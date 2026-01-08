This Is What You Get With Each Variant Of The New Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

While the entry-level AX5 packs more than just the basics, it’s the AX7 L that offers the full-fledged premium experience

Alongside the launch of the facelifted Mahindra XUV700 (now called the XUV 7XO), we also got the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, which is the all-electric version of the sub-4m SUV. It basically carries forward the features set and design of the standard SUV but gets EV-specific updates. Mahindra is offering it in two broad variants: AX5 and AX7 L. If you are interested in purchasing the XUV 3XO EV, here is a detailed overview of what you will be getting with each of its two variants:

AX5

The entry-level variant of the XUV 3XO EV gets the following set of features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs (doubling up as turn indicator)

Connected LED tail lights

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Rear spoiler Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear armrest with cupholder

Adjustable headrest for the second row middle passenger

60:40 split-folding rear seats Single-pane sunroof

10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display

Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Steering-mounted audio controls

Cruise control

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

1-touch up/down driver-side power window

Wireless phone charger

Front and rear USB charging ports 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

6-speaker music system 6 airbags

Rear parking camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Even though the AX5 is the entry-level variant, Mahindra has gone beyond just the basics to make the experience feel more premium. Highlighting features include dual digital displays, a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, and even an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

What We Think: Given the generous set of amenities on board the entry-level AX5 trim, we believe it could be a popular choice among value-sensitive buyers who want the XUV 3XO EV’s experience for potentially under Rs 15 lakh (on-road).

AX7 L (Over AX5)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED front fog lamps Soft-touch leatherette material on the dashboard and the door pads

Leatherette seats

Illuminated sun visor with vanity mirrors (co-driver) Panoramic sunroof

Cooled glovebox with illumination

65 W USB Type-C fast charging port

Auto-dimming IRVM 7-speaker Harman Kardon music system with amplifier and subwoofer

Dolby Atmos Level-2 ADAS

360-degree camera

Front parking sensors

For a little over Rs 1 lakh, you get a much better equipped version of the XUV 3XO EV with premium additions such as a panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon music system, a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What We Think: If you are someone who wants the fully loaded version of the XUV 3XO EV with a strong focus on creature comforts and premium tech, the top-spec AX7 L should be your pick.

We have already covered the electric SUV’s exterior and interior in 15 detailed real-life images to help you take a closer look.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range

Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO EV with the larger battery pack of the XUV400 EV. Here’s a detailed look at its technical specifications:

Battery Pack 39.4 kWh Electric Motor 1 Power 150 PS Torque 310 Nm Real-world range 285 km

The XUV 3XO EV is stated to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Its charging details are as follows:

7.2 kW AC fast charger - 0 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours

50 kW DC fast charger - 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is priced between Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 14.96 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). These prices are exclusive of the 7.2 kW AC fast charger, which comes at an additional cost of Rs 50,000. It serves as an alternative to the MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV and even Citroen eC3.

To know more about its booking information and delivery timelines, do check out our detailed launch story of the XUV 3XO EV.