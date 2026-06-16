2026 Kia Seltos HTK Vs HTK (O): Find Out Whether You Should Upgrade To The Upper Optional Variant

The new-gen Kia Seltos was launched in India during the first quarter of this year, and it has been an instant hit ever since. Key factors like an all-new platform, a completely redesigned exterior, a fresh interior, and an upgraded feature list have really helped the SUV, while it continues with the same engine options. The 2026 Kia Seltos is available in 10 variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, X-Line, GTX (A), and X-Line (A).

The HTK (O) variant sits one variant above one of the most value-for-money HTK models, and adds a decent set of features for the additional money. The HTK variant still retains its sweet economical spot in the variant lineup because of its essential kit required for daily usage along with some added features as well. So, should you stick with the decently loaded HTK, or stretch your budget a little for the more equipped HTK (O)? Take a closer look to find out:

2026 Kia Seltos HTK Vs HTK (O): Price

Variant Kia Seltos HTK Kia Seltos HTK (O) Difference Petrol MT Rs 13.11 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh (- Rs 1.10 lakh) Petrol CVT Rs 14.41 lakh Rs 15.51 lakh (- Rs 1.10 lakh) Turbo Petrol iMT Rs 13.91 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh (- Rs 1.08 lakh) Turbo Petrol DCT — Rs 16.31 lakh — Diesel MT Rs 14.71 lakh Rs 15.81 lakh (- Rs 1.11 lakh) Diesel AT Rs 16.01 lakh Rs 17.11 lakh (- Rs 1.10 lakh)

Prices for the 2026 Seltos start at Rs 10.99 lakh for the base HTE Petrol MT trim, with the HTK and HTK (O) variants sitting above the lower trims.

The range of HTK variants starts at Rs 13.11 lakh and is offered across all engine and gearbox options except for a 7-speed DCT with the turbo petrol. The HTK (O) variant sits just above the HTK and costs up to Rs 1.11 lakh more across all iterations, and is also offered with all engine and gearbox options.

With a huge price gap of up to Rs 1.11 lakh, one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, even though the HTK is very well equipped with the essentials but misses out on some modern-day tech. Let’s see what the HTK (O) variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Seltos variants.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK vs HTK (O): Exterior

Starting with the styling of the Seltos, both variants in comparison here look identical since there is nothing to differentiate between them. Sure, they might not get the styling of higher variants, but despite being lower-spec trims, they look really nice.

Upfront, both variants have a tall, flat bonnet line and a big grille with black finishing, with all-LED headlights with an LED DRL lighting setup on both ends. The chunky front bumper adds character to the looks, with an air inlet in the lower portion, and it also integrates a skid plate finished in silver on the bottom. LED foglights continue to be missing on both variants. The HTK (O) does have an added feature of front parking sensors.

In profile, both the HTK and HTK (O) variants ride on 17-inch alloy wheels and have a similar silhouette with design elements like chunky body cladding, gloss black-finished roof rails, automatic flush-type door handles, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

At the rear, both the HTK and HTK (O) variants boast sporty-looking connected LED taillights integrated onto the clean and flat tailgate. The lower end of the bumper houses a silver-finished skid plate and body cladding. Further enhancing the sporty appeal of the rear design is an integrated rear spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

The 2026 Kia Seltos is offered in 12 different colour options. To know more about the colour options, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK Vs HTK (O): Interior

Moving inside the cabin, the dashboard layout of both the variants of the 2026 Seltos is very clean and pleasing, sporting a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme with some matte blue inserts. They do miss out on soft-touch materials since they are reserved for the higher trims. The use of brushed silver elements can also be seen inside the cabin, on the door pads, steering wheel and the centre console.

The seats in the HTK variant come finished in a Smoky Black & Grey semi-leatherette upholstery, but the same has been finished in leatherette for the HTK (O) trim. Both variants also get Kia’s new 3-spoke steering wheel, which also gets a dual-tone leatherette-wrapped finish on the HTK (O) variant.

Both variants offer a front centre armrest with storage as well as a rear centre armrest and rear window sunshades. The headrests for all 5 occupants are adjustable, while the rear seat can be reclined and it also offers a 60:40 split-fold along with a rear parcel shelf for added convenience. The biggest highlight of the HTK (O) variant is the addition of a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel more airy and upmarket.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK Vs HTK (O): Features

The Kia Seltos offers a wide list of features, and they have been spread across all variants very wisely, ensuring that each variant has something special to add. Both variants in comparison here offer a long list of features, but the HTK (O) variant adds a few more tech features for the added price that makes the cabin feel more modern and upmarket.

The HTK variant of the Seltos offers a decent set of features, starting with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-inch instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, 6-speaker audio system, smart key with proximity unlock function, push-button start/stop, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold, a manual AC with rear vents, rear window sunshades, a rear parcel shelf, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The HTK (O) variant builds on this list by additionally offering a panoramic sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, LED personal lamps, and sporty alloy pedals. If you opt for the automatic versions, you will get some extra features like front ventilated seats and an 8-way powered driver's seat with relaxation position.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK Vs HTK (O): Safety

The Kia Seltos is equipped with a strong set of standard safety features, which displays Kia’s strong priority towards safety. Both variants in comparison here have an identical list of safety equipment, leaving very little to differentiate.

Both the HTK and HTK (O) variants come very well equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), brake assist, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, rear camera, reverse parking sensors, automatic headlights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), manual day & night IRVM, a rear wiper and defogger, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, driver-side window one-touch up/down, speed-sensing auto door locking, impact-sensing auto door unlocking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seat belt reminder for all seats.

The HTK (O) variant additionally adds front parking sensors to the list, which makes parking in tight spaces more convenient.

A list of some safety tech that is offered exclusively on the automatic versions of both variants includes an electric parking brake with auto-hold, paddle shifters, and drive and traction modes.

2026 Kia Seltos HTK Vs HTK (O): Powertrain

The Kia Seltos is offered with three engine options, which include a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine, all of which are further available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Concerning the variants in comparison here, all of the mentioned options are available with both variants; however, the HTK variant misses out on an automatic gearbox option for the turbo petrol engine. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel No. of Cylinders 4 4 4 Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT [HTK (O) only] 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The HTK variant of the 2026 Kia Seltos remains one of the most value-for-money variants with its long list of equipment both in terms of features and safety. Even the exterior of the SUV has appealing design highlights that do not make the car seem a lower-spec model. It has everything that you would require in everyday life, and for buyers looking for a spacious and economical variant for their daily runs, the HTK variant is a good variant to settle on. Sure, it does miss out on a few features, but that is exactly where the HTK (O) variant comes into the picture.

At an additional cost of Rs 1 lakh, you can get the HTK (O) variant, which is built keeping in mind the customers who want modern tech in their features. While the exterior looks the same, on the inside, features like a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and a wireless charger make the cabin feel more upmarket and premium. Convenience additions like a front parking sensor would help you navigate better in tough spots.

In conclusion, the HTK variant continues to remain a more economical and value-for-money choice out of the two variants, but with an additional price of Rs 1.1 lakh, you can get premium additions to your car which you might not use every day, but still would feel good to have them in today's time. If you’re in search of a budget-friendly car for everyday drivability which gets the basics right and also offers a decent set of features, the HTK variant of the Seltos might just be the best variant for you. But if you are ready to spend for added features, the HTK (O) variant does justify the extra premium.