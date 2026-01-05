Nissan Confirms The Launch Date Of Nissan Gravite, Also Announces Global Reveal Date Of Nissan Tekton

Nissan’s product lineup will expand from 1 to 3 in 2026

Nissan India has announced its plans for the year, which include the launch of the Nissan Gravite MPV and the unveiling of the Nissan Tekton compact SUV. The Gravite will be launched on January 21, days before Renault brings back the new Duster. On the other hand, the Nissan Tekton will make its global debut on February 4, 2026. Here’s all you need to know about both the models:

Nissan Gravite Overview

The Nissan Gravite will be a sub-4 metre 7-seater MPV just like its existing cousin, the Renault Triber. Till now, Nissan has only given us a glimpse of the front and rear end of the MPV, keeping the overall profile under wraps.

The Gravite is expected to share its key features with the Triber, with highlights like an 8-inch infotainment, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker sound system, six airbags, a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Nissan is expected to borrow the Triber’s naturally aspirated petrol engine option in the Gravite. The specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre, 3-cylinder, NA petrol Power (PS) 72 PS Torque (Nm) 96 Nm Transmission Options 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

AMT - automated manual transmission

Expected: We believe it's fair to expect Nissan to offer an alternative 1-litre turbo petrol engine option, to keep things up a notch in the segment.

Nissan Tekton Overview

The Nissan Tekton has a big challenge on its shoulders. It will sit in a segment which was already headed by stalwarts like Hyundai Creta, and now with new models like Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris and the new Kia Seltos, the game has gone nothing but fierce.

The Tekton, as shown during the teaser, sports a design much inspired by the globally available Nissan Patrol. We expect to be well-equipped with modern features, measuring its challengers.

Nissan hasn’t shared anything about its engine and transmission options. It should bring multiple options on offer.

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be launched sometime later in 2026, following its unveiling on February 04.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Nissan Gravite could be priced from Rs 6.20 lakh, while the Nissan Tekton’s prices can start from Rs 10.50 lakh (both, ex-showroom, pan-India). The Gravite will rival the Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis. And the Nissan Tekton will stand against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.