Published On Dec 26, 2022 06:16 PM By Shreyash

It's important to get your car thoroughly inspected before you plan a trip in the winter season

As winter arrives, we have already altered our way of living to accommodate the change in temperature. Our cars, on the other hand, demand some extra TLC or ‘Tender Loving Care’ in this period. In order to ensure peak performance and trouble-free winter driving, we've compiled a list of the seven most important points you should bear in mind before hitting the roads.

Let Your Engine Warm Up

When we leave our cars for an extended period of time, the oil gets collected in the sump beneath the combustion chamber. As the temperature falls, the oil tends to become more viscous, or thicker. In this condition, idling your engine for a few minutes will help the engine oil to rise and lubricate all the components while reaching the optimal temperature.

If you drive a car without it reaching the recommended temperature, the engine's health will suffer and will also take a toll on your fuel economy.

Check Your Tyres Regularly

A simple scientific principle: hot air expands and cold air contracts. In this situation, our tyres would be equally impacted, i.e., cold temperatures will cause low tyre pressure frequently. To avoid getting into a problem, you must check your tyre pressure every two weeks.

Ensure Your HVAC Is Working Properly

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system should be in good working condition. It will not only keep you warm, but it will also help to demist your front windscreen. Also, make sure your rear defogger is operational; this will allow you to see well via the IRVMs (inside rearview mirror). While at this, keep a check on the wipers too, so that they are working properly.

Keep Your Speed And Headlights Low In Foggy Situations

Reducing speed will also reduce the risk of fatality when the vision is low. Strictly avoid overspeeding and be in your lane, that’s the safest thing you can do. Also, keep your headlight in low beam, and fog lights ON. The high beam will not only reflect back the trouble in your eyes, but it will also hinder others’ visibility.

Check All Your Mechanicals, Specially Brakes

It’s really important before you drive, to have a complete check of all your mechanicals and electronics, especially brakes. In foggy situations, you may need to have crisp braking, and for that, the pedals need to be sure-footed.

Travelling On High Altitudes, Keep It Full

Why not go explore the most magnificent sceneries in the hilly regions during the winter season? Make sure your petrol tank is constantly full because fuel stations are scarce on these high-altitude highways. If you run out of fuel you are setting yourself up for a difficult and unwelcome scenario. And just in case you’re stranded out with very low temperatures outside, you can just switch on the car’s heater and wait till some help arrives.

Conventional Tyres Will Invite Trouble In The Snow

You will find yourself struggling for traction in the snow conditions, especially if you are trying hard with regular tyres. Well, if not a winter tyre, at least carry snow tyre chains, it helps to increase the traction between the surface and the wheel.

By following these seven important steps, you can enjoy a hassle-free winter driving experience. With this, CarDekho wishes you a happy and safe winter driving.