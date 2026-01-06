MG Windsor EV Beats Tata Nexon EV To Become Top Selling Electric Car In 2025

Over 46,000 units of Windsor EVs were sold!

The MG Windsor EV is yet again in the headlines for all the right reasons! The carmaker has announced that the Windsor EV has sold over 46,375 units, making it the best-selling EV in India in 2025. This development has also ensured that the Windsor EV has beaten the Nexon EV, which has held that throne for a long time now, as the best-selling electric car on our shores.

MG Windsor EV: A Look At Its Sales Numbers

Here’s a quick look at the breakdown of the monthly sales numbers of the Windsor EV:

Month in 2025 No. of units sold January 3277 units February 2431 units March 3641 units April 3660 units May 3939 units June 3799 units July 4308 units August 4511 units September 4741 units October 4445 units November 4025 units December 3958 units Total 46,735 units

On average, the carmaker has sold around 3,864 Windsor EVs each month in 2025. We would have loved to do a comparison of its sales with the Tata Nexon EV, its closest competitor. However, Tata Motors doesn’t share sales numbers of the Nexon ICE and EV, making it tough to decipher the sales split. That said, Tata did recently announce that the Nexon EV has crossed the 1 lakh sales mark.

MG Windsor EV: Why Is It So Popular?

Despite its unconventional design, the Windsor EV has become a crowd favourite on our shores. This is because of the fact that the Windsor EV checks almost every box perfectly. It’s spacious, and the 135-degree reclining rear seats make it a perfect EV for a chauffeur. Then there's a lengthy features list, where you won’t be left wanting for more.

Initially, the Windsor EV came with a 38 kWh battery pack, making it more suited for urban use and the occasional inter-city run, such as Pune to Mumbai. However, MG soon offered customers a larger 51.4 kWh battery pack (called the Windsor EV Pro), making it more practical for those who use EVs on longer inter-city trips.

All of this has made the MG Windsor EV a hit among Indian customers. If you had your eyes on one, you can check out our impressions of the MG Windsor EV in our in-depth first drive review.

MG Windsor EV: Price And Rivals

Customers can purchase the MG Windsor EV in two different ways: as Battery as a Service (Baas) and an outright purchase. The former is basically paying rent for using the battery of the vehicle. Here’s a look at the prices:

Windsor EV Battery as a Service Windsor EV Pro Battery as a Service Outright Purchase Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km Rs 12.25 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18.39 lakh

The MG Windsor EV goes up against the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. Some variants of the MG Windsor EV lock horns with the Tata Punch EV as well.