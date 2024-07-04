Kia Sonet Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000

Modified On Jul 04, 2024 03:00 PM By Dipan for Kia Sonet

Prices of the base-spec HTE variants across the engine options are unaffected by the price increment

The Kia Sonet gets three engine options and four different gearbox options.

New prices range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Prices of the base-spec HTE variants across all engine options remain unchanged.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual gearbox has received the most hike of Rs 27,000.

After the introduction of a new GTX variant, the prices of most of the variants of the Kia Sonet have increased significantly. However, there are some variants, especially the base-spec ones with every engine option, that are unaffected by this hike. Here is a detailed list of the revised prices of the Sonet’s variants:

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

The Kia Sonet with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm), gets only a 6-speed manual transmission option. The prices are as follows:

Variant Old Price New Price Price Difference 6-speed manual gearbox HTE Rs 8 lakh Rs 8 lakh No Difference HTE (O) Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 10,000 HTK Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 9 lakh Rs 11,000 HTK (O) Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9.37 lakh Rs 12,000 HTK Plus Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.12 lakh Rs 12,000

The price of the base HTE variant is unchanged at Rs 8 lakh.

The HTK Plus and HTK(O) variants have the highest price hike of Rs 12,000 for the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

1-litre turbocharged petrol

The Kia Sonet’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) is paired to either a 6-speed iMT (automated manual) or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) option. Prices are as follows:

Variant Old Price New Price Price Difference 6-speed iMT gearbox HTK Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh No Difference HTK Plus Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 10.72 lakh Rs 16,000 HTX Rs 11.56 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 13,000 HTX Plus Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.60 lakh Rs 10,000 7-speed DCT gearbox HTX Rs 12.36 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13,000 GTX (new variant) - Rs 13.71 lakh - GTX Plus Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 14.71 lakh Rs 16,000 X-Line Rs 14.75 lakh Rs 14.92 lakh Rs 17,000

The base-spec HTX trim carries the same price tag of Rs 9.60 lakh as before.

The 1-litre turbo’s top-spec X-Line trim, offered with a 7-speed DCT, has received the biggest price hike of Rs 17,000.

1.5-litre diesel engine

The 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Kia Sonet (116 PS/250 Nm) is paired to either a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT (automated manual) or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Prices are as follows:

Variant Old Price New Price Price Difference 6-speed manual gearbox HTE Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh No Difference HTE (O) Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No Difference HTK Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh No difference HTK (O) Rs 10.85 lakh Rs 10.88 lakh Rs 3,000 HTK Plus Rs 11.45 lakh Rs 11.62 lakh Rs 17,000 HTX Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12.37 lakh Rs 27,000 HTX Plus Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh No Difference 6-speed iMT gearbox HTX Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 15,000 HTX Plus Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 10,000 6-speed automatic transmission HTX Rs 13.10 lakh Rs 13.27 lakh Rs 17,000 GTX (new variant) - Rs 14.56 lakh - GTX Plus Rs 15.55 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh Rs 11,000 X-Line Rs 15.75 lakh Rs 15.77 lakh Rs 2,000

The lower-spec HTE, HTE (O), and HTK trims with the 6-speed manual transmission carry on with the same prices as before.

The HTX variant, offered with the same manual gearbox, has received the highest price hike in the Sonet lineup at Rs 27,000.

Kia Sonet Rivals

The Kia Sonet rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and also sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

