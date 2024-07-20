Published On Jul 20, 2024 08:00 AM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

This week was packed with new launches and unveilings, while we also got updates on the debut timelines of two upcoming SUVs

In the last week, we witnessed the unveiling of India’s first mass-market SUV-coupe, a new flagship SUV, along with the debut timelines of two upcoming SUVs. There was also a major update from Hyundai with respect to one of its CNG offerings. Have a look at all the important events of this week.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Revealed

The much-awaited unveiling of the Tata Curvv and Curvv EV took place this week. The Curvv is not only the first mass-market SUV-coupe from Tata, but it also packs a few features that have never been seen on a Tata before. The Indian marque is set to launch the Curvv EV on August 7, while the standard Curvv will follow later.

2024 Nissan X-trail Unveiled

The fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail has made its comeback in India ahead of its expected launch in August. It will be brought as a completely built-up unit (CBU) unit, and will be offered in a three-row layout. What’s surprising is that the SUV is returning to the Indian shores after a decade!. At the same unveiling event of the new X-Trail, Nissan also announced its future plans for India, which also consist of an EV in the pipeline.

Hyundai Exter With Dual-cylinder CNG Tech Launched

Hyundai has become the second automaker after Tata to introduce a split-cylinder CNG setup in the Exter CNG. Like before, the Exter CNG is still available in three variants, including the newly launched Knight edition.

Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched

After rolling out the Bold edition of the Q7 and Q3, it has now given the same treatment to the Q5. The special edition, which is available in limited numbers, is based on the fully loaded Technology variant and commands a hefty premium.

Citroen Basalt Debut Soon

The French automaker, Citroen, has announced that the Basalt SUV-coupe is going to debut in August. It not only has design similarities with the C3 Aircross, but is expected to share a majority of its features with the compact SUV as well.

Mahindra Thar 5-door Images Leaked and Debut Date Confirmed

After so many spy shots, Mahindra Thar 5-door’s first uncamouflaged look was recently leaked online. Although the images don’t give us a 360-degree view of the SUV, we won’t have to wait too long for its official reveal.

Kia EV6 Recalled

Following the recall of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, its Kia sibling – the EV6 – was also recently recalled in India. Over 1,000 units of the EV have been affected as part of the recall.

Skoda Sub-4m SUV Teased

It was in early 2024 that Skoda announced its plans to enter the populous sub-4m SUV space with an all-new offering. While a previous teaser sketch hinted at its fascia’s design, the latest teaser gives a glimpse at the rear end of the SUV, which shows the similarities with the Kushaq SUV.

Maruti To Introduce ADAS Soon

Although Maruti is among the leading carmakers in India, it has at times been on the backfoot when it comes to introducing premium and advanced features, including the most recently spoken about feature: ADAS. Well, it seems like that’s about to change soon as the carmaker has hinted at its plans to bring it out on some of its cars, starting with its first EV.

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Facelift Launch Timeline Detailed

It looks like Skoda has already begun work on the midlife refresh for two of its compact offerings. We have now got an update on when the carmaker plans to introduce these in our market.

