Important Car News Over The Past Week: Mahindra and Tata SUVs Make Headlines

An action-packed week that brought us some important launches and reveals

From some big launches to important reveals and EV milestones, the Indian auto industry had a packed week. Mahindra and Tata dominated the headlines with new SUVs and news about upcoming cars, while MG hit a major sales landmark in the EV space and Nissan locked in timelines for its upcoming models. Moreover, a few popular SUVs also got some new powertrains.

So if you missed out on the car news this week, don’t worry, as we bring to you a quick roundup of all the key car news you shouldn’t miss.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched

Mahindra has enhanced its SUV portfolio with the launch of the all-new XUV 7XO, a facelifted version of the popular XUV700. Positioned as a more premium and feature-rich offering, it features refreshed styling and an upgraded cabin with enhanced technology. You continue to get the same powertrain engine options, featuring both petrol and diesel options.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched

Mahindra officially launched the XUV 3XO EV as an update to the XUV400 EV. The EV offers a set of modern features and looks similar to its ICE counterpart, featuring modern design elements. It comes with a single battery pack, a powerful electric motor, and offers a respectable range of close to 300 km.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Revealed

Tata Motors revealed the updated Punch, teasing the addition of the turbo-petrol engine, which will finally bring the punch to the subcompact SUV in terms of performance. You will also get some cosmetic and feature upgrades, and the facelift will be offered in multiple new colours and updated variants. Also, check out all the colour options of the Punch facelift.

Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol Prices Revealed

Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier and Safari line-ups by introducing petrol-powered variants, priced from Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both SUVs are powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, shared with the Tata Sierra, offering buyers a refined and more engaging alternative to the diesel.

Alongside the new powertrain, Tata has added several feature upgrades and minor interior tweaks.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Teased

Toyota India released a fresh teaser of the upcoming Urban Cruiser EV, confirming its imminent launch close to that of Maruti’s e Vitara. The teaser showcases distinct design elements and subtle ‘BEV’ badging, while retaining the same overall silhouette as its Maruti sibling. Expected to offer a slightly more premium and cleaner design treatment, the Urban Cruiser EV will mirror the e Vitara’s feature-rich cabin and safety package.

Nissan Gravite And Tekton Launch Dates Announced

Nissan India outlined its 2026 roadmap, confirming the launch of the Gravite MPV on January 21, ahead of the new Renault Duster’s return. The sub-4m, 7-seater MPV will be closely related to the Triber, offering similar features and powertrain.

Alongside this, Nissan will globally unveil the Tekton compact SUV on February 4, 2026. Inspired by the Nissan Patrol’s design, the Tekton will take on segment heavyweights like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and is expected to launch later in 2026 with multiple powertrain options.

MG Windsor Becomes India’s Highest-Selling EV

The MG Windsor EV emerged as India’s best-selling electric car in 2025, with cumulative sales crossing 46,000 units, dethroning the popular Tata Nexon EV. This milestone highlights MG’s growing dominance in the mass-market EV space and the strong acceptance of the Windsor among private and fleet buyers.

The Windsor EV’s popularity stems from its spacious cabin, feature-loaded package and flexible ownership models, including Battery as a Service (BaaS). The addition of the larger 51.4 kWh Windsor EV Pro has further boosted its appeal, making it suitable for both city use and longer inter-city journeys.

As you can conclude, this week was indeed exciting and action-packed. Which news item appealed to you the most? Let us know in the comments section. Also, follow CarDekho as there is a lot more awaited action in the coming weeks.