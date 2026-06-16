2026 Kia Seltos GTX Vs X-Line: Which Top-end Variant Should You Buy?

The Kia Seltos arrived in India in 2019 and set a benchmark in the compact SUV space, earning popularity for its premium appeal, extensive feature list, and diverse powertrain choices. The latest-generation model takes things a step further with a fresh design, a better upmarket cabin, updated technology, and enhanced safety equipment.

The 2026 Kia Seltos is offered in 10 variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX(A), GTX, X-Line, GTX A, and X-Line A.

Sitting one variant below the top-end variant, the GTX and X-Line offer virtually everything the Seltos model has to offer in terms of features, comfort, and technology. While both variants are mechanically identical and similarly equipped, the X-Line distinguishes itself with exclusive cosmetic enhancements and unique paint finishes. But are the styling upgrades worth spending extra for? Let's compare the two to find out.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX Vs X-Line: Exterior

The Kia Seltos has always stood out for its sharp design and strong SUV presence, and the current-gen Seltos elevates that appeal further with sportier styling cues and a more commanding road presence.

Upfront, both the GTX and X-Line variants feature a bold grille finished in a dark gunmetal colour, along with ice-cube LED projector headlights and LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators. The bumper on the front carries a design different from the regular Seltos, with thick body cladding finished in gloss black and body-coloured inserts. The GTX variant houses a dark gunmetal-finished skid plate, while the X-Line variant gets the same skid plate finished in high glossy black.

The side profile of both variants carry similar design elements like glossy black body cladding, automatic flush-type door handles, gloss black-finished roof rails and ORVMs, mud flaps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The GTX variant differentiates itself with body coloured accents on the doors and lime-green coloured brake callipers, while the X-Line variant has a distinctive door inserts with dark gunmetal accents and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black colour.

Coming to the rear, the similarity in their overall design can be seen here as well. A flat and sporty looking tailgate with connected LED tail lights. Moving lower down the bumper, both variants are equipped with a sporty looking bumper that gets glossy black body cladding and body coloured inserts. To further enhance the rear profile, there is an integrated rear spoiler and a shark fin antenna. In terms of differences at the rear, the GTX variant gets a dark gunmetal finish on the skid plate, whereas the X-Line variant uses a high glossy-black finish for the skid plate.

Colour Options

The 2026 Kia Seltos is available with 12 different colour options, all of which are available with the GTX variant. The X-Line variant however, is available with the Xclusive Matte Graphite & the Aurora Black Pearl colour options. To know more about the colour options, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX Vs X-Line: Interior

Step inside the cabin of the GTX and X-Line variants, and you will be greeted with a premium-looking interior featuring an identical dashboard design, high-quality materials, and a dual-screen layout. The key difference lies in the interior colour treatment, with the X-Line adopting all-black theme.

The GTX variant gets a dual-tone smoky black and white themed interior with white accents and leatherette upholstery. In contrast, the X-Line gets a dual-tone smoky black and hunter green cabin theme complemented by satin metal accents and leatherette upholstery. Apart from these differences, both variants sport black headliners, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads, mesh-pattern adjustable front headrests, and a three-spoke dual-tone black and white steering wheel.

Beyond the colour scheme, the equipment list on both variants remains identical, with a panoramic sunroof, front and rear centre armrests, rear AC vents, LED cabin lamps, rear window sunshades, 60:40 split-folding rear seat with recline function, and a rear parcel shelf.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX Vs X-Line: Features

The Seltos' GTX and C-Line variants offer features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 12-inch semi-digital driver’s display. They also get an 8-speaker premium BOSE sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting and a 5-inch touchscreen control panel for the dual-zone automatic climate control. While both the front seats are ventilated, the driver’s seat gets 10-way powered adjustment with lumbar adjustment and memory function including the position of the ORVMs. The variants also get auto-adjusting ORVMs for reversing, a wireless smartphone charger, smart key with proximity unlock function, push-button engine start/stop, Kia Connect 2.0 connected car tech, and sporty alloy pedals.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX Vs X-Line: Safety

Both variants come equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), brake assist, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, electric parking brake with auto-hold, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlights, auto-dimming IRVM, rear wiper and defogger, speed-sensing and impact-sensing auto door locking/unlocking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seat belt reminder for all seats.

The only safety features missing out on these variants are a Level-2 ADAS suite and 360-degree parking camera, both of which are available in the higher GTX A, and the lower HTX A variant.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX Vs X-Line: Powertrain

The Kia Seltos is offered with a total of three engine options: a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo-petrol, and a diesel engine. These engines are available with both the GTX and X-Line variants but exclusively with automatic transmissions across all three engines. Here’s a detailed look at the powertrain specifications of the Seltos:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT - Clutchless Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual clutch transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Price & Rivals

Both the X-Line and GTX variants of the Seltos are priced identically from Rs 18.41 lakh to Rs 19.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It operates in the crowded compact SUV segment, with rivals such as the Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate

CarDekho Says…

The GTX and X-Line sit at the higher end of the Seltos range and offer almost identical features, ensuring buyers get the full Kia experience regardless of which iteration they choose. Both come equipped with the same comfort, convenience, safety, and technology features, and are also priced similarly.

Ultimately, choosing between the two comes down to individual preferences. The GTX is the better fit for buyers who prefer a premium and sophisticated appearance with a wider choice of exterior colours. The X-Line, on the other hand, caters to those who want a more aggressive and exclusive look, thanks to its blacked-out styling elements and unique design accents. Either way, you're getting a fully loaded Seltos with no compromises on features or equipment.