Modified On Mar 28, 2024 10:27 AM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new variants will be positioned above the existing GX trim, and will offer features which were reserved for the hybrid variants of the MPV

The new GX (O) variants will be offered in both 7- and 8-seater layouts.

To get features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, auto AC and a reversing camera.

Toyota will offer the GX (O) with the 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine only.

The MPV also gets a 2-litre strong-hybrid powertrain but only with the higher variants.

Prices of the new GX (O) variants to be announced soon; could command a premium over the existing GX trim priced from Rs 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have been wanting to pick a feature-loaded Toyota Innova Hycross, you would have to stretch your budget for the MPV’s hybrid version, as it is loaded with creature comforts. It seems the carmaker has taken cognisance of the same and will soon be introducing better-equipped variants in the regular petrol lineup.

More Details Of The New Variants

Toyota will soon launch the new mid-spec GX (O) variants, positioned above the GX trim. These will become the new top-spec variants for the petrol version of the MPV. It will be offered in both 7- and 8-seater layouts. Although prices of the new variants are yet to be revealed, we are expecting them to command a premium over the GX trim.

What Additional Features Do They Get?

The new GX (O) variants will get a few more features over the existing GX variants such as LED front fog lamps, auto climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen (with 7-seater variant only), and a rear retractable sunshade (7-seater variant only). Toyota will offer the GX (O) 8-seater variant with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen unit.

In terms of safety, the new GX (O) will be offered with rear defogger, a reversing camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The MPV already gets six airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. The fully loaded ZX (O) variant in the strong-hybrid lineup also comes with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

No Changes Under The Hood

Specification Toyota Innova Hycross (Petrol) Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid) Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol Power 174 PS 186 PS (combined) Torque 209 Nm 187 Nm (combined) Transmission CVT e-CVT

The new GX (O) variants will continue with the regular petrol powertrain available with the MPV.

Price And Competition

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) variants will likely be priced at a premium over the already available GX trim, which starts from Rs 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Toyota MPV is a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carens.

