    Tata Curvv MT Vs Volkswagen Taigun GT MT: Real-world Performance Comparison

    Published On Mar 02, 2025 10:01 AM By Kartik for Tata Curvv

    Lets find out if Curvv with its 1.2-litre T-GDi can outperform the 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Taigun

    Curvv Vs Taigun

    Tata launched the Curvv in 2024 with its latest engine, Hyperion, a 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) unit. We recently got a chance to test this engine coupled with a manual transmission and decided to compare it with one of its segment rivals, the Volkswagen Taigun GT. Let us have a look at how they perform against each other in a series of real-world tests. 

    Engine Specifications

    Specifications 

    Tata Curvv 

    Volkswagen Taigun 

    Engine 

    1.2-litre T-GDi petrol 

    1-5-litre turbo petrol

    Power

    125 PS

    150 PS

    Torque 

    225 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT*

    6-speed MT*

    *MT= Manual Transmission 

    The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Volkswagen Taigun GT delivers 25 units of power and torque over the 1.2-litre T-GDi engine of the Tata Curvv. Both these engines are paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. 

    Acceleration Test

    Tata Curvv Rear

    Test

    Tata Curvv 

    Volkswagen Taigun

    0-100 kmph 

    10.96 seconds 

    8.89 seconds 

    Quarter Mile 

    17.60 seconds at 129.70 kmph 

    16.33 seconds at 138.59 kmph 
    • The Volkswagen Taigun GT accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 8.89 seconds, which is faster than the Tata Curvv by 2.07 seconds. 

    • The Taigun GT also covers a quarter-mile distance faster than the Curvv while reaching a higher speed. 

    Braking Test

    Volkswagen Taigun GT

    Test

    Tata Curvv 

    Volkswagen Taigun

    100-0 kmph 

    42.02 meters 

    40.17 meters 

    80-0 kmph 

    25.37 meters 

    25.00 meters 
    • The Volkswagen Taigun GT outperforms the Tata Curvv in both braking tests. 

    • It comes to a halt from 100 kmph faster than the SUV-coupe by a distance of 1.85 meters.

    • When an 80-0 kmph braking test is administered, the Curvv is behind by a negligible distance of 0.37 meters. 

    • The Tata Curvv gets all-wheel disc brakes, while the Taigun features disc brakes on the front wheels only 

    Price Range

    Model 

    Price Range 

    Tata Curvv T-GDi/MT variants 

    Rs 15.16 lakh  to Rs 17.66 lakh 

    Volkswagen Taigun GT

    Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 17.19 (GT Plus Sport- Rs 17.49)

    Tata offers the Hyperion engine with three variants of the Curvv, while the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is only available with two GT variants for the Volkwagen Taigun. 

    Final Takeaway

    Tata Curvv

    The Volkswagen Taigun outperformed the Tata Curvv with the help of its larger 1.5-litre engine. It achieved a faster 0-100 kmph acceleration and covered the quarter mile faster than the Tata Curvv. In the braking test, the distance between the two SUVs was negligible for the 80-0 kmph criteria, while the German offering had a clear victory for the 0-100 kmph test. The Tata Curvv offers a more affordable turbocharged engine, while the Taigun commands a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh over the SUV-coupe. 

