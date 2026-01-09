Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Is Available In A Total Of 12 Colour Options

The XUV 3XO EV comes in six monotone colourways, all of which can also be had with a copper roof dual-tone paint option

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has been launched recently. It has now become the most affordable electric offering in the carmaker’s lineup. Mahindra is offering it in two variants – AX5 and AX7 L. In this story, we have explained all the colourways the XUV 3XO EV can be had in.

Colour Options

Deep Forest (green)

Tango Red

Everest White

Stealth Black

Galaxy Grey

Nebula Blue

Note: All six colours of the XUV 3XO EV can be paired with a ‘Copper’ coloured roof for dual-tone look, taking the total number to 12.

The XUV 3XO EV, while looking almost identical to the standard model, gets a handful of cosmetic changes and some colourway differences to set the two apart. Do check out these 15 real-life images of the electric SUV to explore its exterior and interior in detail.

Features On Board

Key features on board include dual 10.25-inch screens (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for driver instrumentation), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and a 7-speaker Harman Kardon music system.

Safety features consist of six airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have detailed the variant-wise features on offer to help you choose the right one for your needs.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor, And Range

Mahindra is offering it with the larger battery pack of the XUV400 EV. Here’s a look at its technical details:

Battery Pack 39.4 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 150 PS Torque 310 Nm Drivetrain FWD^ Real-world range 285 km

^FWD - front-wheel-drive

It comes with a single-pedal drive function and also has three drive modes to choose from: Fun, Fast and Fearless.

The XUV 3XO EV is stated to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Its charging details are as follows:

7.2 kW AC fast charger - 0 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours

50 kW DC fast charger - 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is priced from Rs 13.89 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It’s worth noting that these prices do not include the 7.2 kW AC fast charger, for which you need to shell out an additional Rs 50,000.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is an option to the likes of the MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV and even Citroen eC3.

To know more about its booking information and delivery timelines, do check out our detailed launch story of the XUV 3XO EV.