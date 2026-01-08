All
    This Is What You Get With Each Variant Of The New Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Modified On Jan 08, 2026 03:20 PM By Rohit

    4.8K Views
    While the entry-level AX5 packs more than just the basics, it’s the AX7 L that offers the full-fledged premium experience

    XUV 3XO EV

    Alongside the launch of the facelifted Mahindra XUV700 (now called the XUV 7XO), we also got the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, which is the all-electric version of the sub-4m SUV. It basically carries forward the features set and design of the standard SUV but gets EV-specific updates. Mahindra is offering it in two broad variants: AX5 and AX7 L. If you are interested in purchasing the XUV 3XO EV, here is a detailed overview of what you will be getting with each of its two variants:

    AX5

    The entry-level variant of the XUV 3XO EV gets the following set of features:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs (doubling up as turn indicator)

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Rear spoiler

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Rear armrest with cupholder

    • Adjustable headrest for the second row middle passenger

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Single-pane sunroof

    • 10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

    • Keyless entry

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Steering-mounted audio controls

    • Cruise control

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • 1-touch up/down driver-side power window

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Front and rear USB charging ports

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • Connected car tech

    • 6-speaker music system

    • 6 airbags

    • Rear parking camera

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    Even though the AX5 is the entry-level variant, Mahindra has gone beyond just the basics to make the experience feel more premium. Highlighting features include dual digital displays, a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, and even an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX5 

    What We Think: Given the generous set of amenities on board the entry-level AX5 trim, we believe it could be a popular choice among value-sensitive buyers who want the XUV 3XO EV’s experience for potentially under Rs 15 lakh (on-road).

    AX7 L (Over AX5)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • LED front fog lamps

    • Soft-touch leatherette material on the dashboard and the door pads

    • Leatherette seats

    • Illuminated sun visor with vanity mirrors (co-driver)

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Cooled glovebox with illumination

    • 65 W USB Type-C fast charging port

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • 7-speaker Harman Kardon music system with amplifier and subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos

    • Level-2 ADAS

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front parking sensors

    For a little over Rs 1 lakh, you get a much better equipped version of the XUV 3XO EV with premium additions such as a panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon music system, a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX7L

    What We Think: If you are someone who wants the fully loaded version of the XUV 3XO EV with a strong focus on creature comforts and premium tech, the top-spec AX7 L should be your pick.

    We have already covered the electric SUV’s exterior and interior in 15 detailed real-life images to help you take a closer look.

    Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range

    Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO EV with the larger battery pack of the XUV400 EV. Here’s a detailed look at its technical specifications:

    Battery Pack

    39.4 kWh

    Electric Motor

    1

    Power

    150 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    Real-world range

    285 km

    The XUV 3XO EV is stated to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Its charging details are as follows:

    • 7.2 kW AC fast charger - 0 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours

    • 50 kW DC fast charger - 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price And Rivals

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is priced between Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 14.96 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). These prices are exclusive of the 7.2 kW AC fast charger, which comes at an additional cost of Rs 50,000. It serves as an alternative to the MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV and even Citroen eC3.

    To know more about its booking information and delivery timelines, do check out our detailed launch story of the XUV 3XO EV.

