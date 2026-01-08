This Is What You Get With Each Variant Of The New Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
Modified On Jan 08, 2026
While the entry-level AX5 packs more than just the basics, it’s the AX7 L that offers the full-fledged premium experience
Alongside the launch of the facelifted Mahindra XUV700 (now called the XUV 7XO), we also got the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, which is the all-electric version of the sub-4m SUV. It basically carries forward the features set and design of the standard SUV but gets EV-specific updates. Mahindra is offering it in two broad variants: AX5 and AX7 L. If you are interested in purchasing the XUV 3XO EV, here is a detailed overview of what you will be getting with each of its two variants:
AX5
The entry-level variant of the XUV 3XO EV gets the following set of features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Even though the AX5 is the entry-level variant, Mahindra has gone beyond just the basics to make the experience feel more premium. Highlighting features include dual digital displays, a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, and even an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.
|
What We Think: Given the generous set of amenities on board the entry-level AX5 trim, we believe it could be a popular choice among value-sensitive buyers who want the XUV 3XO EV’s experience for potentially under Rs 15 lakh (on-road).
AX7 L (Over AX5)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
For a little over Rs 1 lakh, you get a much better equipped version of the XUV 3XO EV with premium additions such as a panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon music system, a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
|
What We Think: If you are someone who wants the fully loaded version of the XUV 3XO EV with a strong focus on creature comforts and premium tech, the top-spec AX7 L should be your pick.
We have already covered the electric SUV’s exterior and interior in 15 detailed real-life images to help you take a closer look.
Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range
Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO EV with the larger battery pack of the XUV400 EV. Here’s a detailed look at its technical specifications:
|
Battery Pack
|
39.4 kWh
|
Electric Motor
|
1
|
Power
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
310 Nm
|
Real-world range
|
285 km
The XUV 3XO EV is stated to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Its charging details are as follows:
-
7.2 kW AC fast charger - 0 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours
-
50 kW DC fast charger - 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price And Rivals
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is priced between Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 14.96 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). These prices are exclusive of the 7.2 kW AC fast charger, which comes at an additional cost of Rs 50,000. It serves as an alternative to the MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV and even Citroen eC3.
To know more about its booking information and delivery timelines, do check out our detailed launch story of the XUV 3XO EV.
