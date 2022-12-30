Here Are The 13 Cars That Underwent The Global NCAP Crash Tests In 2022

Published On Dec 30, 2022 06:01 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

Majority of the cars in this list secured a safety rating of four stars or higher

All Cars Crash Tested In 2022

The government and manufacturers are working hand in hand to make cars safer for people. While the year 2021 saw just four cars being tested, we have 13 cars in 2022. Moreover, Global NCAP updated its crash test protocols this year, which factors in electronic stability control, side barrier and pole impact, and pedestrian safety tests in addition to the front impact. Some of the cars were tested as per the new protocols and came out with great scores.

Here are the safety ratings of all the cars that were crash tested by GNCAP in 2022: 

1. Skoda Kushaq / Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda Kushaq Crash Test

Rating

5-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 34)

29.64 points / 5 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

42 points / 5 Stars

Standard safety equipment

ESC, ABS, EBD, traction control, rollover protection, dual front airbags, three-point seatbelts for all five seats, ISOFIX child seat anchorage for rear seats and a tyre pressure monitor system

  • The Kushaq and Taigun are the safest cars in India currently, being the first ones to secure five stars for child occupants’ safety. 

  • Both the SUVs have undergone the updated global NCAP crash tests. 

  • Their bodyshell integrity has been rated stable. 

  • If you opt for the higher-spec trims, you additionally get six airbags and hill hold control. 

2. Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N Crash Test

Rating

5-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 34)

29.25 points / 5 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

28.93 points / 3 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Electronic stability control (ESC), dual front airbags, hill-hold and descent control, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors

  • The Scorpio N is the latest car to score five stars overall in the updated global NCAP crash tests. 

  • Its footwell area and the bodyshell integrity have been rated stable. 

  • The higher variants of the Scorpio N get six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors

3. Fourth-gen Honda City

Honda City 4th Gen Crash Test

Rating

4-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 17)

12.03 points / 4 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

38.27 points / 4 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX anchorages 

  • The fourth-generation City has secured four stars for adult and child occupants’ protection. It was tested as per the older GNCAP protocols.

  • However, its bodyshell integrity and footwell area have been rated unstable. 

  • This version of the sedan will be discontinued in the coming months. The fifth-gen City has scored a full five-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP tests. 

4. Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz Crash Test

Rating

4-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 17)

13.89 points / 4 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

31.54 points / 3 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and rear parking camera 

  • This is the third Honda car to secure a four-star safety rating from the previous crash test protocols, after the fourth-gen City and Amaze. 

  • The Jazz has been rated as stable. 

  • The higher variants offer ISOFIX anchorages, which, if they were standard, would have helped it score more in child occupants’ protection. 

  • Even the Jazz is bound to be discontinued soon. 

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser Crash Test

Rating

4-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 17)

13.52 points / 4 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

36.68 points / 3 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX anchorages 

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser is no longer on sale but is a four-star rated subcompact SUV as per the older GNCAP tests. 

  • Its bodyshell integrity and footwell area were rated stable. 

  • The range-topping variants were equipped with a rear parking camera but no additional airbags or active safety assists. 

6. Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite Crash Test

Rating

4-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 17)

11.85 points / 4 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

24.88 points / 3 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD

  • The Magnite, while scoring well in adult occupants’ protection, has secured comparatively poor marks. 

  • The SUV doesn’t offer ISOFIX anchorages as standard, which is one of the main reasons for the lower scores. 

  • The bodyshell integrity and footwell area of the Magnite are stable. 

  • The higher-end variants get traction control, hill start assist, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

7. Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger Crash Test

Rating

4-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 17)

12.34 points / 4 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

21.05 points / 3 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD

  • While the Kiger scores slightly better than the Magnite for adult occupant protection, the marks are lower for child occupant protection. 

  • Despite sharing its platform with the Magnite, the Kiger’s bodyshell integrity and footwell area have been rated unstable.

  • Both the Kiger and Magnite were subjected to the previous testing protocols. 

  • The higher end variants gain four airbags and a rear parking camera. 

8. Kia Carens

Kia Carens Crash Test

Rating

3-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 17)

9.30 points / 3 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

30.99 points / 3 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, all four disc brakes, TPMS, and vehicle stability management

  • The Kia Carens is the only car in this list to get six airbags as standard, but still scores just a three-star safety rating

  • The bodyshell integrity and footwell area have also been rated unstable, which are key factors in the MPV’s poor score. 

  • The higher variants of the MPV receive a rear parking camera. 

9. Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 Crash Test

Rating

3-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 17)

8.84 points / 3 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

36.89 points / 3 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • The Hyundai hatchback has scored three stars each for adult and child occupants’ safety. 

  • The structural integrity of the i20 has been rated unstable and incapable of withstanding further loadings. 

  • The higher-end variants are equipped with six airbags, hill control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera. 

10. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta Crash Test

Rating

3-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 17)

8 points / 3 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

28.29 points / 3 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and front seatbelts with pretensioners

  • Hyundai Creta shares the stage with its Kia sibling, the Seltos (this was tested earlier), securing three stars in the global NCAP crash tests

  • The absence of standard ISOFIX anchorages is a prime reason for lower marks in child occupants’ protection. 

  • The SUV’s bodyshell integrity and footwell area were rated unstable, severely affecting its safety rating. 

  • The range-topping variants receive up to six airbags, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), and even ISOFIX child seat anchorages

11. Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift Crash Test

Rating

1-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 34)

19.19 points / 1 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

16.68 points / 1 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD

12. Maruti Ignis

Maruti Ignis Crash Test

Rating

1-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 34)

16.48 points / 1 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

3.86 points / 0 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD

  • The Ignis scores zilch for child occupants’ protection. 

  • It doesn’t offer ISOFIX anchorages even on the higher-end variant. 

  • This model might just be discontinued when the time comes for new regulatory updates that would jack up its prices.

13. Maruti S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso Crash Test

Rating

1-Star

Adult occupant protection (Out of 34)

20.03 points / 1 Stars

Child occupant protection (Out of 49)

3.52 points / 0 Stars

Standard safety equipment

Dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD

  • Maruti’s entry-level SUV (jokes) gets no star for the rear occupants’ protection either. 

  • There are no ISOFIX anchorages or even a rear camera present in the higher end variants. 

  • No side pole impact tests as there are no six airbags present.

