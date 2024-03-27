Hyundai India Kicks Off 12-Day Summer Service Camp

Modified On Mar 27, 2024 02:06 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The service campaign includes free AC checkup and special discounts on service.

The summer service camp is held between March 27 and April 7, 2024

Includes free AC checkup along with multiple discounts on AC parts and other services.

15 percent discount offered on labour charges as well.

Hyundai has started its summer service camp for its car owners, from March 27, up to April 7, 2024.

Services Included:

Free AC checkup

10 percent discount on specific AC parts.

15 percent discount on AC servicing.

15 percent discount on wheel alignment & balancing.

15 percent discount on AC refrigerant filling.

15 percent discount on AC disinfectant.

15 percent discount on interior/exterior beautification.

15 percent discount on dry wash.

15 percent discount on mechanical labour*

*The mechanical labour discount can only be availed when opting for PMS (periodic maintenance service).

Please contact your nearest official Hyundai service centre to know the exact offers and coverage, depending on the model you own.

Also Check Out: New Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Petrol-only Variants To Be Launched Soon

Hyundai Cars In India

Hyundai currently has 14 models on sale in India, including 2 electric vehicles (namely the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5).

These cars are priced in the range of Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), with the Ioniq 5 being the costliest Hyundai car in India.

Read More on : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT