2026 Kia Seltos HTK (O) Vs HTX: Is The Mid-Variant The Best One To Buy?

The Kia Seltos has been one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country ever since its debut in 2019. It has always remained a top choice for families because of its well-rounded package and mid-variants with a long list of features. Kia launched the new-gen Seltos earlier this year, featuring an all-new platform, a completely redesigned exterior, a fresh and more spacious interior, and an upgraded feature list while still continuing with the same engine options. The 2026 Kia Seltos is available in 10 variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, X-Line, GTX A, and X-Line A.

The HTX variant sits at the sweet mid-space, offering a long list of features and exterior highlights that make it look appealing. Ever since Seltos’s launch in India, the HTX variant has been one of the most bought versions because of its perfect balance between equipment and pricing. On the other hand, the HTK (O) variant sits just below it and still manages to offer a decent list of everyday essentials along with some modern features as well. So, should you stick with the decently loaded HTK (O), or stretch your budget a little for the more equipped HTX? Take a closer look to find out:

2026 Kia Seltos HTK (O) Vs HTX: Price

Variant Naturally Aspirated Petrol Turbo Petrol Diesel MT CVT iMT DCT MT AT Kia Seltos HTK (O) Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 15.51 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.31 lakh Rs 15.81 lakh Rs 17.11 lakh Kia Seltos HTX Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 16.91 lakh - Rs 17.71 lakh Rs 17.21 lakh Rs 18.51 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

The Kia Seltos is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh onwards for the base HTE Petrol MT trim, with the HTK (O) and HTX variants sitting at the middle of the variant lineup. The range of HTK (O) variants starts at Rs 14.21 lakh and is offered across all engine and gearbox options, while the HTX trims cost an additional whopping premium of Rs 1.4 lakh more across all iterations, which also gets all engine and gearbox options except for an iMT gearbox with the turbo petrol engine.

With a huge price gap of Rs 1.4 lakh, one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the mid-spec variant, even though the HTK (O) trim is very well equipped with the essentials and a lot of additional modern features as well. Let’s see what the HTX variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Seltos variants.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK (O) Vs HTX: Exterior

In the fascia, the HTK (O) variant sports a big grille with black finishing and all-LED headlights with LED DRLs. The front bumper houses a skid plate finished in silver along with an air inlet gap in the lower portion. The HTX offers the same grille but with a glossy-black finish, and the skid plate also comes finished in satin silver. Another key highlight here is the addition of LED foglights.

From the side, both the HTK (O) and HTX variants have a similar silhouette design with enhancements like chunky body cladding, gloss black-finished roof rails, automatic flush-type door handles, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. The alloy wheel size also remains identical at 17 inches. The HTX variant additionally incorporates a silver metallic side door garnish on the body cladding along with the ORVMs finished in gloss black.

Moving towards the rear, both variants get connected LED taillights that are integrated onto the flat tailgate, which gives the rear a clean yet sporty appeal. An integrated rear spoiler and a shark fin antenna further enhance the overall look at the rear. The lower end of the bumper houses a skid plate finished in silver in the HTK (O) variant, and the same gets a satin silver finish in the HTX trim.

The 2026 Kia Seltos is offered in 12 different colour options. To know more about the colour options, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK (O) Vs HTX: Interior

On the inside, the dashboard layout of both the HTK (O) and HTX variants of the Seltos is very similar, boasting a clean and pleasing layout. However, they differ in the upholstery used and in the overall list of features, which have been discussed in the next section.

The HTK (O) variant of the Seltos gets a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme with some matte blue inserts. The seats come finished in a Smoky Black & Grey leatherette upholstery. The cabin also sees the usage of brushed silver elements in places like the door pads, steering wheel and the centre console. Being a lower-spec variant, it misses out on soft-touch materials.

On the other hand, the HTX variant sports a more premium dual-tone Brown and Grey cabin theme with Neon Green accents and leatherette upholstery. The dashboard also gets a soft-touch leatherette garnish in the centre along with leatherette finishing on the door pads as well. A dual-tone leatherette-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel can be seen on both variants in contrast with their respective interior themes.

Apart from this, both variants come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, adjustable headrests for all 5 occupants, a front centre armrest with storage along with a rear centre armrest, rear window sunshades, and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat with recline function and a rear parcel shelf.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK (O) Vs HTX: Features

The HTK (O) variant of the Seltos is generously equipped with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-inch instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, 6-speaker audio system, a wireless smartphone charger, smart key with proximity unlock function, push-button start/stop, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold, a manual AC with rear vents, rear window sunshades, a rear parcel shelf, LED personal lamps, a height-adjustable driver seat, and sporty alloy pedals. The automatic versions are also offered with ventilated front seats and an 8-way powered driver's seat with relaxation position.

The HTX variant offers all of this and builds on it by additionally offering a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with OTA software updates, an 8-speaker premium BOSE sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control with a 5-inch touchscreen control panel, front ventilated seats, an 8-way powered driver's seat with relaxation position (automatic only), and Kia Connect 2.0 connected car features.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK (O) Vs HTX: Safety

Both the HTK (O) and HTX variants have the same set of safety features comprising of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), brake assist, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), automatic headlights, a rear wiper and defogger, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, driver-side window one-touch up/down, speed-sensing and impact-sensing auto door locking/unlocking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seat belt reminder for all seats.

The HTX variant additionally adds LED front foglights and an auto-dimming IRVM to the package. If you plan on buying the automatic version of any of the two variants, features like an electric parking brake with auto-hold, paddle shifters, and drive and traction modes will also be a part of your package.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK (O) Vs HTX: Powertrain

Kia offers the Seltos in India with three engine options, which include a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine, all of which are also available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Both variants in comparison here are available with the said engine and transmission options. The only exception is the HTX variant, which gets the turbo petrol engine with an automatic transmission only; no option of the 6-speed iMT has been given with this trim. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm No. of Cylinders 4 4 4 Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT [HTK (O) only] / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT - Clutchless Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual clutch transmission (automatic)

For more insights, check out the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The HTK (O) variant of the 2026 Kia Seltos remains one of the most value-for-money variants with its long list of equipment both in terms of features and safety. From everyday usage to leisure trips, the HTK (O) has features that can satisfy both needs while still keeping prices in check. It is purely for those who require a decently loaded variant of the Seltos without missing out on a lot. But the fact remains that the HTX variant does offer a lot of more premium equipment.

At an additional cost of Rs 1.4 lakh, you can get the HTX variant, which is one of the best value-for-money variants in the Seltos lineup if you are someone who is looking for a lot of features in their car. Features like a larger touchscreen, premium audio system, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated seats are preferred by today's youth as they like their car to be loaded with every possible feature. Not only do these features add more premium and upmarket feel, but they are also very convenient.

Kia’s compact SUV takes on an array of rivals, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Renault Duster, and Tata Sierra. It even serves as a competitor to similarly priced SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.