Tata Curvv vs Tata Curvv EV: Exterior Design Comparison

The electric version of the Curvv gets EV-specific design elements like aerodynamically styled alloy wheels and closed off grille

The Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV have already been unveiled, with prices and other details for the electric version of the SUV-coupe set to be announced on August 7, 2024. The Tata Curvv is among the first mass-market SUV-coupes in India, alongside the Citroen Basalt. Here’s a comparison of the ICE (internal combustion engine) variant of the Curvv with the Curvv EV in terms of design.

Front

The Tata Curvv ICE borrows many styling cues from the new Tata Harrier. The grille, the air dam, and the headlight housing is the same as the larger Tata SUV. The Tata Curvv EV on the other hand gets a closed-off grille, while the front bumper gets vertical slats as seen on the Tata Nexon EV. The LED DRLs on both Curvv and Curvv EV are borrowed from the Tata Nexon EV, and they also feature welcome and goodbye animations.

Side

Though both Curvv and Curvv EV have the similar shape and design from the side, the Curvv EV features aerodynamically styled alloy wheels. The regular Tata Curvv on other hand gets dual-tone petal shaped alloy wheels. Both SUV-coupes here get flush-type door handles, a first for a Tata car.

Rear

At the rear, both the Tata Curvv and Curvv EV share identical designs. They feature a connected LED tail light setup with welcome and goodbye animation. Additionally, both these SUV-coupes have a blacked-out rear bumper and a silver skid plate. An extended roof spoiler is also included in both versions of the Curvv.

Powertrains

The Tata Curvv will likely debut the new 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine, and it will also get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon.

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT

DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

Tata is yet to reveal battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Curvv EV. It is expected to be offered with two battery pack options and could offer a range of around 500 km. The Curvv EV will be based on Tata's Acti.ev platform which also underpins the Punch EV.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV will be launched first and it is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX. The Tata Curvv ICE will go on sale following the launch of the Curvv EV, and it could be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv will be a direct rival to the Citroen Basalt, while it can also be regarded as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

