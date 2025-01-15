Here Is How Long You Will Have To Wait For A Compact SUV In January 2025

Toyota Hyryder will make you wait up to 10 months, while Honda Elevate is available immediately in some cities

The compact SUVs are one of the most sought-after cars in the Indian market, as is evidenced by the wait times of some of the units. While models such as Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate are readily available in some cities, some SUVs like Toyota Hyryder can take up to 10 months to reach your doorstep. Let us have a detailed look at the waiting periods of the compact SUVs in January 2025.

City Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta N line Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder Tata Curvv Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Honda Elevate MG Astor New Delhi 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 0.5- 1 months 5-6 months 1.5 months No waiting 0.5 months No waiting 0.5 month Bengaluru 1.5 months 2 months 1 week No waiting 2months 1 month 2 months 1 week 1 month 1-2 months Mumbai 2 months 2 months No waiting No waiting 2-3 months 2 months 1-2 months 0.5 month No waiting 1 month Hyderabad 1-2 months 2 months No waiting No waiting 5 months 1 month No waiting No waiting No waiting 0.5-1 month Pune 2 months 2.5-4 months No waiting 1 month 1 month 2 months No waiting No waiting No waiting 1 month Chennai 1.5-2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 5 months 2 months No waiting 1.5 months No waiting No waiting Jaipur 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 6 months 2 months 1-2 months 1.5 months No waiting No waiting Ahmedabad 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 6 months 2 months No waiting No waiting 1 month 1 month Gurugram 1.5 months 1.5 months No waiting No waiting 4-7 months 1.5 months No waiting 1 month 0.5 month 1 month Lucknow 1 month 1 month 0.5 month 1 month 6 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 0.5 month Kolkata 1- 1.5 months 1-1.5 months No waiting 0.5-1 month 7 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 0.5 month No waiting No waiting Thane 1-2 months 1-2 months No waiting No waiting 6 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month 1 month Surat No Waiting 2 months 1 month No waiting 6 months 1.5 months 1-2 months 1 week 0.5 month 1 month Ghaziabad 2 months 1.5 months 1 month 0.5-1 month 6-10 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 week 1 month Chandigarh 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 0.5 months 6 months 2 months No waiting 0.5 month 1-2 months 1-2 months Coimbatore 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 0.5 month Patna 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 0.5 month 1 month 3-4 months 2 months No waiting 0.5 month No waiting 1 month Faridabad 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 5-8 months 2 months 2 months No waiting No waiting 1 month Indore 2-3 months 2 months 0.5 months 1-1.5 months 5 months 2 months 1-2 months 1 month No waiting 1 month Noida 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 7 months 2 months No waiting No waiting No waiting 1 month

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta has an average waiting time of around 2 months in most cities, while the compact SUV is readily available in Surat. The Creta N Line also has a similar average waiting period as its sibling with the longest wait time in Pune reaching more than 4 months.

Compared to the Creta, the Kia Seltos has a shorter average waiting time of almost a month. It is readily available in a few cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Thane, while the longest duration is of 2 months in Chandigarh.

Maruti Grand Vitara is readily available in almost half the cities on this list, for the rest of the cities, the average waiting time is half a month.

If you are purchasing the Toyota Hyryder from Ghaziabad, you can expect a wait time of up to 10 months, which is the highest on this list. The SUV is available at the earliest in Pune with a delivery time of one month.

Tata Curvv has an average waiting time of nearly 2 months. People from cities such as Thane and Kolkata can get the SUV coupe within a month.

Skoda Kushaq has an average waiting time of almost a month. That said, it has no waiting period in cities such as New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun will take the longest to reach people who reside in Ghaziabad, Jaipur and Chennai. It does not have any wait time in Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad, whereas the average waiting time is half a month.

Honda Elevate is readily available in more than 10 cities such as New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata and has an average wait time of half a month in the remaining cities. The longest wait is in Chandigarh, up to two months.

MG Astor has an average waiting time of one month and is readily available in cities such as Chennai and Kolkata. The highest waiting time for the British Carmakers SUV is up to two months in Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

Disclaimer:

The exact waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, city, and state. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

