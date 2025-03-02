Tata Curvv MT Vs Volkswagen Taigun GT MT: Real-world Performance Comparison
Published On Mar 02, 2025 10:01 AM By Kartik for Tata Curvv
Lets find out if Curvv with its 1.2-litre T-GDi can outperform the 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Taigun
Tata launched the Curvv in 2024 with its latest engine, Hyperion, a 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) unit. We recently got a chance to test this engine coupled with a manual transmission and decided to compare it with one of its segment rivals, the Volkswagen Taigun GT. Let us have a look at how they perform against each other in a series of real-world tests.
Engine Specifications
|
Specifications
|
Tata Curvv
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre T-GDi petrol
|
1-5-litre turbo petrol
|
Power
|
125 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
225 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT*
|
6-speed MT*
*MT= Manual Transmission
The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Volkswagen Taigun GT delivers 25 units of power and torque over the 1.2-litre T-GDi engine of the Tata Curvv. Both these engines are paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Acceleration Test
|
Test
|
Tata Curvv
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
0-100 kmph
|
10.96 seconds
|
8.89 seconds
|
Quarter Mile
|
17.60 seconds at 129.70 kmph
|
16.33 seconds at 138.59 kmph
- The Volkswagen Taigun GT accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 8.89 seconds, which is faster than the Tata Curvv by 2.07 seconds.
The Taigun GT also covers a quarter-mile distance faster than the Curvv while reaching a higher speed.
Braking Test
|
Test
|
Tata Curvv
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
100-0 kmph
|
42.02 meters
|
40.17 meters
|
80-0 kmph
|
25.37 meters
|
25.00 meters
- The Volkswagen Taigun GT outperforms the Tata Curvv in both braking tests.
It comes to a halt from 100 kmph faster than the SUV-coupe by a distance of 1.85 meters.
When an 80-0 kmph braking test is administered, the Curvv is behind by a negligible distance of 0.37 meters.
The Tata Curvv gets all-wheel disc brakes, while the Taigun features disc brakes on the front wheels only
Price Range
|
Model
|
Price Range
|
Tata Curvv T-GDi/MT variants
|
Rs 15.16 lakh to Rs 17.66 lakh
|
Volkswagen Taigun GT
|
Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 17.19 (GT Plus Sport- Rs 17.49)
Tata offers the Hyperion engine with three variants of the Curvv, while the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is only available with two GT variants for the Volkwagen Taigun.
Final Takeaway
The Volkswagen Taigun outperformed the Tata Curvv with the help of its larger 1.5-litre engine. It achieved a faster 0-100 kmph acceleration and covered the quarter mile faster than the Tata Curvv. In the braking test, the distance between the two SUVs was negligible for the 80-0 kmph criteria, while the German offering had a clear victory for the 0-100 kmph test. The Tata Curvv offers a more affordable turbocharged engine, while the Taigun commands a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh over the SUV-coupe.
