
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.60 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
7-speed DCT gearbox
|
HTX
|
Rs 12.36 lakh
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 13,000
|
GTX (new variant)
|
-
|
Rs 13.71 lakh
|
-
|
GTX Plus
|
Rs 14.55 lakh
|
Rs 14.71 lakh
|
Rs 16,000
|
X-Line
|
Rs 14.75 lakh
|
Rs 14.92 lakh
|
Rs 17,000
- The base-spec HTX trim carries the same price tag of Rs 9.60 lakh as before.
-
The 1-litre turbo’s top-spec X-Line trim, offered with a 7-speed DCT, has received the biggest price hike of Rs 17,000.
1.5-litre diesel engine
The 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Kia Sonet (116 PS/250 Nm) is paired to either a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT (automated manual) or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Prices are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Price Difference
|
6-speed manual gearbox
|
HTE
|
Rs 9.80 lakh
|
Rs 9.80 lakh
|
No Difference
|
HTE (O)
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
No Difference
|
HTK
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
No difference
|
HTK (O)
|
Rs 10.85 lakh
|
Rs 10.88 lakh
|
Rs 3,000
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 11.45 lakh
|
Rs 11.62 lakh
|
Rs 17,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Rs 12.37 lakh
|
Rs 27,000
|
HTX Plus
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
No Difference
|
6-speed iMT gearbox
|
HTX
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
Rs 12.85 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
HTX Plus
|
Rs 14.50 lakh
|
Rs 14.60 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
6-speed automatic transmission
|
HTX
|
Rs 13.10 lakh
|
Rs 13.27 lakh
|
Rs 17,000
|
GTX (new variant)
|
-
|
Rs 14.56 lakh
|
-
|
GTX Plus
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
Rs 15.66 lakh
|
Rs 11,000
|
X-Line
|
Rs 15.75 lakh
|
Rs 15.77 lakh
|
Rs 2,000
- The lower-spec HTE, HTE (O), and HTK trims with the 6-speed manual transmission carry on with the same prices as before.
-
The HTX variant, offered with the same manual gearbox, has received the highest price hike in the Sonet lineup at Rs 27,000.
Kia Sonet Rivals
The Kia Sonet rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and also sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.
