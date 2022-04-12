Published On Apr 12, 2022 03:23 PM By Tarun for Toyota Urban cruiser

It gets four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child

Scores 13.52 points out of 17 for adult occupants’ safety and 36.68 out of 49 for the child.

The bodyshell and footwell area are rated stable.

Gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchorages, seat belt restraints and front seat belts reminder as standard.

Its competitors, the Vitara Brezza (pre-facelift), Kiger, and Magnite, also get four stars but with lower points.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has secured a strong 4-star rating in the global NCAP crash tests. The subcompact SUV has scored four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection.

The Urban Cruiser has scored 13.52 points out of 17 in terms of adult occupant protection. For child occupant’s safety, it has received 36.68 points out of 49. Its bodyshell integrity and footwell area have been rated stable.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser offers good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck regions. The driver’s and passenger’s chest region showed adequate and good protection, respectively. The front passengers’ knee area showed marginal protection as they could impact with structures behind the dashboard, while the passenger’s left knee showed good protection. Lastly, there’s adequate protection to the driver’s tibias and good protection to that of the passenger.

The SUV offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchorages, seat-belt restraints, and front seat belt reminder system. The range-topping variants additionally get a rear parking camera.

Urban Cruiser Vitara Brezza (pre-facelift) Magnite Kiger Adult occupant protection 13.52 out of 17 (4 Stars) 12.51 points out of 17 (4 Stars) 11.85 points out of 17 (4 stars) 12.34 points out of 17 (4 stars) Child occupant protection 36.68 points out of 49 (3 stars) 17.93 points out of 49 (2 stars) 24.88 points out of 49 (2 stars) 21.05 points out of 49 (2 stars)

Do note that the Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the facelifted Vitara Brezza, which also scored 4 stars in 2018 in its pre-facelift avatar. The facelifted Brezza features different ISOFIX anchorages and standard front seat belt restraints (only for the driver earlier). Since the Urban Cruiser is based on the facelifted Brezza (the outgoing one), the current Maruti SUV should also ideally receive the same score.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is currently the third safest car in its subcompact SUV segment. It shares the stage with the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite, but scores better points than all three of them. The XUV300 leads the group followed by the Tata Nexon, both scoring five stars.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is offered with a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT options. It’s currently priced from Rs 8.88 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

