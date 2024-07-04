  • English
Kia Sonet Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000

Modified On Jul 04, 2024 03:00 PM By Dipan for Kia Sonet

  • The Kia Sonet gets three engine options and four different gearbox options.

  • New prices range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • Prices of the base-spec HTE variants across all engine options remain unchanged.

  • The 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual gearbox has received the most hike of Rs 27,000.

After the introduction of a new GTX variant, the prices of most of the variants of the Kia Sonet have increased significantly. However, there are some variants, especially the base-spec ones with every engine option, that are unaffected by this hike. Here is a detailed list of the revised prices of the Sonet’s variants:

Kia Sonet facelift

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

The Kia Sonet with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm), gets only a 6-speed manual transmission option. The prices are as follows: 

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Price Difference

6-speed manual gearbox

HTE

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8 lakh

No Difference

HTE (O)

Rs 8.19 lakh

Rs 8.29 lakh

Rs 10,000

HTK

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 9 lakh

Rs 11,000

HTK (O)

Rs 9.25 lakh

Rs 9.37 lakh

Rs 12,000

HTK Plus

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.12 lakh

Rs 12,000
2024 Kia Sonet

1-litre turbocharged petrol

The Kia Sonet’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) is paired to either a 6-speed iMT (automated manual) or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) option. Prices are as follows:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Price Difference

6-speed iMT gearbox

HTK

Rs 9.60 lakh

Rs 9.60 lakh

No Difference

HTK Plus

Rs 10.56 lakh

Rs 10.72 lakh

Rs 16,000

HTX

Rs 11.56 lakh

Rs 11.69 lakh

Rs 13,000

HTX Plus

Rs 13.50 lakh

Rs 13.60 lakh

Rs 10,000

7-speed DCT gearbox

HTX

Rs 12.36 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 13,000

GTX (new variant)

-

Rs 13.71 lakh

-

GTX Plus

Rs 14.55 lakh

Rs 14.71 lakh

Rs 16,000

X-Line

Rs 14.75 lakh

Rs 14.92 lakh

Rs 17,000
1.5-litre diesel engine

2024 Kia Sonet Engine

The 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Kia Sonet (116 PS/250 Nm) is paired to either a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT (automated manual) or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Prices are as follows:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Price Difference

6-speed manual gearbox

HTE

Rs 9.80 lakh

Rs 9.80 lakh

No Difference

HTE (O)

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

No Difference

HTK

Rs 10.50 lakh

Rs 10.50 lakh

No difference

HTK (O)

Rs 10.85 lakh

Rs 10.88 lakh

Rs 3,000

HTK Plus

Rs 11.45 lakh

Rs 11.62 lakh

Rs 17,000

HTX

Rs 12.10 lakh

Rs 12.37 lakh

Rs 27,000

HTX Plus

Rs 13.80 lakh

Rs 13.80 lakh

No Difference

6-speed iMT gearbox

HTX

Rs 12.70 lakh

Rs 12.85 lakh

Rs 15,000

HTX Plus

Rs 14.50 lakh

Rs 14.60 lakh

Rs 10,000

6-speed automatic transmission

HTX

Rs 13.10 lakh

Rs 13.27 lakh

Rs 17,000

GTX (new variant)

-

Rs 14.56 lakh

-

GTX Plus

Rs 15.55 lakh

Rs 15.66 lakh

Rs 11,000

X-Line

Rs 15.75 lakh

Rs 15.77 lakh

Rs 2,000
2024 Kia Sonet Rear

Kia Sonet Rivals

The Kia Sonet rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and also sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Read More on : Sonet on road price

D
Published by
Dipan
