    MG Windsor EV Beats Tata Nexon EV To Become Top Selling Electric Car In 2025

    Modified On Jan 06, 2026 04:55 PM By Aniruthan

    2.3K Views
    Over 46,000 units of Windsor EVs were sold!

    MG Windsor EV

    The MG Windsor EV is yet again in the headlines for all the right reasons! The carmaker has announced that the Windsor EV has sold over 46,375 units, making it the best-selling EV in India in 2025. This development has also ensured that the Windsor EV has beaten the Nexon EV, which has held that throne for a long time now, as the best-selling electric car on our shores. 

    MG Windsor EV: A Look At Its Sales Numbers 

    Here’s a quick look at the breakdown of the monthly sales numbers of the Windsor EV:

    Month in 2025

    No. of units sold

    January

    3277 units

    February

    2431 units

    March

    3641 units

    April

    3660 units

    May

    3939 units

    June

    3799 units

    July

    4308 units

    August

    4511 units

    September

    4741 units

    October

    4445 units

    November

    4025 units

    December

    3958 units

    Total

    46,735 units

    MG Windsor EV Pro Interior

    On average, the carmaker has sold around 3,864 Windsor EVs each month in 2025. We would have loved to do a comparison of its sales with the Tata Nexon EV, its closest competitor. However, Tata Motors doesn’t share sales numbers of the Nexon ICE and EV, making it tough to decipher the sales split. That said, Tata did recently announce that the Nexon EV has crossed the 1 lakh sales mark

    MG Windsor EV: Why Is It So Popular? 

    Despite its unconventional design, the Windsor EV has become a crowd favourite on our shores. This is because of the fact that the Windsor EV checks almost every box perfectly. It’s spacious, and the 135-degree reclining rear seats make it a perfect EV for a chauffeur. Then there's a lengthy features list, where you won’t be left wanting for more. 

    MG Windsor EV Pro Rear Action Shot

    Initially, the Windsor EV came with a 38 kWh battery pack, making it more suited for urban use and the occasional inter-city run, such as Pune to Mumbai. However, MG soon offered customers a larger 51.4 kWh battery pack (called the Windsor EV Pro), making it more practical for those who use EVs on longer inter-city trips. 

    All of this has made the MG Windsor EV a hit among Indian customers. If you had your eyes on one, you can check out our impressions of the MG Windsor EV in our in-depth first drive review

    MG Windsor EV: Price And Rivals 

    Customers can purchase the MG Windsor EV in two different ways: as Battery as a Service (Baas) and an outright purchase. The former is basically paying rent for using the battery of the vehicle. Here’s a look at the prices: 

    Windsor EV Battery as a Service 

    Windsor EV Pro Battery as a Service

    Outright Purchase

    Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km

    Rs 12.25 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18.39 lakh

    The MG Windsor EV goes up against the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. Some variants of the MG Windsor EV lock horns with the Tata Punch EV as well.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

