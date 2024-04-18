English | हिंदी

Hyundai Venue Executive Variant Explained In 7 Images

Published On Apr 18, 2024 05:30 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

It is now the new entry-level variant for buyers looking to pick the SUV’s turbo-petrol powertrain, but comes with only the 6-speed manual gearbox

In March 2024, the Hyundai Venue got a new Executive variant, which was positioned between the mid-spec S and S(O) trims. The new variant is now the entry point of the sub-4m SUV’s turbo-petrol lineup. If you are planning to get home one, here’s how the Venue Executive looks like in the real world:

Exterior

The Venue Executive gets simple auto-halogen headlights unlike the projector units offered on the next-in-line S(O) variant. It also misses out on LED DRLs and cornering lamps, both of which are available on the S(O) trim. The Venue Executive carries on with the dark chrome inserts on the grille which is a standard provision on the SUV.

Hyundai Venue Executive side
Hyundai Venue Executive 16-inch wheels with stylised covers

From the sides, you can notice that the Venue Executive has body coloured door handles and ORVMs. Hyundai has also provided it with 16-inch wheels with stylised wheel covers and roof rails.

Hyundai Venue Executive rear
Hyundai Venue rear featuring the 'Executive' badge

Its rear features the ‘Executive’ and ‘Turbo’ badges on the tailgate but it doesn’t have the connected LED taillights as the S(O) variant. Below the lighting setup, you can see the ‘Hyundai’ logo and the ‘Venue’ moniker.

Interior

Hyundai Venue Executive cabin
Hyundai Venue Executive rear seats with 2-step recline function for the backrests

The Venue Executive has a black and beige cabin theme, with silver accents around the AC vents, centre console, and on the steering wheel. You also get adjustable headrests for all passengers, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, a front centre armrest with storage, and a 2-step reclining function for the rear seats. However, the Venue Executive doesn’t get the height-adjustable driver seat that’s available on the S(O) variant.

Hyundai Venue Executive 8-inch touchscreen

When it comes to features, the Venue Executive is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls, cruise controls, manual AC with rear vents, and rear wiper with washer.

The Venue Executive’s safety net includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Also Read: Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get A Hyundai SUV Home This April

Hyundai Venue Executive Engine Option

The new Venue Executive variant only gets the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) with just the 6-speed manual gearbox. The S(O) variant, in comparison, also gets the option of a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Hyundai also offers its subcompact SUV with two other engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS/250 Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT, the latter comes with a 6-speed MT.

Also Check Out: Watch: Why You Need To Have The Right Tyre Pressures On Your Car In Summers

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Venue Executive is priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV rivals the Tata NexonKia SonetMaruti BrezzaMahindra XUV300Renault KigerNissan Magnite, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx crossovers.

