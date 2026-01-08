Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Check Out How It Differentiates From Its ICE Version

You need a magnifying glass to tell these two apart!

Mahindra has recently launched the XUV 3XO EV as its entry-level electric offering. And unlike the brand’s Born Electrics (the BE6 and XEV 9e), the 3XO EV mimics its ICE counterpart in most ways except. Wonder what are the key differences between both 3XO’s? We have detailed that below:

Exterior

Front

The differences in design between the XUV 3XO EV and ICE is minute yet noticeable. The same curvy and pronounced fascia, with same LED headlights and C-shaped LED DRLs. The EV and ICE 3XO’s both have a closed-off grille however you will see chrome slats on the latter, while the electric has copper accents. The lower airdam has minute detailing differences between the two, with the 3XO EV getting a pixel-like detailing unlike the open one with slats in the ICE for engine cooling. And it has those cool looking pixel patterns.

Side

Same silhouette, same alloy wheel design, same door handles, same roof tails. Yes, Mahindra has gone doing ‘Ctrl C + Ctrl V’ in this regard. Even if you think an ‘EV’ badging might have screamed its identity out, sorry to say, it doesn’t. The charging hub on the left front fender is something that is different and the wheel hubcaps has a copper finished Mahindra logo unlike the chrome one in the ICE model.

Rear

The rear also has little to do different from the petrol/diesel. The only thing to find for this report was a shark-fin antenna instead of a conventional one. The LED taillighting stays the same. And once again, the electric one has chrome badging and inserts whereas the ICE has chrome.

If you want a closer look at the XUV 3XO EV’s design, here you go - we’ve covered that in our image gallery!

Colour Options

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Mahindra XUV 3XO Tango Red

Nebula Blue

Deep Forest

Galaxy Grey

Everest White

Stealth Black Tango Red

Nebula Blue

Deep Forest (Green)

Dune Beige

Citrine Yellow

Galaxy Grey

Everest White

Stealth Black

All the colours of the XUV 3XO EV can be paired with a Copper coloured roof. While in the ICE XUV 3XO, the Blue, Green and Black hues can be paired with a Galvano Grey roof and the rest can be paired with a Stealth Black roof.

Interior

Unlike the exterior, the interior does greet you with a fresh beige tone unlike the white-ish tone in the XUV 3XO ICE. Apart from that, the layout and the dashboard is all the same. The twin-screen setup, the placement of the AC vents look copy-pasted from the ICE version. The steering wheel, centre console and switchgear also remain unchanged, making it feel instantly familiar if you’ve already seen the regular 3XO.

For EV-specific detailing, you do however get to see a lot of copper touches inside. The AC vents and controls get copper surrounds. The seats get copper colour stitches, which is certainly a fresh touch compared to the ICE model.

Features & Safety

The XUV 3XO EV’s feature list is largely carried over from the ICE version. The key highlights include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, along with a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos. It also comes equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start/stop, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

The safety suite includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold, along with a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The XUV 3XO EV is available only in two variants and here’s the variant-wise feature list for your reference.

Powertrain Setups

The XUV 3XO EV uses a single 39.4 kWh battery with a real world range of 285 km. Paired with a single motor setup, the output figures are 150 PS and 310 Nm.

There’s no comparison in this department. Following are the specifications of the XUV 3XO for your reference:

Engine 1.2-litre MPFi turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 116 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AMT

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Price & Rivals

The XUV 3XO EV is priced from Rs 13.89 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the prices of the XUV 3XO ICE ranges between Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XUV 3XO EV rivals the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor and Citroen eC3 while the 3XO ICE has a lot of competition against it from the likes of Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Syros and Sonet.