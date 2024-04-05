Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O): New Variant Explained In 8 Images

Modified On Apr 05, 2024 06:10 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The newly introduced Prestige Plus (O) variant is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engines but only with the automatic transmission

The MY24 Kia Carens was launched recently in India with a few new variants, features and price revisions. It got three new (O) variants for the base- and mid-spec trims called the Premium (O), Prestige (O), and Prestige Plus (O). We have now got our hands on a detailed gallery of the new Prestige Plus (O) to show you what’s new in case you’re looking to buy this variant of the Carens MPV.

Cabin

The biggest change for the new Prestige Plus (O) variant is the inclusion of a sunroof, which was previously offered from the now-discontinued Luxury (O) variant. It makes this highly desirable feature more affordable by around a lakh.

With the MY24 update, Kia has also bumped up the charging speed of the USB port from the previous 120 W to now support 180 W. This new variant also gets LED cabin lamps which replace the halogen units offered on the older model.

In most other aspects, the Prestige Plus (O) variant is almost the same as the Prestige Plus variant. It has a black and beige cabin theme, and it is available only in the 7-seater configuration.

In terms of features, the Carens Prestige Plus (O) comes with a digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and push-button start/stop. Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), TPMS, and front and rear parking sensors.

Front

The Prestige Plus (O) variant’s fascia looks identical to that of the regular Prestige Plus as it also gets the same auto-halogen headlights with LED DRLs. Kia has even provided it with the same chrome garnish in the grille and silver finish for the air dam located in the bumper.

Profile

Even from the sides, the Prestige Plus (O) variant looks the same as the standard Prestige Plus, down to the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It also gets ORVM-mounted turn indicators, chrome window beltline, and body-coloured door handles and ORVMs.

Also See: Skoda Sub-4m SUV Spied Testing, Launch Slated For Early 2025

Rear

At the back, the Prestige Plus (O) comes with connected LED taillights, silver finish in the bumper, and a wiper with washer and defogger.

Powertrains On Offer

The Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) comes with two engine options:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT

Prices And Rivals

Kia has priced the Carens Prestige Plus (O) in the range of Rs 16.12 lakh to Rs 16.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). You can read about the complete list of changes to the Carens MPV for 2024 here. The Kia MPV is a premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6, while being a more affordable option to the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross.

Read More on : Kia Carens on road price