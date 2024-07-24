Modified On Jul 24, 2024 11:28 AM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The teaser sketches show a similar dashboard layout as the Nexon, including a free-floating touchscreen and the touch-enabled climate control panel

The Curvv to be Tata’s alternative to SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq.

It will be offered in both ICE and EV versions, with the EV model slated to arrive in August.

Details noticed in the teaser include a Nexon-like dashboard with the same digital driver’s display and gear shifter.

Expected features include a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Tata is likely to offer the Curvv ICE with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Launch expected in September 2024; prices could start from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The next new nameplate coming from Tata Motors is the Curvv, which is set to be offered in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV guises. While the Tata Curvv EV will go on sale first on August 7, the Tata Curvv ICE will likely be launched in the following month. That said, the carmaker took the covers off the exterior of both models recently, and now it has given us a glimpse of how their cabin will look via design sketches.

Details Observed

In the latest design sketches, we can see that the Curvv and Curvv EV will have a Nexon-like dashboard layout. Similarities include a free-floating infotainment unit (likely the Harrier’s 12.3-inch display), sleek horizontally placed AC vents, and the same touch-enabled climate control panel. The interior design sketch also reveals a digital driver’s display (likely to be a 10.25-inch unit) and the same gear shifter, both of which are derived from the Nexon.

While the teaser sketches also show a 2-spoke steering wheel on board, our previous exclusive spy shot of the interior had suggested that it will come with a 4-spoke unit as seen on the Harrier-Safari duo. What further adds to our belief is that Tata Motors itself had provided a 4-spoke steering wheel on the Curvv ICE that debuted at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 as well.

Other Expected Features

Aside from the touchscreen and digital driver’s display, Tata is also expected to equip the Curvv with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and dual-zone climate control.

Its safety net is likely to comprise six airbags (mostly as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What Engine Options Will It Get?

Tata is expected to offer the Curvv ICE with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines. Here’s a look at their technical specifications:

Specification 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

The EV version of the Curvv is expected to get two battery pack options, with an expected claimed range of around 500 km. Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Curvv EV.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Tata Curvv ICE to have a starting price of Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly compete with the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

The Curvv EV, on the other hand, is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

