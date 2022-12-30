Published On Dec 30, 2022 06:01 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

Majority of the cars in this list secured a safety rating of four stars or higher

The government and manufacturers are working hand in hand to make cars safer for people. While the year 2021 saw just four cars being tested, we have 13 cars in 2022. Moreover, Global NCAP updated its crash test protocols this year, which factors in electronic stability control, side barrier and pole impact, and pedestrian safety tests in addition to the front impact. Some of the cars were tested as per the new protocols and came out with great scores.

Here are the safety ratings of all the cars that were crash tested by GNCAP in 2022:

1. Skoda Kushaq / Volkswagen Taigun

Rating 5-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 34) 29.64 points / 5 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 42 points / 5 Stars Standard safety equipment ESC, ABS, EBD, traction control, rollover protection, dual front airbags, three-point seatbelts for all five seats, ISOFIX child seat anchorage for rear seats and a tyre pressure monitor system

The Kushaq and Taigun are the safest cars in India currently, being the first ones to secure five stars for child occupants’ safety.

Both the SUVs have undergone the updated global NCAP crash tests.

Their bodyshell integrity has been rated stable.

If you opt for the higher-spec trims, you additionally get six airbags and hill hold control.

2. Mahindra Scorpio N

Rating 5-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 34) 29.25 points / 5 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 28.93 points / 3 Stars Standard safety equipment Electronic stability control (ESC), dual front airbags, hill-hold and descent control, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors

The Scorpio N is the latest car to score five stars overall in the updated global NCAP crash tests.

Its footwell area and the bodyshell integrity have been rated stable.

The higher variants of the Scorpio N get six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors

3. Fourth-gen Honda City

Rating 4-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 17) 12.03 points / 4 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 38.27 points / 4 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX anchorages

The fourth-generation City has secured four stars for adult and child occupants’ protection. It was tested as per the older GNCAP protocols.

However, its bodyshell integrity and footwell area have been rated unstable.

This version of the sedan will be discontinued in the coming months. The fifth-gen City has scored a full five-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP tests.

4. Honda Jazz

Rating 4-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 17) 13.89 points / 4 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 31.54 points / 3 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and rear parking camera

This is the third Honda car to secure a four-star safety rating from the previous crash test protocols, after the fourth-gen City and Amaze.

The Jazz has been rated as stable.

The higher variants offer ISOFIX anchorages, which, if they were standard, would have helped it score more in child occupants’ protection.

Even the Jazz is bound to be discontinued soon.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Rating 4-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 17) 13.52 points / 4 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 36.68 points / 3 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX anchorages

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is no longer on sale but is a four-star rated subcompact SUV as per the older GNCAP tests.

Its bodyshell integrity and footwell area were rated stable.

The range-topping variants were equipped with a rear parking camera but no additional airbags or active safety assists.

6. Nissan Magnite

Rating 4-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 17) 11.85 points / 4 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 24.88 points / 3 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD

The Magnite, while scoring well in adult occupants’ protection, has secured comparatively poor marks.

The SUV doesn’t offer ISOFIX anchorages as standard, which is one of the main reasons for the lower scores.

The bodyshell integrity and footwell area of the Magnite are stable.

The higher-end variants get traction control, hill start assist, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

7. Renault Kiger

Rating 4-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 17) 12.34 points / 4 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 21.05 points / 3 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD

While the Kiger scores slightly better than the Magnite for adult occupant protection, the marks are lower for child occupant protection.

Despite sharing its platform with the Magnite, the Kiger ’s bodyshell integrity and footwell area have been rated unstable.

Both the Kiger and Magnite were subjected to the previous testing protocols.

The higher end variants gain four airbags and a rear parking camera.

8. Kia Carens

Rating 3-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 17) 9.30 points / 3 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 30.99 points / 3 Stars Standard safety equipment Six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, all four disc brakes, TPMS, and vehicle stability management

The Kia Carens is the only car in this list to get six airbags as standard, but still scores just a three-star safety rating .

The bodyshell integrity and footwell area have also been rated unstable, which are key factors in the MPV’s poor score.

The higher variants of the MPV receive a rear parking camera.

9. Hyundai i20

Rating 3-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 17) 8.84 points / 3 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 36.89 points / 3 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The Hyundai hatchback has scored three stars each for adult and child occupants’ safety.

The structural integrity of the i20 has been rated unstable and incapable of withstanding further loadings.

The higher-end variants are equipped with six airbags, hill control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

10. Hyundai Creta

Rating 3-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 17) 8 points / 3 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 28.29 points / 3 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and front seatbelts with pretensioners

Hyundai Creta shares the stage with its Kia sibling, the Seltos (this was tested earlier), securing three stars in the global NCAP crash tests .

The absence of standard ISOFIX anchorages is a prime reason for lower marks in child occupants’ protection.

The SUV’s bodyshell integrity and footwell area were rated unstable, severely affecting its safety rating.

The range-topping variants receive up to six airbags, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), and even ISOFIX child seat anchorages

11. Maruti Swift

Rating 1-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 34) 19.19 points / 1 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 16.68 points / 1 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD

The three Maruti hatchbacks are the most recent models to undergo the updated crash test s with the inclusion of side impact and ESC tests.

The Swift has scored a worrying one-star rating for both the adult and child occupants’ protection.

The side pole impact tests were not done as the Swift doesn’t get side airbags in any variant.

The higher variants just get ISOFIX anchorages and a rear view camera.

12. Maruti Ignis

Rating 1-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 34) 16.48 points / 1 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 3.86 points / 0 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD

The Ignis scores zilch for child occupants’ protection.

It doesn’t offer ISOFIX anchorages even on the higher-end variant.

This model might just be discontinued when the time comes for new regulatory updates that would jack up its prices.

13. Maruti S-Presso

Rating 1-Star Adult occupant protection (Out of 34) 20.03 points / 1 Stars Child occupant protection (Out of 49) 3.52 points / 0 Stars Standard safety equipment Dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD

Maruti’s entry-level SUV (jokes) gets no star for the rear occupants’ protection either.

There are no ISOFIX anchorages or even a rear camera present in the higher end variants.

No side pole impact tests as there are no six airbags present.

