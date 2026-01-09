All
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Is Available In A Total Of 12 Colour Options

    Published On Jan 09, 2026 06:39 PM By Rohit

    4K Views
    The XUV 3XO EV comes in six monotone colourways, all of which can also be had with a copper roof dual-tone paint option

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has been launched recently. It has now become the most affordable electric offering in the carmaker’s lineup. Mahindra is offering it in two variants – AX5 and AX7 L. In this story, we have explained all the colourways the XUV 3XO EV can be had in.

    Colour Options

    • Deep Forest (green)

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    • Tango Red

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    • Everest White

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    • Stealth Black

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    • Galaxy Grey

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    • Nebula Blue

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Note: All six colours of the XUV 3XO EV can be paired with a ‘Copper’ coloured roof for dual-tone look, taking the total number to 12.

    The XUV 3XO EV, while looking almost identical to the standard model, gets a handful of cosmetic changes and some colourway differences to set the two apart. Do check out these 15 real-life images of the electric SUV to explore its exterior and interior in detail.

    Features On Board

    Key features on board include dual 10.25-inch screens (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for driver instrumentation), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and a 7-speaker Harman Kardon music system.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Safety features consist of six airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have detailed the variant-wise features on offer to help you choose the right one for your needs.

    Battery Pack, Electric Motor, And Range

    Mahindra is offering it with the larger battery pack of the XUV400 EV. Here’s a look at its technical details:

    Battery Pack

    39.4 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    Power

    150 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    Drivetrain

    FWD^

    Real-world range

    285 km

    ^FWD - front-wheel-drive

    It comes with a single-pedal drive function and also has three drive modes to choose from: Fun, Fast and Fearless.

    The XUV 3XO EV is stated to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Its charging details are as follows:

    • 7.2 kW AC fast charger - 0 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours

    • 50 kW DC fast charger - 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Price And Rivals

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is priced from Rs 13.89 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It’s worth noting that these prices do not include the 7.2 kW AC fast charger, for which you need to shell out an additional Rs 50,000. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is an option to the likes of the MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV and even Citroen eC3.

    To know more about its booking information and delivery timelines, do check out our detailed launch story of the XUV 3XO EV.

