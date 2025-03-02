Tata Curvv MT Vs Volkswagen Taigun GT MT: Real-world Performance Comparison

Lets find out if Curvv with its 1.2-litre T-GDi can outperform the 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Taigun

Tata launched the Curvv in 2024 with its latest engine, Hyperion, a 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) unit. We recently got a chance to test this engine coupled with a manual transmission and decided to compare it with one of its segment rivals, the Volkswagen Taigun GT. Let us have a look at how they perform against each other in a series of real-world tests.

Engine Specifications

Specifications Tata Curvv Volkswagen Taigun Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi petrol 1-5-litre turbo petrol Power 125 PS 150 PS Torque 225 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT* 6-speed MT*

*MT= Manual Transmission

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Volkswagen Taigun GT delivers 25 units of power and torque over the 1.2-litre T-GDi engine of the Tata Curvv. Both these engines are paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Acceleration Test

Test Tata Curvv Volkswagen Taigun 0-100 kmph 10.96 seconds 8.89 seconds Quarter Mile 17.60 seconds at 129.70 kmph 16.33 seconds at 138.59 kmph

The Volkswagen Taigun GT accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 8.89 seconds, which is faster than the Tata Curvv by 2.07 seconds.

The Taigun GT also covers a quarter-mile distance faster than the Curvv while reaching a higher speed.

Braking Test

Test Tata Curvv Volkswagen Taigun 100-0 kmph 42.02 meters 40.17 meters 80-0 kmph 25.37 meters 25.00 meters

The Volkswagen Taigun GT outperforms the Tata Curvv in both braking tests.

It comes to a halt from 100 kmph faster than the SUV-coupe by a distance of 1.85 meters.

When an 80-0 kmph braking test is administered, the Curvv is behind by a negligible distance of 0.37 meters.

The Tata Curvv gets all-wheel disc brakes, while the Taigun features disc brakes on the front wheels only

Price Range

Model Price Range Tata Curvv T-GDi/MT variants Rs 15.16 lakh to Rs 17.66 lakh Volkswagen Taigun GT Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 17.19 (GT Plus Sport- Rs 17.49)

Tata offers the Hyperion engine with three variants of the Curvv, while the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is only available with two GT variants for the Volkwagen Taigun.

Final Takeaway

The Volkswagen Taigun outperformed the Tata Curvv with the help of its larger 1.5-litre engine. It achieved a faster 0-100 kmph acceleration and covered the quarter mile faster than the Tata Curvv. In the braking test, the distance between the two SUVs was negligible for the 80-0 kmph criteria, while the German offering had a clear victory for the 0-100 kmph test. The Tata Curvv offers a more affordable turbocharged engine, while the Taigun commands a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh over the SUV-coupe.

