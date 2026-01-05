2026 Tata Punch Facelift FULLY REVEALED Ahead Of Launch On January 13

The Punch does look slick with its latest update!

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the 2026 Punch facelift ahead of its launch on January 13. It is the first major facelift for the micro SUV and gets a refreshed exterior, updated interior with new features and most importantly, a more powerful engine option. Without further ado, let’s take a look at what the new Punch packs:

2026 Tata Punch: Exterior Design

The new Tata Punch now takes some design cues from the Punch EV as well as the Altroz facelift, but has enough design elements to distinguish it from its electric sibling.

It now gets slimmer LED DRLs and a sleek black grille. The bumper is predominantly finished in black cladding, giving it a chunky look and has an airdam to feed air to the engine. The headlamps are now LEDs and housed in sharp housing. A silver skid plate rounds off the look at the front.

The side profile is largely similar to the pre-facelift version, with only new 16-inch alloy wheels being the only update. Also, we can decipher that it gets a brand new blue hue as seen in the images and teaser. Brand new connected LED tail lamps and a restyled rear bumper round off the design updates.

2026 Tata Punch: Interior Design

While exterior design changes are significant, the dashboard layout is largely similar to the outgoing car.

There are five new elements, which are as follows:

A 2-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo.

Touch-based air-con controls with toggles to adjust fan speed and temperature.

New seats with grey and blue upholstery.

7-inch digital driver’s display

An updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with slimmer bezels.

2026 Tata Punch: Features Onboard

Some new features onboard the Tata Punch include a 360-degree camera and hill descent control. Apart from the aforementioned screens, the Punch will come with automatic climate control, cruise control, a 6-speaker sound system, keyless entry with push-button start, and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety should be taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2026 Tata Punch: Engine Options

This is another department where the Punch gets a big update. It will get the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

It will be available alongside the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and CNG options. Here’s a look at its specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New) Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 120 PS^ Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm^ Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual 6-speed manual

*AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

^ Expected Figures

2026 Tata Punch: Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the 2026 Tata Punch facelift to be priced from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite and the Maruti Ignis.